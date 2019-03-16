Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: India becomes space superpower, says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: India has become the fourth nation in the world to be recognised as a space power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced in a special address to the nation.

PM Modi announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. He further said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, but was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

Senior Congress leader Chidambaram on Wednesday mounted a defence of NYAY, Congress' primary pre-poll promise of financial help for India's poorest, by saying that the country has the ability to pay the amount.

The senior Congress leader, while explaining the scheme, said: "It's a standard transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to five crore families, which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in household. With this, tax revenues will rise and GDP will rise. Some taxes are scrapped and some taxes are imposed. But the given the tax and non-tax revenue of central and state governments and the GDP, this scheme is perfectly doable."

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi will begin her three day visit to Amethi, Raebareli and Ayodhya today. Priyanka will be Amethi today where she will hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. She will interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES:

Ravi Shankar Prasad says, 'It's a historic day' Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mission Shakti: It's a historic day, India has emerged as a big space power for which all the scientists & the Prime Minister, in particular, deserve full praise. I compliment the scientists and the Prime Minister. What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile? What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?https://t.co/abaB1HOek5#MissionShakti #PMAddressToNation #PMModi #ASAT — OneIndia (@Oneindia) March 27, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced about the successful test of the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile in space under three minutes Former DRDO Chief congratulates on the success of A-SAT progamme Former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat to ANI on anti-satellite weapon A-SAT: This is a fantastic capability to have and it gives us a deterrence in case our adversaries try to militarise the space or try to prevent us from using our existing space capabilities. Akhilesh congratulates DRDO and ISRO Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky.



Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019 Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the DRDO and ISRO in his tweet. UPA initiated teh A-SAT progamme, says Ahmed Patel The UPA government had initiated the ASAT program which has reached fruition today



I congratulate our space scientists & the visionary leadership of Dr Manmohan Singhhttps://t.co/pJHBVGo5GA — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) March 27, 2019 Congress leader Ahmed Patel took to Twitter to declare that it was the UPA government initiated teh A-SAT progamme. Nitin greets Scientists on success of Mission Shakti ऐतिहासिक 'मिशन शक्ति' को सफल बनाने के लिए हमारे वैज्ञानिकों और देश की जनता को बधाई। हमने एक लो ऑर्बिट सैटेलाइट को मार गिराया है, जिसका मतलब है कि हम देश पर आने वाले किसी भी प्रकार के खतरे के लिए तैयार हैं। @narendramodi #MissionShakti #NamumkinAbMumkinHai — Chowkidar Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 27, 2019 Right after Prime Minister Naredra Modi concluded his address to the nation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out "Mission Shakti" successfully. ndia's Mission Shakti is "entirely indigenous": Modi #MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:

(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.

(2) Entire effort is indigenous.

India stands tall as a space power!

It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019 India stands tall as a space power! It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony, tweets Modi. PM Modi elaborates on his announcement In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come.



One such moment is today.



India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019 In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. Mission Shakti not in violation of International Laws Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the international community that India's capability won't be used against anyone but is purely the nation's defence initiative for its security. "We're against arms race in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties," the PM said. India has become 4th nation in world to be recognised as elite space power India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat. Mission Shakti, an important step towards nations safety, says Modi "Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation," says Modi. Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement, he adds Our scientists shot down a LEO orbit satellite, says PM Modi Our scientists shot down a LEO orbit satellite. This was doable through India made anti-satellite, says PM Modi. Mission Shakti operation was difficult but successful: Modi PM Modi announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. He further said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, but was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. India becomes space superpower, says PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a proud announcement said that India has successfully registered its name among the 'Greats of the Space Race' today. Cabinet Committee on Security met today: TV report The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met earlier in the morning, TV channels reported . What announcement will fit within the code of conduct, asks Omar Abdullah He’s declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2019 While everyone is wondering about what the announcement could be, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah's posted a quirky tweet on PM Modi's impending address. Modi may make security-related announcement: Reports Reports say Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make a national security-related announcement in his address to the nation, which will begin shortly. PM Modi to address Nation today मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,



आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।



I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.



Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019 Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the nation with an "important message" between 11.45 am and 12 pm today. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media." the Prime Minister tweeted. Chidambaram explains NYAY scheme Explaining how cash under the scheme will be disbursed, Chidambaram says, "It's a standard transfer of Rs 6000 per month to every 5 crore family which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in the household. With this the tax revenues will rise, GDP will rise. Some taxes might be scrapped and some taxes might be imposed." BJP MP Anshul Verma resigns BJP MP from Hardoi, Anshul Verma, has quit the BJP. Anshul Verma reportedly submitted his resignation to chowkidar at the party office. The BJP had replaced sitting MP Anshul Verma with six-time former MP Jai Prakash Rawat. Congress’s NYAY is doable, says Chidambaram Former Union minister P Chidambaram invoked Mahatma Gandhi as he listed details of the minimum income support scheme of Congress. Twenty years back, this was not possible. But, now India has the capacity to implement a scheme of this kind, Chidambaram said. Dinesh Lal Yadav joins BJP Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out what he called a flaw in how Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Somnath temple in Gujarat in November 2017, a month before assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. "It's the people of Gujarat who exposed Rahul Gandhi. He went to Somnath temple and sat there as if offering namaz. Temple priest had to scold him that this is a temple, sit cross-legged," the saffron-robed chief minister of the BJP said at a rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Lucknow on her three day visit to Amethi, Raebareli and Ayodhya. Priyanka will be Amethi today where she will hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. She will interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. BJP's Ram Madhav hits out at Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba change in our stand on the 2 issues. Why are they liking LS elections now? They don't want to provide democratic rights to people of this state. But when it comes to their own political future, Farooq and Mehbooba want to contest. They're selfish, says Ram Madhav. Congress and CPM had complained to EC about the film's release, saying it's being done with political intent. EC had sent notices to two newspapers on 20 March over publishing 'PM Narendra Modi' film's poster for promotions. The Election Commission has served a notice to the makers of the biopic on PM Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Ruling BJP calling Congress slogan of Garibi Hatao 2.0 as bluff is true. But is poll bluff & reneging of poll promises the sole domain of the BJP?

In fact BJP & Congress party are both birds of the same feather in betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers & others. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 27, 2019 Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati calls, Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme a bluff. Taking to twitter the BSP supremo wrote: In fact BJP and Congress party are both birds of the same feather in betraying the interests of the poor, labourers, farmers and others. In Madhya Pradesh, sitting BJP MP from Shahdol constituency Gyan Singh announces that he will be contesting as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket. The BJP had bagged three out of the six Lok Sabha seats in 2014 elections in the state. Out of 87 members in the state Legislative Assembly, the BJP had 25 while it had the support of two other members of the Peoples Conference (PC) led by Sajad Lone. The Bharatiya Janata Party has asked Election Commission to hold Assembly Elections in the state as early as possible. Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary expressed hope that the BJP would produce better results in the state during these elections. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is expected to join the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The Trinamool Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Kolkata today. The manisfesto would be released by Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee. The Election Commission has written to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why the pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets & Air India boarding passes despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect. The ministries have been asked to submit a reply within 3 days. A candidate in Tamil Nadu set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election kicking off on April 11 recently made the headlines for one bizarre reason. Kuppalji Devadoss, an independent candidate contesting on the ticket of Amma Makkal National Party, deposited his election security money worth Rs 25,000 election in coins, said reports. Deavadoss brought the coins in utensils of various shapes and sizes. According to the news report, the deposit amount was made up of coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5 and 10 denomination. Devadoss is contesting from South Chennai constituency and filed his nomination at South Chennai zonal office. A source tells One India on the condition of anonymity that not only Irani and BJP but other factors too have worried the Congress strategists. "Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Chandra Parkash Mishra has joined the BJP, who had fought against Rahul in Amethi in 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Since the BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) have announced not to field candidate against Gandhi, Mishra may help in swinging the hardcore BSP votes in favour of Irani. There are approximately 6000-70000 staunch voters of the BSP in Amethi," says the source. The announcement of a former Congress leader's son to contest against Rahul has also worried the Congress. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from two seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections because his party is anticipating defeat from Gandhi family bastion Amethi, say sources. It is being reported that there has been lots of pressure on Gandhi to also fight from a southern state seat apart from his current Amethi seat to maximise the party's gain in key southern states. However, the Congress insiders say that search for a secure second seat for Rahul is on because Amethi may not prove as a secured seat as it used to be for the Gandhi family. Priyanka's Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizaba visit: Priyanka's 'rath' is set to travel across Faizabad, Sultanpur, Amethi and Unnao during her three-day campaign. She had earlier this month visited the state's two temple towns Varanasi and Prayagraj. Kumar had tweeted: "The proposed income guarantee scheme fails the economics test, fiscal discipline test and execution test". s Kumar is a public servant, such remarks could be seen as violation of the model code. The Election Commission (EC) has sought explanation from from NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on his remarks criticising the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise.Kumar had reportedly said that the NYAY scheme a political gimmick. During an interview to a TV channel, Kumar had said, "This is an idea whose time should not come. Bordering on irresponsible, this is so typical of the Congress. What will happen to the credit rating and debt to GDP ratio. Only for the sake of winning elections, they have made the announcement. This is the worst kind of vote politics." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad. She will start her three day tour from Amethi today. BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for declaring him the party's candidate from Pilibhit, which has traditionally been his mother Maneka Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat, and said that he had a "familial bond" with the place. The BJP's Delhi unit has prepared a fresh list of 31 probable candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, and has included the name of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir in it.