Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: TMC fumes at Shah's 'Kangal Bangal' remark, calls it 'Pukeworthy'

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 14: The BJP and the TMC indulged in a bitter war of words on Monday with Amit Shah accusing Mamata Banerjee of turning a prosperous West bengal into "Kangal Bangla" (Pauper Bangla), and the TMC hitting back at the BJP chief by saying his remark was "Pukeworthy".

The TMC and BJP kept exchanging throughtput Monday. The BJP was left irked after Amit Shah was denied permission to hold road show in Jadavpur and also denied permission to land chopper.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew falk for his remarks on the Balakot Air strikes during a TV interview. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the poll code by sharing operational details of a "sensitive" defence mission in a television interview to influence voters.

In an interview, Modi had said he approved the Indian Air Force's cross-border mission in Balakot, Pakistan, despite inclement weather and against the advise of experts as he felt cloud cover would hide the Indian fighter jets from Pakistani radar. Modi said he relied on his "raw wisdom" to dispel the doubts of the defence experts who had planned the mission.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Kamal Haasan's comments drew sharp reactions with the state BJP unit approaching the Election Commission seeking action against him for alleged "gross violation" of the Model Code of Conduct and in New Delhi, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam saying he does not understand the difference between an assassin and a terrorist. A BJP polling agent was arrested for allegedly trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Haryana's Palwal after a video of the purported act went viral, prompting the Election Commission to order re-polling. In a statement on Monday, the poll panel said, "On enquiry by the Observer, the complaint was found to be true. Commission has therefore ordered a fresh poll at this polling station on May 19." The incident took place at Asawati village in the Faridabad parliamentary constituency where polling was held on May 12. The EC also placed the presiding officer concerned under suspension for dereliction of duty and initiated criminal action against him. The re-polling was ordered for violation of secrecy of voting. The highest voter turnout of 68 per cent in the national capital was recorded in Shakur Basti and Ballimaran assembly segments, with a sizable minority population, while Delhi Cantonment recorded the lowest at 42.13 per cent. The New Delhi assembly segment, known for its VVIP voters, saw a voter turnout of 52.58 per cent, the second lowest in the city. Rural assembly segments like Matiala (59.85 per cent), Badli (57.83 per cent), Bawana (58.78 per cent), Mundka (56.03 per cent) saw an average voting of 55 per cent with Najafgarh proving to be an exception with 61.81 per cent. The Congress has expressed concern over the way electronic voting machines (EVMs) were transported to strongroom in Nand Nagari in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency after voting on Sunday evening Delhi court today directed AAP leader Atishi to record her statement in her complaint against BJP rival Gautam Gambhir alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi. The Election Commission today granted conditional permission for the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss relief measures following the damage caused by Cyclone Fani recently, among others. As many as 710 companies of central forces will be deployed in West Bengal for the seventh phase of elections on May 19, says Special Police observer for West Bengal, Vivek Dubey. Bye-Election to Telangana Legislative Assembly: Enagala Venkatram Reddy to be Congress' candidate from Warangal, Komatireddy Laxmi from Nalgonda, Uday Mohan reddy from Ranga Reddy pic.twitter.com/aKFKk1xYfJ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019 Telangana by-polls: Election Commission: Speech delivered on 2nd April by Milind Deora, Congress found violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Commission censured and warned him to be more careful in the future. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/t7SISR7y7j — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019 Milind Deora: BJP workers protest in front of West Bengal Chief Electoral Office after Amit Shah was denied permission to hold rally and land chopper in Jadavpur. Sunil Deodhar says, "Police, adinistration, DM Ratnakar Rao have become 'dalal' of TMC. EC is being partial & doing 'dalali' of TMC". The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday the bail plea of a BJP activist who was arrested by West Bengal police for allegedly posting a morphed image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna, today took note of the plea of senior advocate N K Kaul, representing the jailed activist, that her plea challenging the arrest needed to be heard urgently. #Visuals from the roadshow of Congress General Secretary for UP (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Indore. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rnt6RZ0K0j — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019 Priyanka Gandhi road show: Hitting back in an equally disturbing comment, Trinamool spokesperson Derek O’Brien called the BJP president “pukeworthy”. Derek questioned Shah’s “audacity” to use such a term for the state of West Bengal and said that the people of Bengal will “give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7”, say reports. Congress General Secretary for UP (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, pays tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Indore. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/KscqCmE5Wn — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Indore: Without naming any party, Khurshid said regional parties should move away from "transactional politics" towards the politics of principle, and ruled out any possibility of either a regional front or the BJP-led NDA coming to power after 23 May. "Sadly, some of them are very weak on politics of principle," he said. Some regional parties are more keen to fight the Congress, rather than the BJP, says senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, stressing they can't keep "abusing" the grand old party and expect its support after the election results. Some regional parties are more keen to fight the Congress, rather than the BJP, said senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, stressing they can't keep "abusing" the grand old party and expect its support after the election results. Defence Min Nirmala Sitharaman on Mayawati's remark on PM: Absolutely disappointing and shocking for her to speak so ill about PM and his personal life and women in BJP. Behen Mayawati please be assured we're all absolutely safe, secure&have good professional relationships in our party. Modi slammed the Opposition over various topics. "Those who are themselves on bail search new words from their dictionary daily to abuse your 'chowkidaar'. But your 'chowkidaar' is not going to budge because of their abuses, finally I have eaten Solan's mushrooms," he was quoted by ANI as saying. Narendra Modi appeals to first-time voters in his rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. He said that the electorate must aim for a bigger victory for the BJP than in 2014. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says that the Nandi the bull in Hindu mythology will 'teach a lesson' to Samajwadi Party leaders. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s office: Navjot Singh Sidhu put on steroid medication and injections due to continuous speech damaging his vocal cords. At the moment Mr. Sidhu is under the medication & in process of a quick recovery to return-back to campaigning at the earliest. Punjab being a green state, farmer's happiness is the most important. Today wherever Congress has formed the government, we have waved off loans of the farmers," he said. Speaking about the Nyay scheme, Rahul Gandhi said, the poor will not be poor anymore. Every poor household will now be lifted above BPL" Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday and criticised party leader Sam Pitroda for his comments regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "What Sam Pitroda said about 1984 is absolutely wrong and he should apologise to the nation for it. I told him this over the phone, I told him what he said was wrong, he should be ashamed and apologise publicly," Rahul said. BJP candidate Kirron Kher says she is banking on the "Modi wave" and her work as an MP from Chandigarh to sail through the contest to win the seat for the second consecutive term. I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here today. If you have guts, Mamata didi, arrest me: Amit Shah in West Bengal BJP chief Amit Shah, who was allegedly not allowed to land his helicopter in Jadavpur dared Mamata Banerjee to arrest him. Ram Vilas Paswan attacked BSP supremo Mayawati for her remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leader and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley has reacted on Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee's statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted, "This is what India's Opposition has to offer to the Nation. Mamata Didi - Democracy has become a casualty in Bengal. Opposition workers are murdered, candidates are attacked, polling booths are captured and Opposition leaders are not entitled to organise rallies." In another tweet, he attacked Mayawati. He tweeted, "She is firm on becoming a Prime Minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life." "Why have the so called 'Left Liberals' gone into hiding?" he wrote in his final tweet. West Bengal BJP cancels Amit Shah's Baruipur rally under Jadavpur constituency Black flags shown to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is campaigning for Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, Punjab. BJP candidate from Odisha's Puri, Sambit Patra reacted to Mayawati's comment, tweeting, "I was listening to Mayawati ji on TV. The words that she has used for PM Modi are deeply hurtful. What kind of mentality is this? Such hatred for Modi ji? Why? Because he considered the country his family over his real family? Mayawati ji for you your brother is bigger but for Modi ji the country is bigger." Calling them 'mahamilavati' (adulterated), the PM says that they are running dynasty politics and are only concerned with gaining benefits for their family. They never cared for the people. "In their reign, our brave sons could not get to the bulletproof jackets. In the terrorist attacks, our brave colleagues lost their lives in naxal attacks," he says. He says that the Congress has issues with the slogan 'bharat mata ki jai' and they keep on abusing me. He questions the people, "You tell me how will this country grow by 'Gali bhakti' or 'Rashtr bhakti' ." He further alleges that the Congress has committed so many scams including Bofors, submarine scam, helicopter scam but all they have to say is, "Hua to hua (What's done is done.) This is their ideology and arrogance. But the people will now give them a befitting reply, "Ab bahut hua (Enough is enough)." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Targetting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he says that he begins his speeches with abuses. He further alleges that the Gandhi family uses the IAF jets for their personal trips and on being questioned say that, " What's done is done." Veteran actor and former BJP leader Dharmendra, whose son Sunny Deol is contesting the Lok Sabha elections this time, says that he would have not let Sunny contest on the Gurdaspur seat if he had known that he would be fighting against Congress MP Sunil Jakhar. Explaining himself, he says that Sunil Jakhar's father Balram Jakhar was like his brother. He further says that Sunny, who comes from the film industry, cannot debate with an experienced politician like Jakhar. Tamil Nadu BJP chief criticises Kamal Haasan's comment on Nathuram Godse and says, "Actor Kamal Haasan recalling Gandhi’s assassination now and calling it Hindu terrorism is condemnable.Standing amidst minorities in TN by-election campaign he is lighting a dangerous fire to gain votes by minority appeasement. Kamal didn’t opine on recent Srilanka bomb blast why? But dares to take up decades old event which was well enquired and guilty punished? He threatened to leave india when his film screening was prevented by religious groups!but now he calls himself true indian! True political acting started now having lost the chances in screenplay." In remarks that may again put him on a collision course with Right-wing politicians, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India’s first terrorist. Speaking at an election rally for his party candidate in Aravakurichi assembly constituency, where bypolls will be held on Sunday, Haasan clarified that his statement was not meant to appeal to the Muslim-majority electorate in the constituency. A day after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stoked controversy by asking if PM Modi would hang himself if his prediction of the opposition party getting less than 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls is proven wrong, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says, "He should speak and concentrate on the Congress situation in the current polls." Responding to a question on today's meeting between KCR and MK Stalin, he says, "People of the country want a govt with clear majority and mandate, stability, well performing and a strong PM." After BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa on Sunday said, "If this continues, freedom of speech will not be left. BJP strongly condemns it. We will try to file an application in Supreme Court tomorrow.' Referring to Alwar rape case, Maywati said, "Narendra Modi was silent on Alwar gangrape case. He's trying to play dirty politics over it so that in the elections his party can be benefited. It is extremely shamefully. How can he respect others' sisters and wives when he has left his own wife for political gains? She further added that BJP women politicians fear Modi meeting their husbands. "Married women in the party fear Modi will separate them just like he has left his wife," she said. BSP supremo Mayawati attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling his love for Dalits "fake." She said, "PM want to attract Dalit votes so he is showing fake love for Dalits in his rallies. Dalits have not forgotten Shabbirpur incidnent of Saharanpur. Dalits have not forgotten Rohit vemula and Una incidents." A voter turnout of 62.02 per cent was recorded as millions came out to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election was held in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand. Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has refused permission to Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah's proposed roadshow in Jadavpur. According to reports, the government has also denied permission to land his chopper. Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin, in Chennai, today. BJP President Amit Shah in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh said,''For 55 years, for 4 generations Gandhi-Nehru family did not sanction One Rank One Pension (OROP). They gave a new meaning to One Rank One Pension - 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'.'' Congress President Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies today - in Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur of Punjab. BJP President Amit Shah to address 3 public rallies in West Bengal today - in Kolkata, Jadavpur and North 24 Parganas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 3 public rallies today - in Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and Bathinda (Punjab).