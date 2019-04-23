Lok Sabha elections 2019: Now, Sri Lanka blasts enter election debate

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 23: After multiple blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka killed 310 people, the incident has now quickly entered the Lok Sabha elections 2019 debate, in which apart from unemployement and farm distress, national security is also dominating the narrative in the ongoing general election.

In Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the terror attack at a poll rally to draw a parallel to the situation in India before he came to power in 2014.

"Yesterday (on Sunday), bomb blast happened in Sri Lanka. Hundreds were killed, that too, on the auspicious occasion of Easter. They were praying to their god when they were killed," he said and asked a large crowd gathered in Dindori in Maharashtra if the situation in India was not similar to this before 2014.

"What was the situation in India before 2014 - every other day there used to be a blast in some or the other corner of the country," he said and pointed to the terror attacks in Pune, Mumbai and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy, said India needed a BJP government "all the more" because of what had happened in Sri Lanka. He accused the Congress, the BJP's main national rival, of being "terror friendly".

The Congress, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of politicising the counter-terrorism operation India carried out in Pakistan after the suicide bombing in Kashmir.