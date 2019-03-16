Lok Sabha Election 2019 Updates: Modi steps up attack on NYAY, Rahul takes jibe over 'Ambani-Rafale'

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on Congress during his rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Even Rahul Gandhi was in Southern India and both PM Modi and Congress president traded charges around the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme, INC's poll promise that guarantees Rs 72,000 annually to 20 per cent of India's poorest, in their respective election rallies

Gandhi, in Karnataka, said that the 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between industrialist Anil Ambani and the ordinary people and between thieves and honest people. He said that money for the NYAY scheme will come from "(PM Modi's) friend, Anil Ambani".

Later in a rally in Mangaluru in Karnataka, Modi also raised the issue of India's air strike in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26.

Karnataka will go to poll for 28 Lok Sabha seats in the second and third phases, that is to say, on April 18 and April 23.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address traders of the country at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on April 19, Union minister Vijay Goel said, adding he will discuss the issues of the community as mentioned in the party's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto. The convention is being organised by the Rashtriya Vyapari Dhanywad Mahasammelan, he said. "There has been huge enthusiasm among the trading community after the BJP released its Sankalp Patra manifesto which promises to address prominent and fundamental issues concerning traders. Traders have been organising meetings in different places to express their gratitude to the prime minister and BJP national president Amit Shah," Goel said. Prominent business leaders and office-bearers of all market associations in Delhi have been invited on this occasion, he said. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said Sankalp Patra talks about setting up a National Traders Welfare Board, new retail policy to boost retail trade, pension scheme for small traders above the age of 60 years, Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance to all GST-registered traders and credit cards to traders on the lines of Kisan Credit Cards. The Congress Saturday announced names of nine more Lok Sabha candidates for Uttar Pradesh, which included R K Chaudhary, Raj Kishore Singh and Ramakant Yadav, all of whom joined the party recently. R K Chaudhary came into the Congress fold earlier this month and has been fielded from Mohanlalganj replacing Ramashankar Bhargava whose name was announced earlier. Chaudhary was a minister in the Mayawati government and had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll on BSP ticket from Mohanlalganj. He was defeated by the BJP's Kaushal Kishore by nearly 1.45 lakh votes. The Congress has also fielded Raj Kishore Singh from Basti and Ramakant Yadav from Bhadohi seats. Both had joined the party on Friday. While Raj Kishore was minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, Ramakant Yadav is a former MP. The Congress has also fielded former MP Rajesh Misra from Salempur and Ummed Singh Nishad from Ambedkarnagar. Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother Krishna Patel, who leads a faction of the Apna Dal, will contest the Gonda seat. Two days after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the BJP on Saturday wrote to the Delhi poll body that "documentary content" has been removed from the channel, officials said. An official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office said the BJP replied in the afternoon and said they will not run any content that was "not certified" or "returned" by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC). The party also said the documentary content that was being earlier aired by the channel is not being aired anymore. The CEO's office Saturday also directed the party to ensure that all videos played on NaMo TV bear the certification number given by it. Opposition leaders will meet on Sunday at 11.45am in Delhi’s Constitution Club. Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s schedule states that she will attend rallies in Sikri on April 15, Wayanad on April 20-21. Barabanki on April 23, Bundelkhand and Unnao between April 24-26 and Sitapur on April 27. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national vice president and former Bihar minister Mahachandra Prasad Singh, ex-state Congress general secretary Binod Sharma and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha’s nephew Vijay Singh Kushwaha on Saturday joined BJP.