Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Smriti Irani to file nomination from Amethi, Yogi to accompany

New Delhi, Apr 11: Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are likely to accompany her.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul is contesting Lok Sabha elections from two seats, the other one being Wayanad in Kerala. He filled his nomination from Wayanad on April 4. This is the fourth time that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from Amethi. He had won from this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul's main opponent in Amethi would be Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani who will file her nomination papers today.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Amethi on Thursday where he will accompany Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani, who will be filing her nomination papers. In Shimla, Registered migrant voters from J&K living across the country set to cast their vote through postal ballot. Add, CEO Himachal Pradesh says "This is an initiative of EC where migrants from J&K will get the chance to vote in their registered constituencies via postal ballot" Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan has announced his party's support to Congress, NCP, RPI (K), Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan & People's Republican party, in Maharashtra.