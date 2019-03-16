Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Sam Pitroda trains gun on Modi over remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court is set hear an important case concerning the counting of the VVPAT slips today. The opposition parties have been demanding that 50 percent of the VVPAT slips be counted.

BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya on Monday tweeted saying that he will campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

Evoking Swami Vivekanand teachings, he said that the young people of Bhopal had received "a historic opportunity to clear the taint of 'Hindu terror'".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the 'Rajiv Gandhi corrupt no. 1' jibe and dared Congress to fight polls in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the former prime minister's name.

Reacting to the prime minister's comments, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM has been talking about my father since yesterday. Let him whatever he wants to about me, my mother, my father and my grandmother. I will respond to your (PM's) hate with love. I had hugged you with love in Parliament too. And this love will make you lose on May 23."

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Narendra Modi for his remarks on the late Rajiv Gandhi with actual signatures... Sharing some of them here. pic.twitter.com/OYcPFSbwJc — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 7, 2019 Sam Pitroda's tweet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stirred a political furore after he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no. 1'. Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Modi for his remarks on late Rajiv Gandhi with signatures. Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission of India demanding to verify 50 percent of the EVMs using the VVPAT slips. "He shouldn't have unloaded the machines in the hotel which is against rules. Since he has violated an departmental investigation will be done," ANI quoted Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM, Muzaffarpur, as saying. Bihar:EVMs&VVPAT were found from a hotel in Muzaffarpur yesterday. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM says,"Sector officer was given some reserved machines so that it could be replaced with faulty ones. After replacing EVMs he was left with 2 balloting unit,1 control unit&2 VVPAT in his car." pic.twitter.com/KjpoKbHpCa — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019 Bihar: