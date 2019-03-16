Lok Sabha Elections UPDATES: Congress manifesto likely on April 2

New Delhi, Mar 25: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in Delhi today for the second time in less than two weeks to review the party's preparedness for the Lok Sabha election and endorse its manifesto.

The party hoped to release the manifesto on April 2 once it was approved by the CWC, the highest decision-making body.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections gained momentum on Sunday with 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' under which the saffron party is set to address 500 rallies. On Sunday (March 24), Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Yogi Adityanath addressed rallies in Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Buddh nagar and Saharanpur, respectively.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Kamal Haasan on Sunday announced that he would not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly bypolls.