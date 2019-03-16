Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Why PM Modi's pics not removed from rail tickets, asks EC

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi will begin her three day visit to Amethi, Raebareli and Ayodhya today. Priyanka will be Amethi today where she will hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. She will interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana.

After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday. On Friday, she would travel to Ayodhya, where she would visit the famous Hanuman Gadhi temple and may even hold a road show.

In the two family strongholds, Priyanka Gandhi would address workers' meetings and an open house at Rae Bareli. Her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is the sitting MP from Amethi and Raebareli is her mother Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency. Rahul Gandhi has been a Member of Parliament from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency since 2004.

Amethi is a stronghold of the Congress. The party has held the seat for close to three decades except for one term in 1998, when the BJP's Sanjay Singh defeated Congress's Satish Sharma by a margin of 23,270 votes.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

The Trinamool Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Kolkata today. The manisfesto would be released by Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee. The Election Commission has written to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why the pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets & Air India boarding passes despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect. The ministries have been asked to submit a reply within 3 days. A candidate in Tamil Nadu set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election kicking off on April 11 recently made the headlines for one bizarre reason. Kuppalji Devadoss, an independent candidate contesting on the ticket of Amma Makkal National Party, deposited his election security money worth Rs 25,000 election in coins, said reports. Deavadoss brought the coins in utensils of various shapes and sizes. According to the news report, the deposit amount was made up of coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5 and 10 denomination. Devadoss is contesting from South Chennai constituency and filed his nomination at South Chennai zonal office. A source tells One India on the condition of anonymity that not only Irani and BJP but other factors too have worried the Congress strategists. "Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Chandra Parkash Mishra has joined the BJP, who had fought against Rahul in Amethi in 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Since the BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) have announced not to field candidate against Gandhi, Mishra may help in swinging the hardcore BSP votes in favour of Irani. There are approximately 6000-70000 staunch voters of the BSP in Amethi," says the source. The announcement of a former Congress leader's son to contest against Rahul has also worried the Congress. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from two seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections because his party is anticipating defeat from Gandhi family bastion Amethi, say sources. It is being reported that there has been lots of pressure on Gandhi to also fight from a southern state seat apart from his current Amethi seat to maximise the party's gain in key southern states. However, the Congress insiders say that search for a secure second seat for Rahul is on because Amethi may not prove as a secured seat as it used to be for the Gandhi family. Priyanka's Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizaba visit: Priyanka's 'rath' is set to travel across Faizabad, Sultanpur, Amethi and Unnao during her three-day campaign. She had earlier this month visited the state's two temple towns Varanasi and Prayagraj. Kumar had tweeted: "The proposed income guarantee scheme fails the economics test, fiscal discipline test and execution test". s Kumar is a public servant, such remarks could be seen as violation of the model code. The Election Commission (EC) has sought explanation from from NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on his remarks criticising the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise.Kumar had reportedly said that the NYAY scheme a political gimmick. During an interview to a TV channel, Kumar had said, "This is an idea whose time should not come. Bordering on irresponsible, this is so typical of the Congress. What will happen to the credit rating and debt to GDP ratio. Only for the sake of winning elections, they have made the announcement. This is the worst kind of vote politics." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad. She will start her three day tour from Amethi today. BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for declaring him the party's candidate from Pilibhit, which has traditionally been his mother Maneka Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat, and said that he had a "familial bond" with the place. The BJP's Delhi unit has prepared a fresh list of 31 probable candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, and has included the name of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir in it.