Lok Sabha Election updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Chittorgarh, Barmer today
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Barmer districts on Sunday.
Modi will address the public meetings in support of BJP nominees at 2 pm in Chittorgarh and 3.15 pm in Barmer.
Meanwhile, BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and alleged he was "guilty" in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls was held in 95 seats on Thursday across 11 states and Puducherry. The counting will take place on May 23.
Apr 20, 2019 11:51 PM
#WATCH: BJP candidate from Puri, Sambit Patra, sang Telugu song "Telusa Manasa", Hindi version of which is "Tum Mile Dil Khile", while campaigning in Penthakata area. #Odishapic.twitter.com/FF0padToqu
Scuffle breaks out at Congress leader Hardik Patel's public meeting in Ahmedabad.
Apr 20, 2019 9:36 PM
TMC writes to Election Commission of India against Ajay V Nayak, special observer for Bengal in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 , for his reported comments, 'present condition of Bengal is like it used to be in Bihar 10 years ago' and that 'everything is not well with democracy in Bengal'.
Apr 20, 2019 9:03 PM
Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief: We can see a similarity between US & India. Trump says there are enemies at the Mexican border, the immigrants are the enemies. Here Modi Sahab says enemies are at the border in Pakistan, Muslims in the country are enemies. It's a lie
Apr 20, 2019 9:03 PM
Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking an explanation within 24 hours for his remarks 'urging Muslims to not split votes,' made during a rally on 16 April in Katihar, Bihar.
Apr 20, 2019 8:50 PM
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on being asked 'if he thinks there will be polarisation in elections on the issue of Hindutva' : Aaplog Hindutva shabd ka upyog kyo karte hain? Hindutva shabd meri dictionary mein hai hi nahi.
Apr 20, 2019 8:50 PM
The Congress Election Committee announces the names of Sher Singh Ghubaya and Amarinder Singh Raja from the seats of Firozpur and Bhatinda respectively.
Apr 20, 2019 8:21 PM
"The Modi government has done a lot of anyway (injustice). We will rectify that with our NYAY. People of the country have made up their minds to relieve the chowkidar of his duties," Rahul Gandhi said in a rally at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.
Apr 20, 2019 8:18 PM
While addressing a rally in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Modi said: "Earlier, before 2014, no one had thought that the poor will have smartphones and internet will be available to everyone."
"BJP and NDA are the parties that are concerned with the country's pride and security," said Modi.
Apr 20, 2019 7:16 PM
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan on Pragya Thakur's remark on former ATS Chief Late Hemant Karkare: It insults people of Maharashtra, entire police force of the country & his family. PM not only must apologise himself for nominating her, but also withdraw her candidature.
Apr 20, 2019 7:09 PM
The BJP government has "broken the idea" of India and has "hurt the soul" of the country, Congress leader Sam Pitroda said Saturday. Pitroda, a long-time Gandhi family adviser, also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was "lying to the country day in and day out".
Apr 20, 2019 6:14 PM
BJP President Amit Shah had a meeting with actor Sunny Deol at Pune Airport, yesterday evening. The meeting lasted for 5 minutes, at the airport lounge.
Apr 20, 2019 5:56 PM
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Malda district, Election Commission of India has removed Arnab Ghosh from the post of Malda Superintendent of Police. Baruipur SP Ajay Prashad will take charge as Malda SP.
Apr 20, 2019 5:35 PM
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel called the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as a "historic election" and said, "This election is between BJP and people of Gujarat, between farmers and BJP."
Apr 20, 2019 5:34 PM
Ridiculing the BSP-SP alliance, Modi called the mahagathbandhan shallow and said the "friendship" will end as soon elections end. He further, claimed that the friendship between the parties will end on May 23, Thursday.
Apr 20, 2019 5:34 PM
"Mahamilawat is rattled. Their defeat is certain. UP supports BJP," Modi is speaking at a rally at Etah in Uttar Pradesh. "The first-time voters will decide the fate of the 21st century," Modi said.
Apr 20, 2019 5:11 PM
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.
Apr 20, 2019 4:56 PM
S Krishna Kumar, former Congress MP on joining BJP: My motive for rest of my life is to strengthen hands of PM Modi who I think the people of India should give a mandate not only for 5 years, but for another 10 yrs. By this time, he'll modernise the nation & take it to the forefront.
Apr 20, 2019 4:40 PM
S Krishna Kumar, former Congress MP from Kollam (Kerala), joins Bharatiya Janata Party.
Apr 20, 2019 4:22 PM
Samajwadi Party (SP) Saturday fielded Pandhari Yadav as its candidate from Phulpur constituency for the Lok Sabha election, a party spokesman said. Yadav is secretary in the state unit of the party. In the 2018 by election to the seat, SP candidate Nagendra Patel, with the help of BSP support, had defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Patel. In 2014, the seat was won by BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya who later joined the Yogi Adityanath government as deputy chief minister. BJP has fielded Kesari Devi Patel from the seat associated with country's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who registered three straight wins (1952, 1957 and 1962).
Apr 20, 2019 4:22 PM
Citing a complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi, the BJP Saturday raised questions on the Congress president's citizenship and educational qualification, and asked him to come clean on the matter. The BJP's reaction comes in the wake of the complaint filed with returning officer in Amethi seat against Gandhi's candidature in which allegations and objections have been made about his citizenship and qualification. The returning officer (RO) has fixed Monday as the next date of hearing on the matter. BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao told reporters it was "stunning" that Gandhi's lawyer sought time to reply to the objections. "These are serious allegations. Is Rahul Gandhi an Indian citizen or not? Did he ever become a British citizen? He should come out with the real story," he said. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress. Election Commission sources said the returning officer is the final authority on such a matter, but he cannot check the veracity of whatever is written on an election affidavit. "If someone approaches an RO raising objections, he must hear the affected party. If anyone has any objection to whatever is recorded in an affidavit, the person should approach court. The EC has no role in any objection made to election affidavit," they said. Rao claimed that a British company, in which Gandhi had said in 2004 that he made investment, in its submission to the authorities there stated that Gandhi was a British citizen.
Apr 20, 2019 4:21 PM
The Election Commission Saturday asked Eros Now to stop till further orders online streaming of a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In its direction, the poll panel has cited its April 10 order, banning a biopic on Modi, to place a similar bar on the web series titled "Modi - Journey of a Common Man". "In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited," said the poll panel.
Apr 20, 2019 3:45 PM
A notice has been issued to Pragya Singh Thakur by District Election Officer and Collector under model code of conduct seeking an explanation from her for her comment on Late Hemant Karkare within a day.
Apr 20, 2019 3:35 PM
Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
Apr 20, 2019 3:17 PM
Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan: Shivakumar Udasi is a two time BJP MP. He's going around saying 'don't vote look at my face, look at Modi's face & cast your vote'. You must talk about your achievements but instead if you say look at Modi's face & vote, is it possible? pic.twitter.com/uYDsqnlgNh
Lawyer of independent candidate from Amethi Dhruv Lal has raised objections on Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers. He said, "On basis of certificate of incorporation of a company registered in UK, he declared himself a UK citizen. A non-citizen can't contest polls here.", say reports.
Apr 20, 2019 2:33 PM
"You deserve a prime minister who respects you and one who does not dismiss casually the promises he himself made. By supporting the congress, you will empower your own belief and ideologies," said Priyanka Gandhi.
Apr 20, 2019 2:09 PM
The Congress government then refused the army to do anything because they wanted to do politics over vote bank. Everyone knew that the terrorists were Pakistanis, but the Congress and their allies, instead of punishing Pakistan focused more on associating the Hindus with the term terrorism, Modi says.
Apr 20, 2019 2:03 PM
On on side there is vote bank politics and on the other there is nationalism. Remember 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, what did the Congress led government do? Our brave soldiers had asked for permission to enter Pakistan and avenge, say PM Modi in Araria Bihar.
Apr 20, 2019 1:42 PM
R Gandhi in Supaul, Bihar: Poore desh mein Bihar ke yuva jaa kar banks, sarkari offices ke saamne chowkidar ka kaam karte hain. Magar jo Bihar se chowkidar ban kar jata hai wo imandar hota hai. Agar koi Bihar ka chowkidar bank ke saamne khada mile us bank mein chori nahi ho sakti pic.twitter.com/o9J1jKZQon
"I stand here on behalf of a man whom I have known from the day I was born. He will be your candidate in this election and over last 10 years has faced massive personal attack from his opponents. They have sought to portray a character of his which is very far from truth, says Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad.
Apr 20, 2019 12:36 PM
"It is a party's right to field any candidate they want for elections, I would not like to comment on that but saying something against an officer who sacrificed himself fighting terrorism is not right. Although she withdrew her statement it shows her mentality," says Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Hemant Karkare.
Apr 20, 2019 12:35 PM
Former K'taka CM&Cong leader Siddaramaiah: He (Modi) is a fool. Taking political advantage of surgical strikes is a big mistake. Our armed forces carried out the surgical strike.Did he (Modi) carry a gun to do a surgical strike? Why is he (Modi) claiming credit for it? (19.04.19) pic.twitter.com/XbatlPSdZn
Samajwadi Party (SP) fields Pandhari Yadav as Lok Sabha Elections candidate from Phulpur Parliamentary seat.
Apr 20, 2019 10:24 AM
Digvijaya Singh will file his nomination papers from Bhopal today.
Apr 20, 2019 10:23 AM
Re-polling for 19 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh is being held today.
Apr 20, 2019 10:23 AM
Nationalist Congress Party leader Majid Memon lambasted the BJP for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya and flayed her for her "curese" comment on Hemant Karkare. "The BJP should withdraw Sadhvi Pragya's candidature and the EC should take note as MCC has been violated. The EC should take strong action and they should not let the people feel that they under the influence of PM Modi and Amit Shah," he said.
Apr 20, 2019 9:35 AM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Friday evening expressed disappointment at Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remark on Hemant Karkare. Fadanvis said Pragya Singh Thakur should not have made controversial statement on slain ATS chief Hemant Karkare. "Late Mr Karkare was a very brave and upright police officer and will be revered as a martyr forever. Sadhvi Pragya's remark is personal opinion and we don't support it," Fadanvis said.
"She has also apologised and said that it (the statement) was made out of personal pain. However I feel that such statement should never be made," the chief minister said.
Apr 20, 2019 9:26 AM
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: Unnecessarily our local media friends, from last 4 months are continuously only projecting Mandya issue, by projecting that lady (Sumalatha Ambareesh) that she is a big leader emerging in this country. That is why I criticised media friends. pic.twitter.com/NMtrySJ2hY
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in an interview to ANI:
Apr 20, 2019 9:25 AM
PM Modi's rallies today: Buniadpur, West Bengal at 10 am; Araria, Bihar at 12 noon; Etah, Uttar Pradesh at 4.10 pm and Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh at 6.05 pm.
Apr 20, 2019 9:17 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address four rallies in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He will adress his first rally in Buniadpur, West Bengal, then the second rally would be at Araria, Bihar, the third one would be at Etah, Uttar Pradesh and the final rally would be at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
