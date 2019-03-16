Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: Re-polling ordered in two booths of West Bengal

India

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 11: Sam Pitroda stirred a hornet's nest with his remark on 1984 anti-Sikh Riots and put Congress in a fix. Party president Rahul Gandhi switched to damage-control mode and said Pitroda's remark over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was "completely out of line". He said "I think he should apologise for this."

Congress distanced itself from the comments and asked the leaders of the party to be careful and sensitive in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a fresh BJP offensive on the Congress over Pitroda's "so what" remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying it reflected the "character and arrogance" of the opposition party.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday accused the Election Commission of behaving as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "publicity commission" and claimed that the BJP was "shamelessly using" government machinery.

Meanwhile, high-octane electoral campaigns for sixth phase polling came to a standstill on Friday evening ahead of the Lok Sabha poll here on May 12. Fifty-nine constituencies, spread over seven states, will go to polls in this phase on Sunday.

Voting in this phase will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 seats in Jharkhand.

EC has declared polling at booths 116-Kanchrapara Udbodhoni Madhyamik Vidyalay in 15-Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency and 110-Laskarpur Netaji Prathamik Vidayala in Arambag Lok Sabha constituency as void. EC has ordered re-polling to be conducted at the two booths on 12th May. West Delhi sitting MP and BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma has sent a legal notice to his opponent, AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar accusing him of "character assassination". The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has sought an unconditional apology from Jakhar failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him. According to the notice, Jakhar, in an interview, had accused Verma of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters of his constituency. No immediate reaction was available from Jakhar. Verma is pitted against Jakhar and Congress' Mahabal Mishra for the seat which goes to polls on May 12 along with six other seats in the national capital, a PTI report said.