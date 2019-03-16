Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: BJP goes all guns blazing over AgustaWestland scam
New Delhi, Apr 06: The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress after it emerged that ED chargesheet claimed the AP in Christian Michel's diary was indeed Ahmed Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the Congress over AgustaWestlend scam in every rally he addressed on Friday. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, on his part, questioned the silence of Rahul Gandhi over the entire matter.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday held a roadshow in Ghaziabad supporting Dolly Sharma's candidacy in the constituency.
Taking note of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath referencing the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena" during a political rally, the Election Commission on Friday evening advised him to be "more careful" in future.
The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.