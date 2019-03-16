Lok Sabha Elections 2019 UPDATES: Political slugfest over Rahul's poll promise set to intensify

New Delhi, Mar 26: A political slugfest began soon after Rahul Gandhi's announcement on Monday that Congress would implement a minimum income guarantee - 'Nyay' scheme- under which the BPL families would get Rs 72,000 per annum, if the Congress is voted to power. It remains to to be seen how the politics over it pans out today.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has already dubbed Congress' scheme as "bluff announcement" in his Facebook post and said that the grand old party been deceiving India with slogans and schemes

Meanwhile, 123 candidates filed their nominations for the first phase of Lok Saha polls in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number to 146. Yesterday was the last day to file nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for which the polling would be held on April 11.

In the other major developments on Monday, the Supreme Court sought the Election Commission (EC)'s reply by March 28 if it can increase the number of VVPAT sample survey from one in each assembly segment at present for the upcoming general and assembly elections.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Reports while quoting sources say that former MP chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan may take on Congress' Digvijay Singh from the Bhopal seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP has released list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 for UP. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti feature on the list among others. Names of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi missing from the list 40 star campaigners No decision has been taken on Congress President's candidature from Wayanad, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said. The party spokesperson said, "An oral request was made by Tamil Nadu, Kerala , Karnataka. We understand their sentiments. We do not disregard when a request like this come. No decision as of now has taken on this." Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman on Monday slammed the Congress over its announcement for minimum basic income for poorest families in India. He said, " It's an old pattern followed by Congress. They say & do anything to win elections. Poverty was removed in 1966, One Rank One Pension was later implemented, everyone received proper education under Right of Education! So you see then can say&do anything." National leaders like Kejriwal, Mamata Benerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Tejaswi Yadav, Dewe Gowda, Yaswanth Sinha and Arun Showry are expected in Andhra Pradesh for poll campaign. Congress Central Election Committee approves the candidature of Krishna Byre Gowda for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019 from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency of Karnataka.