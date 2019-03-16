Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Good governance is our 'mantra', says PM Modi
New Delhi, Apr 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.
BJP manifesto lays down a roadmap of what it wants to achieve in the coming five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the manifesto titled "Sankalp Patra" which to likely to include some major promises to take on Congress' NYAY. This is the first manifesto of BJP which will be released with Modi as the prime minister.
The BJP likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth and women, besides the downtrodden.
On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati held its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in 25 years in Saharanpur's Deoband.
Meanwhile, Narendra Modi launched blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee. "Didi is supporting those who are calling for the tukde-tukde of India. People of West Bengal are disappointed with Mamata Banerjee," Modi said.
The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.
Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:
Apr 8, 2019 12:58 PM
आज देश के कई प्रदेशों में पानी की समस्या के समाधान को गंभीरता से सोचने की जरूरत है।
PM says new ministry to harness water power or Jal Shakti:
Apr 8, 2019 12:56 PM
Country can progress only if the common man is empowered. Our society is diverse therefore even the development needs to be multilayered, says PM Modi.
Apr 8, 2019 12:54 PM
PM Modi says a seperate ministry would be made to harness water power or Jal Shakti. He says the basis of BJP's manifesto is nation's well being and aim is to give impetus to India's development and economic growth.
Apr 8, 2019 12:49 PM
Good governance is our mantra, says PM Modi. He says manifesto reflects aspirations of the people. "We are committed 75 points, we will fulfil 75 commitments we made in manifesto by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence, says PM Modi.
Apr 8, 2019 12:47 PM
We will expand the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme to cover all small shopkeepers. We are committed to bringing down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years, Rajnath Singh said.
Apr 8, 2019 12:46 PM
PM Modi thanks entire team that worked for preparing BJP's manifesto.
Apr 8, 2019 12:45 PM
We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Modi begins address at Manifesto unveiling function
Apr 8, 2019 12:44 PM
Women's welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment: BJP Manifesto
Apr 8, 2019 12:43 PM
Other parties came to you with their ‘ghoshna patra’, but we are here with a ‘sankalp patra’. We are not here to make ‘announcements’, says Sushma Swaraj
Apr 8, 2019 12:36 PM
"The NDA and the BJP are already a government in power and we hope to go into our second term. We have been a high performing government," Jaitley says.
Apr 8, 2019 12:32 PM
This manifesto is not prepared with a tukde-tukde or Ivy League mindset. It’s rooted in Indian reality. Those who failed in the past decades can’t manufacture fresh idea. 2014 was election in cynical environment. Modi held hope then, says Jaitley.
Apr 8, 2019 12:31 PM
Previous governments has only given slogans, PM Modi’s government gave benefits to the people. Taxes were only reduced, not increased. The idea was to provide more money in the pocket of the people, so they could spend it, says Jaitley after BJP manifesto release.
Apr 8, 2019 12:30 PM
Taking a jibe at Congress, Arun Jaitley says BJP manifesto not prepared by those with 'tukde tukde' mindset or by those of ivy league.
Apr 8, 2019 12:26 PM
We will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi, home minister says.
Apr 8, 2019 12:25 PM
"We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370.We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh while speaking about BJP manifesto.
Apr 8, 2019 12:25 PM
We will provide short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount, says Rajnath Singh while speaking about BJP manifesto.
"For all the farmers in the country, we will implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We’d ensure pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age," says Home Minister after BJP releases manifesto for 2019 elections.
Apr 8, 2019 12:19 PM
We will strengthen the strike capability of the armed forces by equipping them with modern equipment. Besides, we will take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states. #BJPSankalpPatr2019pic.twitter.com/efrphN7v5t
"We will strengthen the strike capability of the armed forces by equipping them with modern equipment. Besides, we will take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states," says Rajnath Singh.
Apr 8, 2019 12:18 PM
Explaining the manifesto, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says seats in management and engineering institutes would be increased. Reiterates commitment to cleanliness, LPG connection to all and welfare of people in villages. Manifesto vows stop illegal immigration.
Apr 8, 2019 12:13 PM
"Our policy has been zero tolerance towards terrorism, and we will pursue it even more rigorously, says Singh. BJP committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022.
Apr 8, 2019 12:12 PM
BJP manifesto promises pension for farmers. On Ram Mandir, Rajnath Singh says 'will explore all options.
Apr 8, 2019 12:07 PM
Rajnath Singh says the manifesto was aimed at carrying forward the work done in last five years with even more progressiveness.
Apr 8, 2019 11:58 AM
BJP releases its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'.
Apr 8, 2019 11:56 AM
In these 5 years, the BJP has worked towards providing a decisive govt, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Shah says.
Apr 8, 2019 11:55 AM
Our focus was on all sections of the society. We promise that we will continue working for the people, he says. Shah says BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is people's 'Mann ke Baat', says Amit Shah.
Apr 8, 2019 11:54 AM
Shah thanks everyone who was involved in making of the manifesto - Sankalpa Patra. He seeks blessings of the country and promises progressive governance in coming five years, Shah says.
Apr 8, 2019 11:53 AM
Under PM Modi, the image of India around the world changed. Modi did what successive governments could not do in decades of rule. BJP has run government utmost dedication towards nation. PM Modi's policies have brought about positive change in lives of people both in villages and cities, says BJP president.
Apr 8, 2019 11:50 AM
People were fed up of past Congress government. Were fed up of corruption under UPA rule. And people voted for us with hope. We have met expectations and worked for people, Shah says.
Apr 8, 2019 11:48 AM
India has emerged as a superpower. PM Modi has taken tough stand on terrorism, Shah says.
Apr 8, 2019 11:45 AM
"Country's has progressed by leaps and bounds since 2014, Shah says. He says entire country has been electrified, country has taken strong stance on terrorism.
Apr 8, 2019 11:42 AM
Shah recalls the BJP manifesto of 2014. He says "In 2014 we laid roadmap for next five years. 2014 was historic, we came to power with overwhelming majority."
Apr 8, 2019 11:40 AM
Amit Shah takes stage and welcomes leaders at the manifesto unveiling ceremony.Manifesto Sankalp Patra to be unveiled shortly.
Apr 8, 2019 11:39 AM
Senior BJP leaders including Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley are also on the dais along with PM Modi and Amit Shah for manifesto release.
Apr 8, 2019 11:37 AM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi released party manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) in the national capital on Tuesday (April 2).
Apr 8, 2019 11:33 AM
BJP's 2014 manifesto stated their goal as 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (One India, Great India), the path to which was 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
Apr 8, 2019 11:29 AM
PM Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi minutes before the party's manifesto launch. Party chief Amit Shah receives him. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj are present at the venue.
"The minute you ask questions to BJP or PM you are called anti-national. You say why is there inflation, why are farmers committing suicide, we are told 'Go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric, based on emotions do not serve India's election well, Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Hyderabad.
Apr 8, 2019 11:04 AM
"Those who hoard people's money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also," says Kamal Haasan on I-T raids being held at locations of Congress leaders.
Apr 8, 2019 10:47 AM
"Incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and pressurise lawmakers, to create environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions BJP," says Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Hyderabad.
Apr 8, 2019 10:43 AM
On Sunday (Apr 7): Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise to abolish sedition law, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he will not be allowed to come to power by supporting "traitors". Thackeray was addressing an election rally at Kalmeshwar in support of Shiv Sena's Ramtek constituency candidate Krupal Tumane. He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation. "But, I want to ask why have Maha Aghadi come together who have conflicts between them. Who are these people? Our dream is for the country, what about you? Your dream is only power. Our prime minister will be Narendra Modi tomorrow also. And I want to ask the opposition to announce one name for the PM's post," said Thackeray. Thackeray also took a potshot at Congress' promise in its manifesto to abolish the sedition law. "Do you agree with this?... Anyone who commits treason should be hanged," he said. "If Gandhi thinks he will come to power by supporting traitors, we will not let it happen," he added.
Apr 8, 2019 10:41 AM
Congress election in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi tweets on the occasion of Ashoka Jayanti : "I pay my respects to Emperor Ashoka who established a rule of justice and compassion over violence and discrimination."
The most important highlight of the Congress manifesto for upcoming polls was the NYAY scheme. Congress is heavily banking on its NYAY scheme to make a comeback in upcoming general elections. Congress is hoping that the proposed NYAY scheme would strike a chord among the poor and the farmers, so much so that other issues like Rafale and demonetisation seem to have taken a back seat in its campaign narrative.
Apr 8, 2019 10:06 AM
In 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress released its manifesto on March 02. The BJP released its manifesto on April 08 when the first phase of elections was slated to be held on April 20. Then late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seeking the fourth term as Prime Minister.
Apr 8, 2019 10:06 AM
In 2009, the Congress released its manifesto on March 24 seeking the second term for Manmohan Singh led UPA government. The BJP released manifesto on April 3 and sought a mandate for its Prime Ministerial candidate Lal Krishna Advani in the polls starting on April 16.
Apr 8, 2019 10:06 AM
In 2014, the BJP released its manifesto on April 7, the day when the first phase of the elections were being conducted. The Congress had released its manifesto on March 26 seeking the third term for Manmohan Singh.
Apr 8, 2019 10:03 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi; BJP President Amit Shah; Union Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Jagat Prakash Nadda; former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and National General Secretary Ramlal will be present at the manifesto release function.
Apr 8, 2019 10:03 AM
It is notable that Congress President Rahul Gandhi released party manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) last week.
Apr 8, 2019 10:01 AM
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to release its election manifesto, which it calls Sankalp Patra (pledge document), on Monday at 11 A.M at the party headquarters here in the presence of its Parliamentary Board members.
