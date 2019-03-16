Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Mahagathbandhan face-off in Uttar Pradesh today

Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally Wednesday at Itarsi town which is part of the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat as campaigning for the 5th phase of voting gather momentum. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will continue campaign for his party in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Amethi.

Meanwhile, Nearly 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election after several hours of polling in 72 seats across nine states which was marred by incidents of violence and malfunctioning of EVMs in West Bengal and Odisha respectively.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

A total of 578 coys of central forces are being deployed for 5th phase of Lok Sabha Elections2019 . 100% polling stations will be covered by central forces as static postings. Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan claimed that the person responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An FIR has been filed against Shatrughan Sinha, the Congress candidate for Patna Sahib. He has been charged with using an unpermitted vehicle for filing his nomination. Nandyal MP and Jana Sena Party candidate from the constituency SPY Reddy passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad last night EC approves proposal of lifting of provisions of Model Code of Conduct in districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur to facilitate speedy rescue, relief&restoration activities to face cyclonic storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh are set for a face off today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Ambedkarnagar, around 30km from the disputed site of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party will hold a joint rally on the Faizabad-Barabanki border.