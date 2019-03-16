Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: 'Surgical strike' on poverty, assures Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Nishad Party today became the fourth constituent of the Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh as it joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his one-day visit to the state of Rajasthan as part of his election campaign shortly. Rahul is scheduled to address the 'Jan Sankalp Rally' at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Suratgarh, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district.

Meanwhile, 123 candidates filed their nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number to 146. Yesterday was the last day to file nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for which the polling would be held on April 11.

In the other major developments on Monday, the Supreme Court sought the Election Commission (EC)'s reply by March 28 if it can increase the number of VVPAT sample survey from one in each assembly segment at present for the upcoming general and assembly elections.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

BJP's Shyam Jaju clarified on Manish Khanduri's allegation that his father B C Khanduri was insulted, and said the former Uttarakhand CM was removed from the panel for health reasons. B C Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri joined the Congress. Rahul Gandhi had also cited Khanduri's alleged "humiliation by the party" as the reason why his son joined the Congress. Gandhi said only the rich could dream under the Narendra Modi rule. "We will eradicate poverty in the country. This is a 'dhamaka'. No country has done this in history. There should not be a single poor person in the country," Gandhi said. He said his party would work to reduce unemployment if it comes to power. "If Modi gives money to the rich, the Congress will give money to the poor," Gandhi said in Rajasthan's Suratgarh. Alleging that Modi had helped those who had black money, Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Suratgarh, said those lifted from poverty by the UPA government had again been made poor in the last five years. According to him, 14 crore people were lifted from poverty by the UPA government. "It is a shame that there are still 25 crore poor people in the country," Gandhi said. "You will get the right price for your labour and product," he told the gathering. Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu joins YSR Congress Party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Hyderabad. Rahul Gandhi said Congress would do a 'surgical strike' against poverty. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi dealt a devastating blow to the economy by introducing 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister took all the money from the poor and "gave it to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others." Amit Shah in Moradabad: 2 saal hogye kisi ki majal nahi hai ki maa-beti ke samne aankh utha kar dekh paye, aisa shasan hai (UP), jo bade tees maar khan ban kar chalte the aaj vo police station ja ke kehte hain ki daroga ji arrest kar lo hamara encounter na ho jaye. pic.twitter.com/kiswZzvSEA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2019 Amit Shah in Moradabad: "When a decision will be taken then we will inform the media. Ultimately decision is to be taken by Rahul Gandhi as he is the party president, all will abide by what he decides," says Delhi Congress president Shiela Dikshit. At a rally in Moradabad, Amit Shah said "The days are gone when terrorists would be fed biryani." Reacting to Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme, Shah said, "First Indira ji gave slogans of poverty eradication and then Rajeev ji did the same. Now Rahul Gandhi is also following the suite." " On one hand there is Modi and RSS, on the other there is Congress and you people," Congress chief Rahul gandhi says at a rally in Rajasthan's Bundi. A day after Congress chief Rahul promised minimum income guarantee if voted to power, Amit Shah while addressing an election rally in Moradabad said Congress failed to eradicate poverty. "Only PM Modi can eradicate poverty," he said. The speaker said that he will write to the state president of the Congress party, which has a strength of 17 MLAs in the 90-member House and has emerged as the principal opposition now, to forward the name of their party legislator so that new Leader of Opposition can be named. In the 90-member Assembly, ruling BJP's strength rose to 48 MLAs after the recent Jind bypoll win while Congress has 17 members. After Gangwa and Rawat joined the BJP, the INLD's strength dropped to 15 members. One member each belongs to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), five are Independents while one seat fell vacant after the demise of INLD leader Jaswinder Singh Sandhu earlier this year. INLD secretary general Abhay Chautala had resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on Saturday and sought disqualification of four of party legislators who were supporting fledgling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for alleged anti-party activities. When asked about Abhay Chautala's resignation on Saturday, the Speaker said that Gangwa and Rawat had submitted their resignations much earlier and after accepting these he had acted on this and removed the senior INLD leader as the Leader of Opposition. In another setback for the INLD, the Haryana Assembly speaker Tuesday removed Abhay Chautala as the Leader of Opposition after strength of party legislators dropped to 15 following resignations of two of its leaders. "I have removed Abhay Singh Chautala as the Leader of Opposition as the number of MLAs of his party has come down from 17 to 15. The number of MLAs of their party came down to 15 after I accepted resignation of two INLD MLAs—Ranbir Gangwa and Kehar Singh Rawat," Speaker Kanwar Pal told PTI. Hathin MLA Rawat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Monday. Earlier this month, one of Indian National Lok Dal's senior leaders and sitting MLA Gangwa too had joined the BJP. "It's a masterstroke by the 'master of situation', @RahulGandhi - declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement "chhal kapat", tweets Shatrughan Sinha.. BJP chief Amit Shah, while speaking at a rally in Moradabad, said that those who haven't seen poverty cannot eradicate it. "First Indira ji gave slogans of poverty eradication and then Rajeev ji did the same. Now Rahul Gandhi is also following the suite," Shah said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigns in Kadapa with National Conference leader Dr.Farooq Abdullah Karnataka: Congress and JD(S) leaders will contest in all 28 constituencies. We will hold a joint rally on 31st March to send a strong message to the country, says CM HD Kumaraswamy Opposition releases purported video from http://tnn.world alleging a BJP worker offered to convert demonetised currency into new notes at a commission of 40%, in Ahmedabad post demonetization. A PIL has been filed in Bombay High Court against Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic. The film is set to release on April 5 ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. "First Rahul Gandhi should reply why poverty was not eradicated despite his previous schemes of ‘Garibi Hatao’?," asks Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "I guaruntee you that with the NYAY scheme, I will bring justice to the poor and give them their due. I will make sure that every poor family has the money in the bank account," says Rahul. ‘Are there chowkidar in farmer’s home, are there chowkidar in house of people of no jobs. PM Modi hasn’t said I’m not the chowkidar of you but of Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani’, says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan. PM Modi has been trying to make two Indias, says Rahul Gandhi in Suratgarh. ”People didn’t get Rs 15 lakhs, youth didn’t get jobs instead PM Modi imposed notebandi and Gabaar Singh Tax”: Rahul Gandhi Veteran actor and former MP Jaya Prada joins Bharatiya Janata Party. #WATCH Group of BJP workers protest outside Patna airport, raise slogans "Ravi Shankar Prasad, go back, go back! RK Sinha (BJP Rajya Sabha MP) zindabad, zindabad!" #Bihar #LokSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/mFBHaGdiCD — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019 Group of BJP workers protest outside Patna airport, raise slogans "Ravi Shankar Prasad, go back, go back! RK Sinha (BJP Rajya Sabha MP) zindabad, zindabad!" “In Lucknow seat I will take risk. I will field Lucknow candidate on development issues and development of Lucknow and not on rival’s ‘jaat-paat-dharma (caste, creed, religion),” says Akhilesh Yadav about Lucknow seat on which BJP has again fielded Rajnath Singh. Yadav also drew a parallel between Congress' recently proposed NYAY scheme that provides for Rs 72,000 a year for India's poorest families tothe ruling government's recently implemented PM Kisan plan that promises Rs. 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers. Only chowkidaar is BJP’s issue, says Akhilesh Yadav after Nishad party, Janwadi party joins SP-BSP alliance. “I am happy to say that these two leaders had helped whenever Samajwadi Party needed them and strengthened socialist movement, says” Yadav. The Nishad Party today became the fourth constituent of the Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh as it joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Directorate of Investigation of Income Tax Department, North-East region in the past week has seized more than Rs 1.50 crore in cash, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, reports ANI. Leading the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is currently addressing a rally here, where he has once again rattled the Chowkidar Chor Hai jibe of the Congress. SC refuses to direct EC to issue common symbol “pressure cooker” to TTV Dhinakaran faction of AIADMK for its candidates to contest upcoming Lok Sabha & Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu. Suspense over the alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party continues on Tuesday with AICC's Delhi incharge PC Chacko speaking in its favour. Shatrughan Sinha today heaped praises on Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi over the minimum support scheme, a Congress poll promise. Lucknow: Janvadi Party (Socialist) and Nishad Party hoardings seen at Samajwadi Party office, alongside hoardings of Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. SP-BSP-RLD are in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/MgAKY6won5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2019 The backdrop of Akhilesh Yadav’s press conference makes it clear that the UP alliance now has five parties. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to Rajasthan as a part of the Jan Sankalp Rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi will begin his visit with a public meeting at 11:30 am at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Suratgarh, from where he will then proceed to hold another rally at the Khel Sankul Ground of Bundi in the afternoon. According to seizure report released by the Election Commission, total cash worth Rs 143.47 Cr has been seized, liquor worth Rs 89.64 Cr, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 131.75 Cr, precious metals worth Rs 162.93 Cr and other items and freebies worth Rs 12.202 Cr, were seized across all states and union territories till March 25. Congress party releases list of star campaigners for the first and second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 from Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/XcPUzSQDYb — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019 Here's the complete list of Congress' star campaigners for Maharashtra: Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party chief Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent Congress leaders are star-campaigners for the first and second phases of general elections to the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lashed out at PM Modi and the Prime Minister of hampering India's growth with his policies and ignoring the basic demands of the people of the country. Surjewala did not provide any further details on the recently flagged NYAY scheme of the Congress party. PC Chacko, Cong: Party Pres to take final decision today.We've had no word with AAP,as we had to take preliminary decision on our party's political stand whether we wanted an alliance or not.Both parties may have problems,that apart we've to defeat Modi&BJP,so,we'll come together pic.twitter.com/0s52GMjnOa — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019 Final call on Congress-AAP alliance today Congress people claim that Rahul Gandhi is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva consumed poison to relieve people of suffering. Make your leader (Rahul Gandhi) drink 500gms of poison, if he survives polls, we will believe he is 'avatar'of Lord Shiva, says Gujarat Minister G Vasava. Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on 27th and 28th March and Ayodhya on 29th March. Reports while quoting sources say that former MP chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan may take on Congress' Digvijay Singh from the Bhopal seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP has released list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 for UP. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti feature on the list among others. Names of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi missing from the list 40 star campaigners No decision has been taken on Congress President's candidature from Wayanad, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said. The party spokesperson said, "An oral request was made by Tamil Nadu, Kerala , Karnataka. We understand their sentiments. We do not disregard when a request like this come. No decision as of now has taken on this." Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman on Monday slammed the Congress over its announcement for minimum basic income for poorest families in India. He said, " It's an old pattern followed by Congress. They say & do anything to win elections. Poverty was removed in 1966, One Rank One Pension was later implemented, everyone received proper education under Right of Education! So you see then can say&do anything." National leaders like Kejriwal, Mamata Benerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Tejaswi Yadav, Dewe Gowda, Yaswanth Sinha and Arun Showry are expected in Andhra Pradesh for poll campaign. Congress Central Election Committee approves the candidature of Krishna Byre Gowda for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019 from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency of Karnataka.