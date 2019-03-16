Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP to meet EC over Kolkata violence

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 17: As Lok Sabha elections are drawing to a close, political turmoil has gained momentum across the nation. A delegation of the BJP is going to again meet the Election Commission today in the National Capital to discuss the matter of West Bengal.

Several opposition party leaders rallied behind Mamata Banerjee and slammed the EC's decision to cut short the duration of poll campaign in the state.

Following the violence in West Bengal this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched an all-out attack on each other as theymade a last-ditch effort to shore up the prospects of their candidates for the nine Lok Sabha seats that will vote in the last phase on Sunday

With 'Bengali pride' firmly pitchforked into electoral discourse, PM Modi declared his government's commitment to the "vision" of Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and promised that his grand statue will be installed at the very place where it was vandalised. PM Modi made this announcement at a rally in UP.

In West Bengal, Banerjee went for Modi's jugular, saying she does not want "alms" from the BJP.

"Bengal does not seek alms from BJP. We have the money for a new bust of Vidyasagar, who was part of Bengal Renaissance. Don't you feel ashamed for saying that Bengal has been reduced to a pauper state?" she said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to curtail campaigning for the last phase of the elections in West Bengal a day before it was supposed to end. The election campaigning in West Bengal for Nine seats which would vote on May 19 will end on Thursday night 10 pm. This is one day before the campaigning would have otherwise ended for the last phase of polling.

After spending a busy day addressing political rallies in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. PM’s rally was scheduled Friday morning. The last phase for voting in Madhya Pradesh will take place on Sunday, May 19. While PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh, BJP Chief Amit Shah will be in the national capital, where he is set to hold a press conference at 3:35 pm at party office. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing a rally in Solan, Himachal Pradesh at 11:45 am; later in the day Gandhi will be travelling to the national capital as well where he is set to address a press conference. Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde on Thursday called Congress party president Rahul Gandhi a moron over his "Modilie" tweet. Hegde tweeted, "This moron, Rahul Gandhi, is hell bent on proving himself that he is one of his own kind of international idiotic skill master and hence the horizons have extended beyond the boundaries. No one can prevent his growth...Amazing...!!!!" A delegation of the BJP is going to again meet the Election Commission today in the National Capital to discuss the matter of West Bengal. Several opposition party leaders rallied behind Mamata Banerjee and slammed the EC’s decision to cut short the duration of poll campaign in the state. "Condemnation of Pragya Singh Thakur's comment by the BJP is not enough. Godse is the identity of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the same way khaki nikkar (khaki shorts) is. Now, it is in the hands of the people to decide whether they want our nation to be identified with Gandhi or Godse, humanity or khaki nikkar," Khan said on Thursday. After unleashing a political storm with her statement that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a "true patriot", BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has apologised and said that her comments were "absolutely wrong". "I apologise to the people of the country for my statements on Nathuram Godse. I have huge respect for the father of the nation, Mahatama Gandhi," she tweeted in Hindi late last night. Today is also the last and the final day of campaigning for this year's staggering seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, which will end on Sunday with voting in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Kolkata Police will also meet today to examine close to 500 pieces of acquired video footage of the Vidyasagar statue vandalism incident in Kolkata. Kamal Haasan, on stones thrown at his rally in Trichy, said, "I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don't feel threatened. Every religion has their own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar today