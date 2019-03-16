For Quick Alerts
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Shah, Priyanka to hold massive rallies in UP today
India
New Delhi, Apr 28: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Sunday will address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Also, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. She is also slated to hold a roadshow in the state.
Meanwile, the campaigning for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 ended on Saturday evening. The voting for the fourth phase will be held on April 29 in which 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states would go to polls.
A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.
Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:
