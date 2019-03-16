Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu to meet EC on EVM abnormalities
New Delhi, Apr 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to meet Election Commission (EC) today over the issue of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the ongoing general elections.
"Tomorrow I am meeting Election Commission and I am going to discuss the anomalies and technical problems EVMs are facing. Nobody knows what is happening in EVMs," Naidu told reporterson Friday.
Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to announce the names of its candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital on Saturday and its Delhi unit president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit may be fielded from East Delhi, sources said today.
"The list of all the seven candidates is expected to be released on Saturday," All India Congress Committee(AICC) in-charge of Delhi unit P C Chacko told PTI.
The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.
Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:
Apr 13, 2019 8:44 AM
Apr 13, 2019 2:13 AM
The Congress is likely to announce the names of its candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital on Saturday and its Delhi unit president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit may be fielded from East Delhi, sources said Friday. The central election committee (CEC) of the Congress finalised the names of its candidates for four seats Thursday.
Apr 13, 2019 2:08 AM
The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) today said it would soon withdraw support to the BJP government in Goa."We have decided to withdraw support to the Pramod Sawant government. We will soon be writing to Governor Mridula Sinha," MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said. The party has decided to support Congress in both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa.
Apr 13, 2019 2:06 AM
Robert Vadra: I think people of Amethi & Rae Bareli feel very happy that the family is with them & have been with them forever and the development is always on our minds. We always reach out & meet everyone. We will do all we can to further develop both Amethi and Rae Bareli. pic.twitter.com/5H9uZSGFrj
