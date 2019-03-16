Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: Akhilesh, Mayawati to hold joint rally in Azamgarh

New Delhi, May 08: The war of words between the BJP leadership and the Opposition continued on Tuesday, with the saffron party leaders criticising Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both opposition leaders had borrowed characters from the epic Mahabharata to describe him.

Addressing a public meeting here, she also criticised Modi for calling her late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi "Bhrashtachari Number 1" (the most corrupt).

The Supreme Court has said that there would be no 50 per cent VVPAT verification. The court passed the order while rejecting a review plea in which a direction was sought to the Election Commission of India to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booth per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a clean chit by the Election Commission for the ninth time on Tuesday after his "bhrashtachari no. 1" speech made at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh was cleared.

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence today pic.twitter.com/vK7MwXHUnV — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019 Chandrababu Naidu meets Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Bhopal: Police personnel in civil uniform seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Digvijay Singh (Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat); a policewoman says "we've been made to wear this". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RN8UUN2oMC — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019 Madhya Pradesh: The Supreme Court will hear a plea by former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav whose nomination was rejected over discrepancies in his nomination papers BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally today in Azamgarh. Meanwhile, ahead of her mega road show in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi will be holding a public meeting in Pratapgarh. The Supreme Court will today hear the Congress party’s complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Corrupt No. 1’ remark at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Addressing the two leaders in separate tweets, hours after Priyanka called Modi arrogant at a rally, Swaraj reminded the Congress general secretary of the 2013 incident when Rahul had torn an ordinance in front of the then PM Manmohan Singh. "Look who's talking," she added. Polls held on 11th April at 168 polling stations of the Tripura West Parliamentary constituency declared void. Re-polls to be held on 12th May from 7 am to 5 pm, an election commission statement says. #WATCH Sanjay Nirupam, Congress, in Varanasi: I feel that the person that people here have chosen- that Narendra Modi is actually the modern incarnation of Aurangzeb. (07.05.2019) pic.twitter.com/u6x0UsgU3D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2019 Sanjay Nirupam, Congress, in Varanasi: