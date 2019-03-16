Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Pak still counting bodies, and Opposition ask for proof, says PM

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: Continuing on his two-day poll campaign blitz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is addressing a rally in Odisha's Koraput and Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool today.

PM Modi will address public meetings at Odisha's Jeypore and Kalahandi, before heading off to Kurnool in AP to reach out to the electorate through Vijay Sankalp Sabha to show BJP's strength in the state.

After visiting Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Raebareli, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ayodhya today while Rahul Gandhi will start Congress campaign in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will give its verdict whether PM Modi's Wednesday address on India successfully testing an anti-satellite missile was in violation of the model code of conduct or not.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

In Ayodhya, Congress in-charge for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi met madrasa teachers. Miffed over no seats to his close aides, Tej Pratap Yadav is likely to contest as an independent candidate. Tej Pratap Yadav may contest the election against his father-in-law Chandrika Rai from the Saran seat. PM Modi again attacks Opposition: By doing this they only insult our scientists and our soldiers. Tell me, do you want such people who insult our forces and our scientists? But while the world takes notice, and we all are proud of our scientists, there are those handful of people who are just always blaming, questioning, criticizing, insulting such feats. It is a month now, and Pakistan is still busy counting the bodies of terrorists killed, and they (opposition) keep asking for proof, says Modi Sitting BJP MP from UP's Etawah,Ashok Kumar Dohre joins Congress in presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, efforts being made to spread rumours against us. Congress-RJD seal new deal: RJD to contest on 19 seats including Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhyapura, and Darbhanga. RLSP to contest on 5 seats, Congress to contest on 9 seats including Patna Saheb. For Odisha's development, your servant has done everything. Here works are being undertaken in every sector including roads and railways. The government has transformed Odisha in the last five years, says Modi. PM Modi begins his campaign rally in Odisha's Koraput with "Jai Jagannath" slogans and says, "If anyone is responsible for the success of my government it is the people, Odisha's people." Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Odisha. Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets supporters in Amethi. She is on her way to Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/hFK0PDqIvI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2019 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets supporters in Amethi. She is on her way to Ayodhya. Congress releases a list of 4 candidates from Bihar, 7 from Odisha and 1 from Uttar Pradesh. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar to contest from Sasaram(Bihar). Supriya Shrinate from UP's Maharajganj(replacing Tanushree Tripathi). Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency on a Congress ticket. Rahul Gandhi will start Congress campaign in Haryana on Friday with a rally at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar. Rahul will also take part in a roadshow in Karnal, the constituency of Haryana chief minister M L Khattar. The Congress started Parivartan Yatra from Gurugram on Tuesday. In their reply to the Election Commission, the producers of the PM Narendra Modi biopic have said the film has no relation with the Bharatiya Janta Party. The producers also requested the EC to give green signal to biopic release on April 5. After visiting Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Raebareli, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ayodhya today. In a blow to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, a party candidate was sent to jail by a court Thursday in a case related to the alleged attack on a woman devotee in Sabarimala temple last November. BJP MLA from Neemuch, Dilip Singh Parihar was arrested yesterday, on charges of violation of Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission (EC) is likely to take a final call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation announcing the success of Mission Shakti on Friday, after it examines the responses of public broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio on the recording of the speech. TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) gets 'Gift Pack' as common symbol for the upcoming LokSabha Election 2019 and state assembly bye-elections. There are 185 contestants in the fray in Nizamabad so we will be conducting the elections using ballot papers. Ballot papers have been used in the state in 1996 and 2010 and also the in the recent Gram Panchayat elections held in January 2019, says Telangana Chief Electoral Officer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing on Friday an election rally in Telangana, where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is on a high after last year's splendid victory in the Assembly polls.