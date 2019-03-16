Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bhalai vs Malai, Modi remains unrelenting in wordplay

New Delhi, Mar 30: BJP National President Amit Shah will file nomination for the Lok Sabha polls today from Gujarat's Gandhinagar in the presence of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, apart from other allies, is also likely to be present when Shah files his nomination.

Before filing the nomination, Shah will address a huge election rally in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad, followed by a roadshow which will start from DRH Regency hotel and culminate at Patidar Chowk in Ghatlodia area.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been campaigning in Ayodhya while the party president Rahul Gandhi did the Parivartan Yatra in Haryana. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised poll fever in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Murugan on IT raid: “It's a wrong calculation that by ordering IT raids on us we would raise 'Modi Jai' slogan, it is a democratic country. This will not bring Modi any success in politics, it will rather bring only blame and criticism as it is a conspiracy.” Power minister of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, Anil Sharma, has said that he will not campaign against his son Aashray Sharma, who has been declared the Congress candidate in Mandi. A day after allocation of Congress ticket to Aashray Sharma from Mandi parliamentary seat, Anil Sharma told PTI that he would not campaign against his son. "PM Modi has negative opinion for the first family of India. India is obliged to them...India is India today because of the planning and leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," says Congress leader PC Chacko. Our government honoured your hopes. The watchman was given opportunity to put Arunachal on rail map after after seven decades of Independence: PM at rally Arun Prabha channel will ensure people of country get glimpse of the beautiful state, its culture and festivals: PM Modi at Arunachal rally. Congress’s statement after Surgical strikes were seen by the nation, even when our scientist had achieved what only three countries could, congress made fun of them also: PM Modi while addressing poll rally in Arunachal Modi hits out at Congress once again, repeats corruption claim "In the name of running a newspaper, the Opposition's leaders have been looting the government. Here, local Opposition leaders steal from the plates of the poor, inspired by their leaders in Delhi. These are the very leaders who hit out at the Chowkidar. They think neither of you, nor of the youth," Modi said in Arunachal. PM Modi said, "I have come to you with the intention of developing Northeast up to 25 years in the next 5 years." The residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over the authorities not paying heed to their demand to construct a bridge over Solani river, PTI reported. Some people in Delhi even make fun of my clothes like the one I am wearing now. For me, this is the culture of Arunachal Pradesh. I am also the chowkidar of your culture, says Modi. I believe youth of Arunachal Pradesh, I am sure NDA government at both centre and state will act as double engine of growth for the state: PM Modi Statements of Congress leaders are being flashed in Pakistan. Leaders of Congress love Pakistan so much that they have left nation and Northeast behind: PM Modi We work for your 'bhalai' but they work for their 'malai' .. you have said goodbye to them. Now, don't let them enter back, the prime minister said. Arunachal's 40,000 women have got free LPG connection. Over 1 lakh families got toilets, over 5,000 villages have got toilets and 3 lakh bank accounts have been opened, says Modi. Gujarat: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah holds a road show in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/T42WkCPz9i — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah holds a road show in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is in Arunachal Pradesh to sound poll bugle there. It's a privilege to contest polls from a seat that was once held by LK Advani, says Amit Shah adding that Gandhinagar was once held by BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani so it's an honour for him to contest from here. "I started as a booth worker, now I have become the party chief," says Amit Shah. Amit Shah begins his speech, says If BJP is taken away from my life, nothing will remain. "I have come here to congratulate Amit Shah on this significant move... I am sure Amit Shah will live up to the expectations of this constituency": Union Minister Rajnath Singh Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ram Vilas Pasawn, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal and others at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', ahead of Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay Shah also present at the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'in Ahmedabad, organised ahead of the party president's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, today. "Hindutva is our breath. How will we live without Hindutva?" asks Uddhav Thackeray. On ironing out the differences with ally BJP, he said: "When we sat together we have solved our issues, our disagreements." Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that people must be surprised to see me at Amit Shah's rally. I appeal to the people of Gurahat to elect Amit Shah with record breaking votes, says Nitin Gadkari. BJP President Amit Shah pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in presence of SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Union home minister Rajnath Singh. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray joins Amit Shah in Gandhinagar. They will be a holding a joint roadshow shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start the campaign trail in Assam on Saturday. The PM will be in Assam for a day during which he will address rallies in Northern Assam’s Gohpur and Upper Assam’s Moran. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will hold a roadshow in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, today. As many as 241 candidates are in fray for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka for the first phase of polling on April 18 after the last date of withdrawals on Friday, said an official. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mocked PM Narendra Modi for his proposed Hyderabad rally. "It has come to light that PM Modi is coming to Hyderabad on April 1. PM Modi, April 1 is April fool's day, you should think before speaking something that day," Owaisi said. Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao has written to Election Commission of India, Central Board of Direct Taxes & President Kovind over 'IT raids in Karnataka against Congress, JD(S) candidates/leaders and their supporters on the eve of elections to Lok Sabha'. BJP National President Amit Shah will file nomination for the Lok Sabha polls today from Gujarat's Gandhinagar in the presence of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Raipur: Nitin Bhansali who had recently quit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, joins Congress in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/bXHmqvkvLO — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019 In Raipur, Nitin Bhansali who had recently quit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, joined Congress in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel