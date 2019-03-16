Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: NDA releases Bihar candidate list

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to announce list for remaining seven Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on Saturday. Also, a final decision on six Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh will be taken by the leadership.

Former Chhattisgarh CM said, "A meeting of BJP Central Election Committee will be held today and I think final decision on 6 Lok Sabha seats (in Chhattisgarh) will be taken and candidates for these seats will be declared."

The BJP on Saturday released list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The central election committee met here on Friday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha elections with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, taking part in the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Congress today renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, demanding an investigation after a report in news magazine The Caravan alleged "payoffs amounting to over Rs. 1,800 crore" by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to "BJP's national leaders, its central committee, and judges and advocates".

Rejecting the documents cited by the article as "forged", BS Yeddyurappa said, "I am thinking of filing a defamation case...these are false allegations. The I-T department officials had examined and found that the documents and signature are forged...it is politically motivated."

In another political development, former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad today.

Congress leader Jitin Prasad to meet party president Rahul Gandhi today over rumours that he is in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Purnea, Bihar today to address the Jan Bhawna Rally.



YT: https://t.co/g2POk6TV2t pic.twitter.com/2coEzJ1SUS — Congress (@INCIndia) March 23, 2019 Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the Jan Bhawna Rally in Purnea, Bihar today. Karnataka: Congress leader and former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy likely to join BJP. He is upset over denial of ticket to fight Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Koppal. Assam unit of National People's Party (NPP) has declared its first list of 5 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections. PM Narendra Modi slams opposition on Ram Manohar Lohia's birth anniversary, says 'Today they are betraying the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, tomorrow they will also betray the people of India.' On reports that he is in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Jitin Prasada says, "The rumour is on. How can I comment on rumours? These are all rumours." Former Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh: A meeting of BJP Central Election Committee will be held today & I think final decision on 6 Lok Sabha seats (in Chhattisgarh) will be taken & candidates for these seats will be declared. BJP likely to announce list for remaining 7 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka today. Karnataka: BJP leader CP Yogeshwar has decided not to contest from Bengaluru rural constituency, but has instead asked for a ticket to be given to his daughter Nisha, according to local reports. Sumalatha Ambareesh to campaign in Mandya's Maddur today. Pravin Togadia says he may contest the upcoming elections from either Varanasi, Ayodhya or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, reports News 18 BJP releases list of 36 candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha. Girish Bapat to contest from Pune (Maharashtra), Congress party releases 7th list of 35 candidates. Renuka Chowdhury to contest from Khammam (Telangana), Imran Pratapgarhi to contest from UP's Moradabad (in place of Raj Babbar), Preeta Harit from UP's Agra, Raj Babbar from UP's Fatehpur Sikri.