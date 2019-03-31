Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi to interact with ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ supporters

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with people, who have pledged their support to his 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, from 500 places across the country on Sunday via the NaMo app. The Prime Minister will interact with the people who pledged support to the campaign from Delhi's Talkatora Stadium through, video conferencing.

The one-hour programme would commence at 5 PM during which details of the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign would be enlisted.

Prime Minister Modi launched the campaign earlier this month in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, to be held from April 11 to May 19.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Campaign trail in pics

"The outreach programme, which is already turning into a mass movement, is aimed at the common man of the country who silently work in the background and as such is one of the invisible pillars of the country. This is a significant step towards meeting the objectives of 'antyodaya' and 'sabka saath sabka vikas'," BJP media cell convenor Anil Baluni said.

The #MainBhiChowkidar has been retweeted three million times and got 1,680 impressions on Twitter since Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan for the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi and other BJP leaders and Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani also changed their name on Twitter by adding prefix 'chowkidar'.

Explaining the campaign, Sharma added, "Modi projected himself as a 'chowkidar' during 2014 election campaign and people witnessed a decline in corruption during his tenure. But the opposition started defaming him with the word 'chowkidar'. To nullify their efforts, Modi started 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign on March 16."

Sacked BSF jawan, who complained about bad food, to contest against Modi from Varanasi

Earlier, Modi had addressed over 25 lakh watchman through audio bridge medium across the country a day before the festival of Holi. According to the BJP, the initiative is aimed at highlighting the work of people like watchmen who work round the clock.

However, the Congress party has been ridiculing the campaign ever since it is launched. On Saturday, the party came up with 'Main Bhi Berozgar' campaign with a video showing how the PM Modi's claims of having created jobs in the country are far from the ground reality.