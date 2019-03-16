Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Sunny Deol to file nomination today

New Delhi, Apr 28: Bollywood actor and BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol will file his nomination on Monday. Besides, Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra and his younger brother Bobby Deol will also be present.

Four-time Gurdaspur MP late Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna and Swarn Salaria, who were aspirants for party ticket, will also join the rally.

Meanwhile, voting for the fourth phase will be held on April 29 in which 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states would go to polls.

A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

BJP announces Purushottam Khandelwal as its candidate for the Agra North constituency bye-election. Sunny Deol to file nomination from Gurdaspur, Punjab, as BJP Lok Sabha candidate tomorrow. Kavita Khanna, wife of former Gurdaspur MP late Vinod Khanna, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh to be present. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has been accused by the Election Commission Flying Squad for violating the model code of conduct by distributing pamphlets without getting clearance from Election Commission. The Congress's Punjab unit today lodged two separate complaints with the Election Commission against the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for circulating pamphlets to "mislead" voters on religious lines and "malign" the image of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh through a "false advertisement". Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion of belonging to an “ati-pichhda” (most backward) caste, insisting that he saw this coming from the PM a week ago. Kamal Nath: I want to ask Modi Ji, the money spent on his plane rides, on MP assembly election, money that is being spent on ongoing Lok Sabha elections, from where do they get the money? Are the wives of BJP leaders selling their jewellery to bear the expenses of elections? Following the decision by the BJP to not field the son of former defense minister Manohar Parrikar from the Panaji seat in the upcoming by polls, Utpal Parrikar told news agency ANI that he would be "doing whatever necessary" to help his party retain his father's seat. "It's essential that we retain it," he said. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference in Jaipur today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took credit for the valour of the armed forces, but his government was not ready to accept responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today in Lucknow said that Articles 370 and Article 35A should be seriously reviewed and scrapped. "When a person, who has occupied a Constitutional post says such things, then Articles 370 and 35A should be seriously reviewed. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a no-holds barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'not respecting his mother and wife'. Digvijaya Singh on Sunday discredited the allegations about former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar raising ‘tukde-tukde’ slogans over which the CPI candidate for Begusarai still faces charges. Accusing the BJP of doling out money to buy votes in the general election, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee Sunday said her party will request the poll panel to seek an account of expenditure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies. Facing acute water shortage throughout the year owing to government apathy, voters of five villages in the Jhansi-Lalitpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh have threatened to boycott elections on April 29. Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar Sunday asserted that no power on earth can abolish reservation and asked people to beware of those who are spreading confusion over it, PTI reported. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a hit at the Opposition today saying that the Prime Minister has never done caste politics, but instead has only practised development politics. BJP has released a new list of candidates for the Goa and Karnataka assembly polls. The party has given a ticket to former MLA Umesh Jadhav's son in Chincholi. This move comes after he switched from Congress to join BJP hardly a month ago. BJP candidate from Amethi: I am happy that Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell public where was the MP missing for 15 years. Senior Congress leader and the party's Bhopal candidate, Digvijaya Singh today supported the candidacy of CPI candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar saying that he said told his party leadership that they should not have fielded an RJD candidate in the seat. १ मार्च रोजी मुंबईच्या सभेत सर्वसामान्य मुंबईकरांना किमान ५०० स्क्वेअर फुटांचे पक्के घर देण्याच्या काँग्रेस नेत्यांनी मांडलेल्या प्रस्तावाला मी पाठिंबा दिला होता.



मी मुंबईकरांना आश्वासन देतो, काँग्रेस पक्षाचे सरकार आल्यावर झोपडपट्टीधारकांना व भाडेकरूंना हक्काचे घर मिळेल! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2019 Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to assure the people of Mumbai that those living in slums and on rent, will get their own houses. Rahul Gandhi tweeted in the local vernacular, Marathi, to reach out to the voters of India's maximum city. Mumbai goes to polls tomorrow. TMC supremo, BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "If Mamata Banerjee stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It'll become like Jammu and Kashmir. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states and ISIS threat is a proof of that." Sunny Deol, who has recently taken political plunge by joining the BJP, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "Congress never bothers about caste." "Even today I do not know his (PM Modi's) caste. The Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. We have never made any personal remarks against him." BJD complains to EC again - for the third time regarding OTV 's team of reporters in Kendrapara , who it alleges , are influencing voters n distributing money Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a press conference took a dig at the ruling government and said that crony capitalism has become the identity of this government. Preparations are in place for the fourth phase of polling in eight West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, which will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the fray. All the eight seats -- Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat (SC), Burdwan East (SC), Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum -- will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. Campaigning in Bihar's Sitamarhi, BJP national president Amit Shah said, "Modi-Modi slogans are being heard in East, West, North and South everywhere in the country. They are chanting these slogans because the people of India have finally got the government they desired for 70 years and that has been possible for Modi." In Maharashtra, Election Commission makes arrangements to ferry specially-abled voters in Mumbai for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to be held tomorrow. In West Bengal, Polling parties gather at EVM distribution centre in Bolpur, in Birbhum district; 8 Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls tomorrow. #Rajasthan: Visuals from EVM and VVPAT distribution centre in Jhalawar–Baran Lok Sabha constituency. 13 parliamentary constituencies to vote in the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DxFknFhaz8 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 In Rajasthan, visuals from EVM and VVPAT distribution centre in Jhalawar–Baran Lok Sabha constituency. 13 parliamentary constituencies to vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, tomorrow. Nearly 81 lakh voters will get an opportunity to decide the fate of 78 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts where voting will be held on Monday. There are total 62.22 lakh voters in Thane district where 6,715 polling booths have been set up. Punjab: RP Singh, a burger vendor is contesting as an independent from the Ludhiana LS seat. He says, "If I'm elected I'll take on the education mafia & ensure good education for poor people. I'm unable to put up big posters, I'm only campaigning on my scooter but I'm confident." pic.twitter.com/x8l6qJl4JS — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 RP Singh, a burger vendor is contesting as an independent from the Ludhiana. Singh said that if he wilns, he will take on the education mafia and ensure good education for poor people. Gautam Gambhir, BJP on AAP MP candidate Atishi's allegations of him holding 2 voter-ID cards said,' When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations, EC will decide this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics.'' Daljeet Singh, Chief Education Officer, Udhampur said,''I have instructed all the Zonal Education Officers to bring to my notice all such schools which don't have adequate facilities or their work has been pending, so we can work on them.'' TMC writes to Election Commission of India over wrestler The Great Khali campaigning for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate,Anupam Hazra on April 26. The letter states, 'He(Khali) holds US citizenship, therefore,a foreigner shouldn't be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors' Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPATs and leave for their respective polling stations for the 4th phase BJP leader Fatima Siddique, who was the party's only Muslim candidate in last year’s Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, has said that Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature has hur the image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Fatima had contested Assembly polls from Bhopal (North) seat and lost to Congress’s Arif Aqueel. She said that she has already conveyed her feelings to the party. “She (Thakur) should not campaign in Muslim-dominated areas. I don’t think she can win. It (her candidature) will affect other areas and lead to polarisation,’’ she told The Sunday Express. The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission that during commissioning of EVMs at West Bengal's Barrackpore parliamentary constituency on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's symbol was different from the one notified with the poll panel. Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti, on being asked if Pragya Singh Thakur will take her place in Madhya Pradesh politics, said, "She is a great saint, don't compare me with her, I'm just an ordinary and foolish creature." Majeed Memon, NCP on Shatrughan Sinha's Jinnah comment, said, "He (Jinnah) made a big contribution to the freedom struggle, just because he was a Muslim you are offended and are calling Shatrughan Sinha anti-national." Shatrughan Sinha had said, "From Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all part of Congress parivar". BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "If the people of UP want me to continue fighting against corruption then TDK and her Bambino must be defeated in Raebareli and Amethi. If either of them wins, it will dishearten people like me who are striving hard to create a clean India." TDK and Bambino are veiled references to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who are contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli and Amethi respectively. Seeking to consolidate Dalit votes in Congress bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will hold election rallies in the two constituencies Sunday. While Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP is pitted against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Union minister Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. The two seats will go for polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 5. "Will be campaigning for Smriti Irani and Dinesh Pratap Singh in Amethi and Rae Bareli on April 28," Paswan tweeted. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to address a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich today. She will also hold a roadshow in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah is slated to address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today. In Bihar, Shah will address a rally in Sitamarhi (at 11 am) and in Chhapra (at 12:50 pm), while in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP chief will address rallies in Barabanki (at 4:20 pm) and in Lucknow (at 6 pm).