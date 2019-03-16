Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi to unveil BJP manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in which the ruling party will give a clear roadmap of what it wants to achieve in the coming five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the manifesto titled "Sankalp Patra" which to likely to include some major promises to take on Congress' NYAY. This is the first manifesto of BJP which will be released with Modi as the prime minister.

The BJP likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth and women, besides the downtrodden.

On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati held its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in 25 years in Saharanpur's Deoband.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi launched blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee. "Didi is supporting those who are calling for the tukde-tukde of India. People of West Bengal are disappointed with Mamata Banerjee," Modi said.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/fKrq848Bft — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 RJD manifesto: Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases their 2024 election manifesto 'Kovai 2024' for Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/lFUG13fy4w — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases manifesto: The most important highlight of the Congress manifesto for upcoming polls was the NYAY scheme. Congress is heavily banking on its NYAY scheme to make a comeback in upcoming general elections. Congress is hoping that the proposed NYAY scheme would strike a chord among the poor and the farmers, so much so that other issues like Rafale and demonetisation seem to have taken a back seat in its campaign narrative. In 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress released its manifesto on March 02. The BJP released its manifesto on April 08 when the first phase of elections was slated to be held on April 20. Then late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seeking the fourth term as Prime Minister. In 2009, the Congress released its manifesto on March 24 seeking the second term for Manmohan Singh led UPA government. The BJP released manifesto on April 3 and sought a mandate for its Prime Ministerial candidate Lal Krishna Advani in the polls starting on April 16. In 2014, the BJP released its manifesto on April 7, the day when the first phase of the elections were being conducted. The Congress had released its manifesto on March 26 seeking the third term for Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi; BJP President Amit Shah; Union Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Jagat Prakash Nadda; former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and National General Secretary Ramlal will be present at the manifesto release function. It is notable that Congress President Rahul Gandhi released party manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) last week. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to release its election manifesto, which it calls Sankalp Patra (pledge document), on Monday at 11 A.M at the party headquarters here in the presence of its Parliamentary Board members.