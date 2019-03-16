Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Kirori Singh Bainsla who spearheaded Gujjar agitation joins BJP

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh today. Rahul is contesting Lok Sabha elections from two seats, the other one being Wayanad in Kerala. He filled his nomination from Wayanad on April 4. This is the fourth time that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from Amethi. He had won from this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul's main opponent in Amethi would be Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani who will file her nomination papers tommorrow.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold rallies today in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The Congress president will hold a roadshow at 10 am in Amethi, following which he will file his nomination in Amethi at 12 noon. He will then hold a roadshow in Katihar, Bihar and Raiganj, West Bengal at 2 pm and 3.30 pm, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress manifesto stood for Pakistan more than for India on the issue of Kashmir. Addressing a rally in Latur of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress says Article 370 will not be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is also saying what Congress's manifesto says."

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

"It has become a routine practice to call any action against corruption as political vendetta. Claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption. Those who commit such large acts of corruption have to be judged on the merits of the action itself," writes Union Minister Arun Jaitley in a Facebook post. Congress leaders Sanjay Singh and Pramod Tiwari also took part in Rahul Gandhi's road show earlier. Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra accompany Rahul Gandhi to the District Collector's office in Amethi to file nomination for Lok Sabha elections. This is the fourth time that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from Amethi. He had won from this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi. This is the fourth time that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from Amethi. He had won from this seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP President Amit Shah to hold a roadshow today in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Shah had last week held a roadshow in South Bangalore. PM Modi was in Mysuru yesterday. Delhi: Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla who joined BJP today, meet party president Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/Y4ueQzxtp5 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019 Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla join BJP. Election Commission tells Supreme Court that it was not against the issuance of Electoral Bonds for funding to political parties but it was against the anonymity of donors and wants transparency in the Electoral Bonds scheme. Sonia Gandhi is also in Amethi, but not part of the roadshow. However, she will accompany Rahul Gandhi for the filing of the nomination papers. Congress president Rahul Gandhi begins his roadshow in Amethi before filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is being accompanied by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra. There is a huge crowd on both sides of the roadshow. Flower petals are being showered on them and Congress workers are dancing to drum beats, says a report. https://www.oneindia.com/india/lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-rahul-gandhi-to-file-nomination-from-amethi-today-2865414.html Rahul Gandhi roadshow Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds road show in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya also present. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/1y4hmtPJ6M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2019 Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Amethi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya were also present. Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla set to join Bharatiya Janata Party today, say reports. Bainsla was one of the most prominent leaders who led Gujjar agitation demanding reservation. The agitation had paralysed Rajasthan and nearby Gujjar dominated areas many time in the last 4-5 years. PM Modi's biopic - 'PM Narendra Modi' - gets U certification from CBFC. Movie is set to release tomorrow. SC declines urgent hearing of an appeal filed against Bombay HC order which had refused to interfere with the release biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'. A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi while declining urgent hearing in the plea says, “We have better things to do.”, say reports. "PM Narendra Modi's attempt to hide huge corruption in Rafale deal has failed,” BSP chief Mayawati tweets. "Congress has snatched away food from poor children, snatched away their meal and is filling the stomach of its own leaders. Congress is looting the money designated for pregnant women," PM Modi in Junagarh, Gujarat. "I have come here to give you an account of the work done in 5 years. I have come here to take your order for the next 5 years. Are you proud of the work done by your son, this chowkidaar? Are you proud that there is not a single blot of corruption?" says PM Modi in Junagarh, Gujarat. Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani will file her nomination from Amethi tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Amethi on Thursday where he will accompany Irani for filing her nomination papers Modi and his minions have falsely claimed that they have a “clean chit” in the Rafale scam. But the proofs have come tumbling out one after another. It has been the most corrupt and most compromised govt in India's history. Now is the time to throw it out. https://t.co/ielNDzj895 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 10, 2019 Yechury launches blistering attack on BJP government after today's SC's Rafale verdict. "Modi and his govt have compromised national security for corruption & cronyism in an important defence deal. They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked," tweets Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Rahul Gandhi has won from Amethi Lok Sabha seat thrice till now. He won in 2004, 2009 and 2014 general elections from this seat which has remained a Congress bastion for decades. "A three-member Trinamool delegation, led by @derekobrienmp, with @Sukhendusekhar and @DrChandanMitra will meet CEC Wednesday 10 April 11.30am #Delhi. Press conference outside EC entrance immediately thereafter," says a tweet on TMC's official Twitter handle. Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi. He will file his nomination for #LokSabhaElections2019 from the Lok Sabha constituency today. pic.twitter.com/CywtKeQwCN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2019 Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Amethi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Amethi. He will file his nomination papers today. Rahul Gandhi after landing from chopper met with supporters at Amethi, said reports. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be accompanying Rahul. Visuals from outside District Collector office in Amethi where Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cjjGWUbS9L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2019 Rahul Gandhi's roadshow to begin shortly. Jyotiraditya Scindia, in charge of the Congress in west Uttar Pradesh, and also one of the party’s main leaders in Madhya Pradesh, says his party has a two-pronged strategy for its revival in UP. He also says that it is for the first time in many years that Congress is fighting about 80-85% seats in UP on its own strength, as per an HT report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday asked first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the soldiers who carried out the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot. This had left the opposition parties fuming who have been criticising the BJP-led Centre of polticising the military issues. The CPI(M) wrote to the Election Commission on Tuesday alleging violation of the poll panel's directive. The Election Commission has reportedly taken cognizance of Prime Minister Modi’s remarks. According to reports, the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra has been asked to submit a report at the earliest. Assam: Visuals from Dibrugarh as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Five Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xIzFeO91EL — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019 Election preparations: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has took a swipe at the Modi-led government, charging that in this regime conviction comes first and investigation later and a person is guilty until proven innocent, reports say. The Election Commission has taken cognizance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the air strike in Balakot, and has sought a report from poll officials in Maharashtra. The Election Commission is learnt to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Tuesday to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee. Such committees are formed at district and state levels during polls, reports say. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' has an "absolutely amazing" resonance in the field and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "can't stop talking about it", said reports. West Bengal: Polling parties depart with EVMs for their respective polling stations in Alipurduar parliamentary constituency; Visuals from Alipurduar DCRC College pic.twitter.com/SETZ7oF19H — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019 Election preparations: Irani will arrive in Amethi today for the preparation of her nomination. BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani will file her nomination tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues will join Irani’s show of strength on Thursday. Ahead of polling on Thursday, authorities have deployed 18,000 security personnel in Ghaziabad district for the peaceful conduct of the election process. The security personnel include police officials and para military forces. District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said 212 sector magistrates 29 zonal magistrates and 11 super zonal magistrates will be on duty to during the polling. BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a rally along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Patiyali, Kasganj today. Congress president Rahul Gandhi would file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP from Amethi. His mother Sonia Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will accompany him to file his nomination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on April 21 and 22, addressing rallies in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates in Chittorgarh, Barmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur, party leaders said Tuesday. Alpesh Thakore is all set to quit from Congress party under 'pressure' from Thakore Sena. Galla Jayadev is marching to the collector's office along with other TDP supporters to protest against the I-T raids. Along with other TDP leaders, Galla Jaydev is presently staging a dharna to protest against IT raids in Pattabhipuram, Guntur. Election Commission on Tuesday transferred one more IPS officer on Tuesday. Prakasam district SP K Praveen has been transferred. Two Circle inspectors were also transferred as well.