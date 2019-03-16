Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Repolling in five Andhra booths on May 6

New Delhi, Apr 30: Dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination as the Samajwadi Party candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency was rejected on Wednesday, poll officials said. Yadav was served notices Tuesday by the Varanasi returning officer over "discrepancies" in the two sets of nomination papers submitted by him. In the first set of papers on April 24, he had mentioned that he was dismissed from the Border Security Force. On April 29 he submitted a second set of papers - this time as the Samajwadi Party nominee for the Lok Sabha seat - but did not give out this information.

In a scathing attack against alliance partners SP and BSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said they had done nothing for the poor and misused the names of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia. Addressing a rally in Gosaiganj, the prime minister said his is the only government that thinks of the poor. "Behenji (Mayawati) used Babasaheb Ambedkar's name but acted against his ideals. In the same way, the SP took Lohia's name at every step but sullied the image of the socialist leader," he said.

Meanwhile, Nearly 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election after several hours of polling in 72 seats across nine states which was marred by incidents of violence and malfunctioning of EVMs in West Bengal and Odisha respectively.

Election Commission issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and seeks a reply within 48 hours, for violating model code of conduct by saying "Narendra Modi has made a new law in which there is a line that says tribals can be shot at", at a rally in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh CEO informed that the re-poll for five polling booths in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts has been scheduled to take place on May 6. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. She said, "Chowidaar Chor nahi pure hai. Those who say Chowidaar Chor hai, unka khaandaan Chor hai. Pehle apna hisaab do." FIR has been registered against Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma. Election Commission has said that no other action is required against the minister. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to ECI on a video in which children were seen using abusive language for PM Modi before Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Addressing an election rally in Delhi's Vasantkunj, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said that the party won't let Kashmir part ways from India. He said, "Modi ji will become PM again. Even when BJP is not in power, till the time we're alive, we won't let Kashmir part ways from India." At an election rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this chowkidar (referring to himself) has increased the value of India. "I have a special relation with the soil of Rajasthan. We eliminated terrorism in their territory. I want to announce that this is just the beginning," PM Modi added. At an election rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this chowkidar (referring to himself) has increased the value of India. "I have a special relation with the soil of Rajasthan. We eliminated terrorism in their territory. I want to announce that this is just the beginning," PM Modi added.