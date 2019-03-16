Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: BJP goes all guns blazing over AgustaWestland scam

New Delhi, Apr 06: The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress after it emerged that ED chargesheet claimed the AP in Christian Michel's diary was indeed Ahmed Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the Congress over AgustaWestlend scam in every rally he addressed on Friday. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, on his part, questioned the silence of Rahul Gandhi over the entire matter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday held a roadshow in Ghaziabad supporting Dolly Sharma's candidacy in the constituency.

Taking note of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath referencing the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena" during a political rally, the Election Commission on Friday evening advised him to be "more careful" in future.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

The Congress on Friday moved the EC against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Maharashtra's Wardha city in which he said the opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where majority dominates, alleging that the comments were "hateful and divisive". A delegation of Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Surjewala made five representations to the Election Commission (EC). In the representations, the party sought action against the prime minister's alleged "divisive" speech and BJP chief Amit Shah's "non-disclosure" of liabilities in his election affidavit. It also complained regarding "cash for votes conspiracy" in Arunachal Pradesh, "conspiracy to illegally tamper" with EVMs in tribal areas, especially in Palghar, Maharashtra, and sought immediate transfer of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Deven Bharti. Complaining against the prime minister's speech in Wardha, the Congress alleged that Modi made some "hateful, vile and divisive" remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "The prime minister through his speech tried to spread hate for electoral gains which is a serious violation of the Representation of People Act," Singhvi told reporters outside the EC office. The party claimed that this was the "fourth brazen violation" by Modi in the last three weeks since the model code of conduct came into force. "The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero-tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices is the disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India regardless of the stature or position of that candidate," the Congress said in its memorandum to the EC. EC issues Censure (Censure is to express disapproval of someone/something in a formal statement) to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark. The Commission has advised him to be more careful in future, being a senior political leader. A Shiv Sena leader was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday evening by three youths over a dispute, police said. Ajay Thakur, 25, was about to board a bus from near a bus stand in Purana Shalla area. Three youths, who have been identified, came on a motorcycle and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire at Thakur. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said. "There is no terror or any other angle behind this incident. The only thing which has come to the fore so far is that the assailants had a dispute with him over some issue," district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said. The accused are at large, but will be nabbed soon. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SSP said. Family members of the deceased have alleged that Thakur was facing threats to his life from the assailants, but the police failed to act on time. The Election Commission Friday expressed "displeasure" over NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar's remarks against the Congress' proposed NYAY scheme. In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements. On March 27, the poll panel had sought Kumar's response on his remarks in which he had attacked the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise. The EC had felt that since Kumar is a bureaucrat, his remarks were prima facie violative of the model code. Kumar is learnt to have told the Election Commission that he spoke against Congress's Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay) scheme as an economist and not as part of the policy body.