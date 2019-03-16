Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Modi to campaign in WB, Jharkhand; Rahul in Rajasthan
New Delhi, Apr 29: Narendra Modi will continue his relentless campaigning and will address two rallies in West Bengal and one in Jharkhand on Monday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will be in Rajasthan and address rallies in Karauli-Dholpur, Churu, and Jaipur Rural.
Bollywood actor and BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol will file his nomination today. Besides Deol's father veteran actor Dharmendra, his younger brother Bobby Deol will also be present.
Four-time Gurdaspur MP late Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna and Swarn Salaria, who were aspirants for party ticket, will also join the rally.
Meanwhile, voting for the fourth phase is underway in 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states would go to polls.
A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.
Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:
Apr 29, 2019 10:22 AM
Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol Monday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of filling his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. Sporting a navy blue turban and wearing a blue shirt, the 62-year-old offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple. Later, he left for Gurdaspur where he will be filling his nomination papers.
Apr 29, 2019 10:12 AM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Rajasthan today. He will be in Karauli-Dholpur, Churu, and Jaipur Rural.
Apr 29, 2019 10:12 AM
BJP president Amit Shah will hold four public rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj, respectively.
Apr 29, 2019 10:12 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies today, at Jharkhand and West Bengal. PM Modi will first hold a rally in Jharkhand’s Koderma, followed by West Bengal’s Srirampur and Barrackpore.
Apr 29, 2019 10:07 AM
Out of the 72 seats which are voting today, the BJP had in 2014 won 45, while the saffron party's allies had won another 11. The Congress had won just 2 while other opposition parties could win just 13. So, it would be interesting to see how many the BJP manages to retain or how many would the opposition be able to wrest from the ruling party.
