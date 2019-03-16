Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: NCW to issue notice to Azam Khan over derogatory remark

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: Congress prtesident Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi would be in Fatehpur Sikri today to support party's candidate Raj Babbar. They will take part in a roadshow along with babbar. Rahul Gandhi is also slated to address a rally in Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. While Priyanka Gandhi would head for Amethi in the evening for a two-day visit.

Priyanka Gandhi was on Sunday in Silchar to take part in a road show to support sitting MP Sushmita Dev. She attacked PM Modi in Silchar and said he has time to go everywhere but not to his constituency Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at both the Abdullahs and the Muftis during his rally in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the dynasty politics in the state had ruined it. After PM's rally, Mehbooba Mufti Mufti and Farooq Abdullah hit back at Modi. Farooq Abdullah Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah "biggest enemies of people", alleging that they want to divide the country. Mehbooba reminded Pm Modi that at one point in time, the BJP was an ally of the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir government.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Case registered against BJP MLA from Belapur, Manda Mhatre, for violating model code of conduct, for allegedly asking voters at a programme to vote twice in elections. Chennai: Election Flying squad and Income-Tax department conducted raid at MLA hostel at Chepauk last night. Rooms of AIADMK RB Udayakumar and 2 others were searched, say reports. The usage of foul language during electioneering hit a new low Sunday when veteran SP leader Aazam Khan made an "underwear jibe", which the BJP said was made against actor Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful" and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him. Responding to Mayawati's remark that both "Bajrangbali and Ali are ours", Yogi Adityanath on Sunday evening said those who did not have faith in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were now taking refuge in 'Bajrang Bali'.