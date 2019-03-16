  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi, Thackeray to share dais today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 08: A war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Congress after the former relased its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the Congress manifesto is mainly focused on economic reforms, the BJP has prioritised national security and overall macro-economic stability.

    The opposition parties criticised the BJP's manifesto, with some saying that not much has been said about pressing issues such a unemployment, and other like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejecting it altogether. Kejriwal called BJP manifesto as "fresh set of jumlas", while the National Conference vehemently opposed the BJP's stand to remove 370.

    PM Modi
    PM Modi

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah arrived in Lucknow last night and will address party workers on Tuesday. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign together today. The two leaders would share a dais after 28 months for an election rally in Latur, Maharashtra.

    On Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. BJP manifesto lays down a roadmap of what it wants to achieve in the coming five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the manifesto titled "Sankalp Patra" which to likely to include some major promises to take on Congress' NYAY. This is the first manifesto of BJP which will be released with Modi as the prime minister.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

    Apr 9, 2019 2:34 AM

    Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief and candidate from Jabalpur parliamentary constituency Rakesh Singh issued show-cause notice for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct.

    Apr 9, 2019 2:27 AM

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday late night. He is all set to address party workers.

    Apr 9, 2019 2:27 AM

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign together today. The two leaders would share a dais after 28 months for an election rally in Latur, Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena had long been disapproving of the state government as well as the Centre, despite being an ally, and had even announced that they would contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. However, BJP chief Amit Shah visited Thackeray at his residence and the two parties managed to reach an understanding for the polls.

