  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Sam Pitroda trains gun on Modi over remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court is set hear an important case concerning the counting of the VVPAT slips today. The opposition parties have been demanding that 50 percent of the VVPAT slips be counted.

    Congress Sam Pitroda
    Congress' Sam Pitroda

    BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya on Monday tweeted saying that he will campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

    Evoking Swami Vivekanand teachings, he said that the young people of Bhopal had received "a historic opportunity to clear the taint of 'Hindu terror'".

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the 'Rajiv Gandhi corrupt no. 1' jibe and dared Congress to fight polls in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the former prime minister's name.

    Reacting to the prime minister's comments, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM has been talking about my father since yesterday. Let him whatever he wants to about me, my mother, my father and my grandmother. I will respond to your (PM's) hate with love. I had hugged you with love in Parliament too. And this love will make you lose on May 23."

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    May 7, 2019 9:51 AM

    Sam Pitroda's tweet:

    May 7, 2019 9:50 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stirred a political furore after he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no. 1'. Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Modi for his remarks on late Rajiv Gandhi with signatures.

    May 7, 2019 9:49 AM

    Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission of India demanding to verify 50 percent of the EVMs using the VVPAT slips.

    May 7, 2019 9:25 AM

    "He shouldn't have unloaded the machines in the hotel which is against rules. Since he has violated an departmental investigation will be done," ANI quoted Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM, Muzaffarpur, as saying.

    May 7, 2019 9:24 AM

    Bihar:

    Read More

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress narendra modi rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue