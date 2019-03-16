Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Rahul Gandhi to release party manifesto on April 2

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will release party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on April 2nd at the party headquarters.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she was ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections if the party leadership wanted. She, however, said that no decision has been made yet, with the election just a fortnight away.

Earlier in the day, India has become the fourth nation in the world to be recognised as a space power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in a special address to the nation.

PM Modi announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. He further said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, but was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES:

The Andhra Pradesh Election Commission had ordered for the transfer of intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao following a complaint filed by the YSRCP. The opposition party alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was using police officials to subvert election procedures in the state. Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam in a letter to the EC after EC ordered his transfer yesterday said,''It has been brought to my notice that V Vijaysai Reddy, National General Secretary, YSR Congress party made a complaint to EC on 25 March. I state that the allegations are false.'' Kadapa SP Rahul Dev Sharma also in a letter to the EC after EC ordered his transfer said,''I came to know that some YSRCP leaders complained to EC & a drastic step was taken by EC on their complaint. I do not know based on what allegation EC took this decision.'' Congress President Rahul Gandhi to release party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on 2nd April at the party headquarters.