Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh today.Rahulis contesting Lok Sabha elections from two seats, the other one being Wayanad in Kerala. He filled his namination from Wayanad on April 4.

Rahul's main opponent in Amethi would be Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani who will file her nomination papers tommorrow.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold rallies today in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The Congress president will hold a roadshow at 10 am in Amethi, following which he will file his nomination in Amethi at 12 noon. He will then hold a roadshow in Katihar, Bihar and Raiganj, West Bengal at 2 pm and 3.30 pm, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress manifesto stood for Pakistan more than for India on the issue of Kashmir. Addressing a rally in Latur of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress says Article 370 will not be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is also saying what Congress's manifesto says."

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

The Election Commission has taken cognizance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the air strike in Balakot, and has sought a report from poll officials in Maharashtra. The Election Commission is learnt to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Tuesday to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee. Such committees are formed at district and state levels during polls, reports say. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' has an "absolutely amazing" resonance in the field and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "can't stop talking about it", said reports. West Bengal: Polling parties depart with EVMs for their respective polling stations in Alipurduar parliamentary constituency; Visuals from Alipurduar DCRC College pic.twitter.com/SETZ7oF19H — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019 Election preparations: Irani will arrive in Amethi today for the preparation of her nomination. BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani will file her nomination tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues will join Irani’s show of strength on Thursday. Ahead of polling on Thursday, authorities have deployed 18,000 security personnel in Ghaziabad district for the peaceful conduct of the election process. The security personnel include police officials and para military forces. District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said 212 sector magistrates 29 zonal magistrates and 11 super zonal magistrates will be on duty to during the polling. BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a rally along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Patiyali, Kasganj today. Congress president Rahul Gandhi would file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP from Amethi. His mother Sonia Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will accompany him to file his nomination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on April 21 and 22, addressing rallies in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates in Chittorgarh, Barmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur, party leaders said Tuesday. Alpesh Thakore is all set to quit from Congress party under 'pressure' from Thakore Sena. Galla Jayadev is marching to the collector's office along with other TDP supporters to protest against the I-T raids. Along with other TDP leaders, Galla Jaydev is presently staging a dharna to protest against IT raids in Pattabhipuram, Guntur. Election Commission on Tuesday transferred one more IPS officer on Tuesday. Prakasam district SP K Praveen has been transferred. Two Circle inspectors were also transferred as well.