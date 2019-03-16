Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: 'No one controls us', says Akhilesh hitting back at Rahul

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 02: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign and address several election rallies in Rajasthan today in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, too, will canvass in Rajasthan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nearly 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election after several hours of polling in 72 seats across nine states which was marred by incidents of violence and malfunctioning of EVMs in West Bengal and Odisha respectively.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Supreme Court asks Election Commission to decide on pleas for re-scheduling the voting time from 7 am to 5 am in General Election during the month of Ramzan coinciding with the rest of the phases and due to heat-wave conditions in Rajasthan and other areas. Akhilesh Yadav hits back on Congress chief's allegations that SP-BSP were controlled by BJP. He says, "No one controls us. We are political parties. It is the SP, BSP and RLD alliance in UP that is poised to give a setback to the ruling party.Our alliance will stop the bad policies of BJP." "I want to increase the number of SP’s MPs in the Lok Sabha. I want to be among those who want to make a new Prime Minister. I want UP to contribute in the next government formation," Akhilesh Yadav tells ANI. "BJP has failed so far as the national security is concerned. Our soldiers are dying on the border and in the Naxal affected areas. BJP talks about soldiers. What type of national security is it when one soldier dies every day," SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav says, as per an ANI report. Punjab: Sunny Deol, BJP candidate from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency offers prayer at the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. pic.twitter.com/JdVYHUO5wk — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019 Sunny Deol: Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Rae Bareli, to campaign for her mother Sonia Gandhi, who is contesting from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. "Opposition parties will sit together after the election and discuss who will be the Prime Minister, I'm not an aspirant. Polling is to be held in 3 more phases, after that we will discuss," Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader, N Chandrababu Naidu said in Amravati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels his public rally in West Bengal, scheduled for May 5. Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Jaipur and Jharkhand's Simdega. Election Commission issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and seeks a reply within 48 hours, for violating model code of conduct by saying "Narendra Modi has made a new law in which there is a line that says tribals can be shot at", at a rally in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh CEO informed that the re-poll for five polling booths in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts has been scheduled to take place on May 6. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. She said, "Chowidaar Chor nahi pure hai. Those who say Chowidaar Chor hai, unka khaandaan Chor hai. Pehle apna hisaab do." FIR has been registered against Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma. Election Commission has said that no other action is required against the minister. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to ECI on a video in which children were seen using abusive language for PM Modi before Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Addressing an election rally in Delhi's Vasantkunj, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said that the party won't let Kashmir part ways from India. He said, "Modi ji will become PM again. Even when BJP is not in power, till the time we're alive, we won't let Kashmir part ways from India." At an election rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this chowkidar (referring to himself) has increased the value of India. "I have a special relation with the soil of Rajasthan. We eliminated terrorism in their territory. I want to announce that this is just the beginning," PM Modi added. At an election rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this chowkidar (referring to himself) has increased the value of India. "I have a special relation with the soil of Rajasthan. We eliminated terrorism in their territory. I want to announce that this is just the beginning," PM Modi added.