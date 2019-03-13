Lok Sabha elections 2019: NPP denies pre-poll alliance with BJP

New Delhi, Mar 13: Barely few months left for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, National Peoples' Party on Wednesday refrained from forging any pre-poll alliance with BJP.

According to reports, National People's Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that NPP will not engage in any kind of coalition with BJP this upcoming General Election.

He however, also suggested that if necessary, considerations can be thought of after declaration of results.

NPP will put forth candidates for all 25 northeast seats. The party likely to contest in all the Assam's seats.

Formed in 2012, the NPP leads the Meghalaya government and is part of governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has renewed its ties with the BJP to jointly fight the Lok Sabha elections barely two months after it pulled out of the ruling alliance in the state.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav announced that AGP, Bodoland People's Front (BPF)and BJP has decided to jointly fight the Lok Sabha election and defeat the Congress in all the 14 Lok sabha seats.

The AGP and BJP parted ways after the Centre went ahead and introduced the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. However, after a wave of massive protests disrupted the social fabric of the North East, the Narendra Modi-led government decided against tabling the Bill in Rajya Sabha.

The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, sought to allow non-Muslim "persecuted minorities" who had migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan till December 2014 to apply for Indian citizenship, after a stay of six years.

The AGP is currently bargaining for two Lok Sabha tickets, one Rajya Sabha seat and one Governor's position.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats, seven of which were won by the BJP in 2014, three each by Congress and AIUDF, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.