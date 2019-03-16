Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Shah files nomination; Yechury miffed with clean chit to Modi

India

Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: BJP chief Amit Shah filed his nomination on Saturday (March 30) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Gujarat's Gandhinagar parliamentary seat which was earlier held by veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani. Amit Shah pulled a grand assembly of leaders at the time of filing of his papers for first Lok Sabha elections. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, and Smriti Irani were among the top BJP leaders who accompanied Shah for his nomination filing.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Ayodhya on Saturday while the party president Rahul Gandhi did the Parivartan Yatra in Haryana. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised poll fever in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission insisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation over the A-SAT missiles' test launch was "a gross violation" of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) because after his speech the PM claimed he was a "chowkidar not only on land and air but also in outer space". Yechury's letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) came a day after an election commission team declared that Modi's address on the successful test-firing of an anti-satellite missile did not violate provisions of the model code of conduct.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Senior leader from Kotdwar Dhirendra Chauhan, who had quit the BJP during civic body polls in the state, rejoined the party on Saturday along with his supporters. Welcoming him back into the party fold, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said his return would further bolster the BJP's chances in Pauri. Three leaders, including one from the Congress, joined the Delhi unit of the BJP Saturday. Balbir Singh from the Congress, President of Uttrakhand Pravasiye Sangh Delhi Rakesh Singh Rawat and Pramod Sachdeva, who had contested assembly elections on a BSP ticket, joined the BJP, the saffron party said in a release. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, "I am happy that the trust of the people is increasing in the BJP due to the influence of the policy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."