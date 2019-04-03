  • search
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mehbooba Mufti files nomination from Anantnag

    Anantnag, Apr 03: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has filed her nomination from Anantnag parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    The development comes moments after actor-turned politician Jaya Prada, who had joined the BJP on March 26, filed her nomination from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

    Anantnag district will go to the polls in the third phase on April 23, Kulgam district in phase four on April 24 and Shopian and Kulgam districts will go to the polls in the fifth phase on May 6.

    Badge of honour if standing up for my People makes me separatist, says Mehbooba Mufti

    The nomination papers can be filed from March 28 to April 4, while the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

    Kashmir has witnessed an increase in violence following the 2016 unrest, leading to the postponement of the byelections to the Anantnag constituency, which fell vacant after Mehbooba Mufti's resignation when she took over as the CM after her father Mufti Sayeed's death.

