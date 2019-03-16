Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Cong releases candidates list, fields Manvendra Singh from Barmer

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: The Congress party on Thursday released list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, fielding former MP Manvendra Singh from Barmer. While, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav has been given a ticket from Jodhpur.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, especially the Congress, during his rally in Meerut. He said that the earlier governments, in a veiled reference to UPA, kept delaying every important decision whether it was about buying modern fighter planes or allowing scientists to carryout ASAT missile test.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES:

Congress Central Election Committee announces the next list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/sW117YhGYI — Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2019 Congress released list of 31 candidates (19 Rajasthan, 6 each for Gujarat & Uttar Pradesh) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to contest from the Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Political vendetta on a nasty tour of India. After Bengal, Delhi, UP, Andhra, Bihar and other states, the BJP government, whose expiry date is over, now does more political vendetta. This time, Karnataka. We condemn this pathetic action.” The tweet comes after the protest by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and other senior leaders outside I-T office, against Income-Tax raids at residence of JD(S) leader and Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party released its candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Shambhu Dayal Dohre will contest from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. Election Commission on PM Modi’s address to the nation, “Matter requires proper assessment. Written to all stakeholders, including DD and AIR about the source of feed.” My letter to @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/ljQN4jCpf0 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 28, 2019 Congress leader Divya Spandana wrote to Election Commission of India against social media pages for allegedly "offering free gifts to voters enticing them to support Modi" Election Commission of India has nominated Vivek Dube as the Central Police Observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand. K K Sharma who was earlier nominated for these states has now been assigned Andhra Pradesh and Telangana instead. BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday while addressing a rally at Teok in Jorhat, accused Tarun Gogoi of entering into a tacit understanding with Badruddin Ajmal's AIDUF to ensure his son's victory in Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat. "Gogoi and Ajmal plan to fill Assam with illegal immigrants. The man who once asked who is Badruddin is hugging Ajmal only for the victory of his son (sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi)," he said. पिछली सरकारें जनता की आस्था पर कुठाराघात करती थीं।जनता को कांवड़ यात्रा नहीं करने देती थीं।माँ-बहन,बेटियों की सुरक्षा में सेंध लगाने का काम होता था,अब सारा अवैध काम और सारी गुंडागर्दी खत्म हो चुकी है।महिलाएं सुरक्षित हैं और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश से लेकर पूरे प्रदेश में अब शांति है — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 28, 2019 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the previous governments used to trick the faith of the people. They were not allowed to do the Kanwar yatra. The safety of the women was questionable. "Now all illegal acts and all the felonies have ended. Women are safe and there is peace in western Uttar Pradesh," Yogi Adityanath said. BJP’s Giriraj Singh is on a meeting with chief minister Nitish Kumar. Singh will file his nomination from Begusarai on April 6. He will be visiting Begusarai on Friday where he will take on former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Seventeen leaders of Mizoram BJP have quit alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is fascist. The BJP members were upset with the nomination of a Chakma candidate for Lok Sabha polls. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Vijayawada says, “I have come here to make an appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh that they should vote for Chandrababu Naidu ji.” Tej Pratap Yadav tweets that he has resigned as Chief of RJD's Student Wing. JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda said,''They (BJP) tried to persuade Kumaraswamy to form govt with the support of BJP. Before the election they extended huge money for the expenditure of JD(S), they tried to persuade him to meet them in Mumbai where money was kept but Kumaraswamy refused to budge.'' In UP's Dhaurahra, Congress workers stage demonstration demanding Jitin Prasada be given ticket from the constituency. Prasada says 'I am a disciplined soldier of the party and will do what I am told' Congress, NC and PDP are responsible for the current state of Kashmir. It is because of their policies, and soft corner for terrorism, says Modi. In Pakistan, people are praying that this Chowkidar is ousted. Things said by Congress are praised there. These people (opposition alliance) just want to sit on this chair (PM post), says Modi in Akhnoor. Congress leaders talking in a tone that is not in India's interest. Some of the things they said would never be acceptable to our citizens, says Modi. PM Modi begins address in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. "Din mein to Congress party ke Gogoi ji aur Ajmal (AIUDF Cheif Badruddin Ajmal) aamne saamne chunaav ladte hain. Magar jab raat hoti hai, dono ke beech mein ilu-ilu chalu ho jata hai. (During the day, Congress' Gogoi ji and AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal fight elections, but during night, ilu-ilu starts between the two)," says BJP chief Amit Shah. Congress party's Sam Pitroda wanted us to engage in dialogue with Pakistan. We will not tolerate terrorism of any kind in the country. The opposition that doesn't have a prime ministerial candidate or a policy, can't develop the country or work for the welfare of the people, says Amit Shah in Jorhat. Samajwadi Party releases the candidates' list for Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. Former BSP MLA Puja Pal would contest from Unnao. National Commission for Women has issued a notice to SP leader Firoz Khan over his remark on BJP Rampur candidate Jaya Prada. Shiv Sena decides to field 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. NCP to contest alone in all 26 seats in Gujarat. There will no alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. RJD leader Girinath Singh joins BJP in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) writes to Chief Electoral Officer of Bhubaneswar demanding action against BJP for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct 'for surrogate advertising through a TV serial broadcast on a TV channel in which the characters talk about 'Atal Pension Yojana.' “On one hand Modi government does airstrike on the other hand Rahul Gandhi asks for proof...if we want our borders to be safe only Modi and BJP government can do so. Modi-led government allocated Rs 2.94 lakh crore for the development of Assam. If Modiji is elected again we would ensure every infiltrator is removed from Assam” says Amit Shah in Assam's Jorhat. "Joining will happen soon, we will give you a positive news during Navaratri. I will join Congress now," says Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha meets Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UXAChtZHfR — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019 Shatrughan Sinha meets Rahul Gandhi: WHen their government decided to buy helicopters, there was a scam. Michel Mama!!, Modi took a dig. When we entered the homes of the terrorists and killed them then is it right to question valour of our jawans? Is it right to abuse our Army Chief? Will people forgive those who give anti-national statements just to become a hero in Pakistan?. says PM Modi in Rudrapur. We entered the homes of the terrorists and killed them, Modi says in continuation to his speech in Rudrapur. "How is it right for Congress to question the valour of our jawans? Is it right to abuse our Army Chief? Will people forgive those who give anti-national statements just to become a hero in Pakistan?" he says. In a scathing attack, PM blames the Congress for the partition of India, saying: "Had Congress wanted, Kartarpur Sahib would've still been in India." Rafale purchase was pending for so long, Congress sat on the deal for years, they deliberately delayed it. Do you know why? They wanted commission. They wanted someone like Michel Mama," says Modi. After Surgical Strikes, is it right to raise questions on the operation and the Army. Is it right to ask for proof?.. They do not want me talk about Balakot strike, they do not want me to talk about terrorism, what wrong have i done. Why should i not speak? Tell me, Modi asked the crowd, should i remain silent of terrorism, Modi says in Rudrapur. Exodus is the bitter truth of Uttarakhand. Why are youth leaving the state, who is responsible for this. Congress ruined the state, says PM. "Do you remember the condition of roads and infrastructure during the Congress regime," he says. Can you see the change after we came to power? Have not the condition of roads and highway improved, Modi says. Congress has betrayed people, do you think they should be allowed to come back to power, says Modi. PM asks crowd, "tell me should they (Congress) be allowed to return...". Crowd chants back "No". मैं याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि हमारे देश के वीर सैनिक कोअपमानित किया जा रहा है, उन्हें नीचा दिखाने का प्रयास हो रहा है, देश के सेनानायक को अपशब्द कहे जा रहे हैं: पीएम मोदी #IndiaWithNaMo — BJP (@BJP4India) March 28, 2019 Modi address in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand: By looking at the people who have gathered here, i clearly know what the mandate of the Lok Sabha elections would be, says Modi. PM Modi begins address in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Launching the BJP's campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, Modi said his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres - land, sky and space. #WATCH: PM Narendra Modi says in Meerut, "Sapa (SP) ka 'sha', RLD ka 'Raa' aur Baspa (BSP) ka 'ba', matlab 'sharab'...Sapa, RLD, Baspa, ye 'sharab' aapko barbaad kar degi." pic.twitter.com/Sc7owbEO8p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019 PM Modi's jibe at alliance in UP: RK Anand, Congress on reports that Shatrughan Sinha is joining the party: It will be decided after 2 pm, there is no fight on his joining or his seat, just a delay. Adjustments are happening. pic.twitter.com/WkxA8bzf0J — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019 Congress on Shatrughan Sinha: Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa, who was suspended from the party, joins BJP. Immediately after Modi concluded his rally in Meerut where he took pot shots at the Congress on various fronts, the grand-old party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held a press conference, accusing the prime minister of "theatrics and drama" in the name of campaigning. He further says that Modi owes the Congress an apology for all the offensive and false statements he made against the party, reported News 18. PM ends speech with Bharat Mata ki Jai. These mahamilaavat leaders flourish when the country has cracks, when the country is weak, because they can exploit this to make their personal fortunes. But now they are scared because India is uniting, becoming stronger, and they now know that they can no longer exploit the people. I on the other hand have no fortune and no desire to create one either. Your love is all I need. I am not in this to create personal fortunes, says PM Modi in Meerut. Modi says, "Our air force asked for new aircrafts but they ignored the requests. They didnt even provide bulletproof jackets and neither did they allow our scientists to launch anti-satellite missile." This is because the opposition wants to keep the nation week, Modi alleges. Launching a scathing attack at rahul Gandhi, M Modi says, "You saw for yourself, yesterday, how our accomplishments in space was ignored by the opposition, There was also some confusion, regarding SAT looking like a theatre set to some." PM Modi at a rally in Meerut, "Kya humein saboot chahiye ya sapoot chahiye? Mere desh ke sapoot hi mere desh ke sabse bada saboot hai. Jo saboot maangte hain woh sapoot ko lalkaarte hain." pic.twitter.com/7r7ltTk5jR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019 PM Modi rally in Meerut: We wanted modern fighter planes, but their government kept delaying; Soldiers kept dying, but they they kept delaying the action. our scientists had demanded test of ASAT, but they were indecisive.. kept delaying, says Modi. Yesterday, we carried out ASAT test, but how did these people react. They did not seem happy. We became one of the top space powers, but they did not seem happy with it. It is such a big acheivement," says Modi. Imagine if the stikes had gone wrong, if anything had gone wrong, do you think they had would have let me live. Would they not have come on streets, showing black flags and protesting against me, says Modi. The kind of statements these people make are welcomed by Pakistan. They have become popular in Pakistan. They are asking for proof (of Balakot Strike). How can they be so insensitive, he says. We have worked very hard to bring about a positive change in India. So many things had to be changed, considering the bad state in which they had left India. India has come a long way from there, do you want to go back to dark old days?, says Modi. In a veiled attack on UPA government, Modi asks people, "Tell me.. were women safe under their regime, were not people afraid of goons and weak law and order situation." PM recalls the governance before 2014. He asks people, "Tell me, were not bomb blasts and terrorist attacks common before 2014." PM calls opposition "Maha-Milawati" or adultrated alliance. He said how can you trust them when things were chaotic during their regime. Taking a swipe at the Congress' NYAY scheme, PM Modi in Meerut says, "people who couldn't open bank accounts are now saying that they will directly transfer money to the poor, what will they possibily do?" It was this Chowkidaar's government that had the courage to ahead with the Surgical Strikes, PM says. India should develop, India should be secure from enemies, PM says. OROP was implemented by us, it was a long pending demand, Modi says. 'Chowkidaar is here and Chowkidaar will justice, no one can escape. Chowkidaar is here to guard the nation, says Modi in Meerut. "Five years ago, when I sought your blessings, you gave me a lot of love. I had said that I will return the blessings and the love with interest, & I had also said that I will give account of the work that I have done," he says. I am willing to give an account of my performance, but will also question what they did in all these years, Modi says. PM pays homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh. PM thanks people for trusting him in 2014, he says "I promised that i would return your love with interest." Seeing this large gathering, it is clear what the mandate in 2019 would be, says Modi. "I thank everyone for coming in large numbers," he said. PM Modi recalls 1857 mutiny, says it began from Meerut. PM Modi begins address in Meerut The bJP has worked for common man and every section of the society, says Yogi in Meerut. "Modi hai toh.." asks Yogi Adityanath, crowd chants "Mumkin Hai.." Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally in Meerut shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier made an official announcement on his rallies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting today from Meerut (UP), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Jammu (J&K). Actor-turned politician and former BJP leader Shatrugan Sinha's entry to the Congress party has been delayed after troubles with the Grand Alliance in Bihar intensify, say reports. "PM @narendramodi's real surgical strike is out in the open through IT dept raids. The constitutional post offer for IT officer Balakrishna helped the PM in his revenge game. Highly deplorable to use govt machinery, corrupt officials to harrass opponents during election time," tweets Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the Prime Minister a day after Narendra Modi addressed the nation when the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the Lok Sabha polls. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released a fresh list of candidates for nine Lok Sabha and 36 Assembly seats, where the BJD has banked on fresh faces over long-term Parliamentary incumbents. The regional party is in its 19th year of power in Odisha. All-women polling booth known as 'Sakhi Matdan Kendras', will be set up in every Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra during the next month's polls in a bid to encourage more female voters to exercise their franchise. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the party's 'parivartan yatra' in Haryana on Friday, state unit leaders said. Rahul will be touring the northern belt of the state and will hold a public meeting at Jagadhri/Yamunanagar on Friday afternoon, a party leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an official announcement on his rallies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting today from Meerut (UP), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Jammu (J&K). The Election Commission has now decided to deploy 3,000 old machines manufactured between 2006-2016 at the five places in the state where Assembly bypolls will be held simultaneously. The five locations, where the old EVMs and VVPATs of M2 model will be used, are the Assembly constituencies of Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar district), Manavadar (Junagadh), Talala (Gir Somnath), Unjha (Mehsana) and Jamnagar Rural (Jamnagar). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Lok Sabha polls campaign with three public addresses today. PM Modi will hold rallies in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir). Samajwadi Party to release its election manifesto today. It is likely to focus on job for youth, universal pension scheme and formation of Youth Commission to help formulate policies. Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who was denied an election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, is likely to join the Indian National Congress today. Union minister and BJP candidate from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat Nitin Gadkari Wednesday claimed that he is getting phone calls from Congress workers pledging support to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district today. BJP candidate from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya found himself at the centre of a controversy Wednesday after the Karnataka Congress attacked him, citing allegations of 'abuse' by a woman against him and questioned the saffron party about his choice. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called Congress chief Rahul Gandhi "a kid" while dismissing his allegations against her government. The Andhra Pradesh Election Commission had ordered for the transfer of intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao following a complaint filed by the YSRCP. The opposition party alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was using police officials to subvert election procedures in the state. Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam in a letter to the EC after EC ordered his transfer yesterday said,''It has been brought to my notice that V Vijaysai Reddy, National General Secretary, YSR Congress party made a complaint to EC on 25 March. I state that the allegations are false.'' Kadapa SP Rahul Dev Sharma also in a letter to the EC after EC ordered his transfer said,''I came to know that some YSRCP leaders complained to EC & a drastic step was taken by EC on their complaint. I do not know based on what allegation EC took this decision.'' Congress President Rahul Gandhi to release party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on 2nd April at the party headquarters.