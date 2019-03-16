  • search
    Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Shah, Priyanka to hold massive rallies in UP today

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Sunday will address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    Also, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. She is also slated to hold a roadshow in the state.

    Meanwile, the campaigning for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 ended on Saturday evening. The voting for the fourth phase will be held on April 29 in which 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states would go to polls.

    A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

    Apr 28, 2019 9:15 AM

    Seeking to consolidate Dalit votes in Congress bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will hold election rallies in the two constituencies Sunday. While Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP is pitted against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Union minister Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. The two seats will go for polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 5. "Will be campaigning for Smriti Irani and Dinesh Pratap Singh in Amethi and Rae Bareli on April 28," Paswan tweeted.

    Apr 28, 2019 9:15 AM

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to address a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich today. She will also hold a roadshow in the state.

    Apr 28, 2019 9:15 AM

    Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah is slated to address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today. In Bihar, Shah will address a rally in Sitamarhi (at 11 am) and in Chhapra (at 12:50 pm), while in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP chief will address rallies in Barabanki (at 4:20 pm) and in Lucknow (at 6 pm).

