Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Good governance is our 'mantra', says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

BJP manifesto lays down a roadmap of what it wants to achieve in the coming five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the manifesto titled "Sankalp Patra" which to likely to include some major promises to take on Congress' NYAY. This is the first manifesto of BJP which will be released with Modi as the prime minister.

The BJP likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth and women, besides the downtrodden.

On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati held its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in 25 years in Saharanpur's Deoband.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi launched blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee. "Didi is supporting those who are calling for the tukde-tukde of India. People of West Bengal are disappointed with Mamata Banerjee," Modi said.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

आज देश के कई प्रदेशों में पानी की समस्या के समाधान को गंभीरता से सोचने की जरूरत है।



इसलिए हम एक अलग 'जल शक्ति मंत्रालय' बनाएंगे: पीएम मोदी #BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/HOIzWKD0hE — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019 PM says new ministry to harness water power or Jal Shakti: Country can progress only if the common man is empowered. Our society is diverse therefore even the development needs to be multilayered, says PM Modi. PM Modi says a seperate ministry would be made to harness water power or Jal Shakti. He says the basis of BJP's manifesto is nation's well being and aim is to give impetus to India's development and economic growth. Good governance is our mantra, says PM Modi. He says manifesto reflects aspirations of the people. "We are committed 75 points, we will fulfil 75 commitments we made in manifesto by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence, says PM Modi. We will expand the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme to cover all small shopkeepers. We are committed to bringing down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years, Rajnath Singh said. PM Modi thanks entire team that worked for preparing BJP's manifesto. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.



We reiterate our stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code. #BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/4fkn1LJdrJ — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019 BJP manifesto: Modi begins address at Manifesto unveiling function Women's welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment: BJP Manifesto Other parties came to you with their ‘ghoshna patra’, but we are here with a ‘sankalp patra’. We are not here to make ‘announcements’, says Sushma Swaraj "The NDA and the BJP are already a government in power and we hope to go into our second term. We have been a high performing government," Jaitley says. This manifesto is not prepared with a tukde-tukde or Ivy League mindset. It’s rooted in Indian reality. Those who failed in the past decades can’t manufacture fresh idea. 2014 was election in cynical environment. Modi held hope then, says Jaitley. Previous governments has only given slogans, PM Modi’s government gave benefits to the people. Taxes were only reduced, not increased. The idea was to provide more money in the pocket of the people, so they could spend it, says Jaitley after BJP manifesto release. Taking a jibe at Congress, Arun Jaitley says BJP manifesto not prepared by those with 'tukde tukde' mindset or by those of ivy league. We will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi, home minister says. "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370.We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh while speaking about BJP manifesto. We will provide short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount, says Rajnath Singh while speaking about BJP manifesto. BJP manifesto promises Rs 100 lakh crore investment towards infrastructure development. "For all the farmers in the country, we will implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We’d ensure pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age," says Home Minister after BJP releases manifesto for 2019 elections. We will strengthen the strike capability of the armed forces by equipping them with modern equipment. Besides, we will take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states. #BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/efrphN7v5t — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019 "We will strengthen the strike capability of the armed forces by equipping them with modern equipment. Besides, we will take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states," says Rajnath Singh. Explaining the manifesto, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says seats in management and engineering institutes would be increased. Reiterates commitment to cleanliness, LPG connection to all and welfare of people in villages. Manifesto vows stop illegal immigration. "Our policy has been zero tolerance towards terrorism, and we will pursue it even more rigorously, says Singh. BJP committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022. BJP manifesto promises pension for farmers. On Ram Mandir, Rajnath Singh says 'will explore all options. Rajnath Singh says the manifesto was aimed at carrying forward the work done in last five years with even more progressiveness. BJP releases its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'. In these 5 years, the BJP has worked towards providing a decisive govt, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Shah says. Our focus was on all sections of the society. We promise that we will continue working for the people, he says. Shah says BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is people's 'Mann ke Baat', says Amit Shah. Shah thanks everyone who was involved in making of the manifesto - Sankalpa Patra. He seeks blessings of the country and promises progressive governance in coming five years, Shah says. Under PM Modi, the image of India around the world changed. Modi did what successive governments could not do in decades of rule. BJP has run government utmost dedication towards nation. PM Modi's policies have brought about positive change in lives of people both in villages and cities, says BJP president. People were fed up of past Congress government. Were fed up of corruption under UPA rule. And people voted for us with hope. We have met expectations and worked for people, Shah says. India has emerged as a superpower. PM Modi has taken tough stand on terrorism, Shah says. "Country's has progressed by leaps and bounds since 2014, Shah says. He says entire country has been electrified, country has taken strong stance on terrorism. Shah recalls the BJP manifesto of 2014. He says "In 2014 we laid roadmap for next five years. 2014 was historic, we came to power with overwhelming majority." Amit Shah takes stage and welcomes leaders at the manifesto unveiling ceremony.Manifesto Sankalp Patra to be unveiled shortly. Senior BJP leaders including Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley are also on the dais along with PM Modi and Amit Shah for manifesto release. Congress President Rahul Gandhi released party manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) in the national capital on Tuesday (April 2). BJP's 2014 manifesto stated their goal as 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (One India, Great India), the path to which was 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. PM Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi minutes before the party's manifesto launch. Party chief Amit Shah receives him. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj are present at the venue. BJP's election manifesto to be released shortly. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters, the party will release their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 shortly. pic.twitter.com/f71GqU58Ly — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 PM arrives for manifesto release: "The minute you ask questions to BJP or PM you are called anti-national. You say why is there inflation, why are farmers committing suicide, we are told 'Go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric, based on emotions do not serve India's election well, Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Hyderabad. "Those who hoard people's money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also," says Kamal Haasan on I-T raids being held at locations of Congress leaders. "Incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and pressurise lawmakers, to create environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions BJP," says Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Hyderabad. On Sunday (Apr 7): Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise to abolish sedition law, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he will not be allowed to come to power by supporting "traitors". Thackeray was addressing an election rally at Kalmeshwar in support of Shiv Sena's Ramtek constituency candidate Krupal Tumane. He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation. "But, I want to ask why have Maha Aghadi come together who have conflicts between them. Who are these people? Our dream is for the country, what about you? Your dream is only power. Our prime minister will be Narendra Modi tomorrow also. And I want to ask the opposition to announce one name for the PM's post," said Thackeray. Thackeray also took a potshot at Congress' promise in its manifesto to abolish the sedition law. "Do you agree with this?... Anyone who commits treason should be hanged," he said. "If Gandhi thinks he will come to power by supporting traitors, we will not let it happen," he added. Congress election in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi tweets on the occasion of Ashoka Jayanti : "I pay my respects to Emperor Ashoka who established a rule of justice and compassion over violence and discrimination." Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/fKrq848Bft — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 RJD manifesto: Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases their 2024 election manifesto 'Kovai 2024' for Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/lFUG13fy4w — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases manifesto: The most important highlight of the Congress manifesto for upcoming polls was the NYAY scheme. Congress is heavily banking on its NYAY scheme to make a comeback in upcoming general elections. Congress is hoping that the proposed NYAY scheme would strike a chord among the poor and the farmers, so much so that other issues like Rafale and demonetisation seem to have taken a back seat in its campaign narrative. In 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress released its manifesto on March 02. The BJP released its manifesto on April 08 when the first phase of elections was slated to be held on April 20. Then late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was seeking the fourth term as Prime Minister. In 2009, the Congress released its manifesto on March 24 seeking the second term for Manmohan Singh led UPA government. The BJP released manifesto on April 3 and sought a mandate for its Prime Ministerial candidate Lal Krishna Advani in the polls starting on April 16. In 2014, the BJP released its manifesto on April 7, the day when the first phase of the elections were being conducted. The Congress had released its manifesto on March 26 seeking the third term for Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi; BJP President Amit Shah; Union Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Jagat Prakash Nadda; former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and National General Secretary Ramlal will be present at the manifesto release function. It is notable that Congress President Rahul Gandhi released party manifesto titled 'Hum Nibhayenge' (We will deliver) last week. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to release its election manifesto, which it calls Sankalp Patra (pledge document), on Monday at 11 A.M at the party headquarters here in the presence of its Parliamentary Board members.