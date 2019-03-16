Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP to complain to EC as Shah denied permission to hold roadshow

New Delhi, May 12: BJP President Amit Shah was on Monday denied permission to hold road show in Jadavpur and also denied permission to land chopper, according to reports.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew falk for his remarks on the Balakot Air strikes during a TV interview. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the poll code by sharing operational details of a "sensitive" defence mission in a television interview to influence voters.

In an interview, Modi had said he approved the Indian Air Force's cross-border mission in Balakot, Pakistan, despite inclement weather and against the advise of experts as he felt cloud cover would hide the Indian fighter jets from Pakistani radar. Modi said he relied on his "raw wisdom" to dispel the doubts of the defence experts who had planned the mission.

A voter turnout of 62.02 per cent was recorded as millions came out to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election was held in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand. Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has refused permission to Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah's proposed roadshow in Jadavpur. According to reports, the government has also denied permission to land his chopper. Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin, in Chennai, today. BJP President Amit Shah in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh said,''For 55 years, for 4 generations Gandhi-Nehru family did not sanction One Rank One Pension (OROP). They gave a new meaning to One Rank One Pension - 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'.'' Congress President Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies today - in Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur of Punjab. BJP President Amit Shah to address 3 public rallies in West Bengal today - in Kolkata, Jadavpur and North 24 Parganas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 3 public rallies today - in Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and Bathinda (Punjab).