Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Sam Pitroda trains gun on Modi over remarks on Rajiv Gandhi
New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court is set hear an important case concerning the counting of the VVPAT slips today. The opposition parties have been demanding that 50 percent of the VVPAT slips be counted.
BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya on Monday tweeted saying that he will campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.
Evoking Swami Vivekanand teachings, he said that the young people of Bhopal had received "a historic opportunity to clear the taint of 'Hindu terror'".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the 'Rajiv Gandhi corrupt no. 1' jibe and dared Congress to fight polls in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the former prime minister's name.
Reacting to the prime minister's comments, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM has been talking about my father since yesterday. Let him whatever he wants to about me, my mother, my father and my grandmother. I will respond to your (PM's) hate with love. I had hugged you with love in Parliament too. And this love will make you lose on May 23."