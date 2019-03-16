Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress drops Priyanka, repeats Ajay Rai in Varanasi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show and take part in the Ganga aarti' on Thursday, a day before he files his nomination papers from this Uttar Pradesh constituency, a party functionary said.

The road show will begin at around 3 pm after the prime minister garlands the statue of Banaras Hindu University founder Madan Mohan Malaviya, according to the schedule available now. The procession will end at about 7 pm at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the most prominent of Varanasi's ghats, where Modi will take part in the evening prayers.

Among the allies attending the event are Bihar chief minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Piyush Goyal, J P Nadda and Nitin Gadkari are also likely to attend, party leaders said.

In 2014, Modi won the seat by a margin of over three lakh votes against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

At his first rally of the day at Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, BJP chief Amit Shah repeated many of his usual campaign speech refrains and asked why leaders of Opposition sported ashen faces even though the terrorists who were struck in the Balakot air strikes were Pakistani. Shah also hit out at what he called was "55 years of misrule" by the Congress and said the situation Congress had left the country in had brought tears to his eyes. Congress Central Election Committee announces the next list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/zyol8wPd06 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2019 Along with naming Ajay Rai for the Varanasi seat, Congress also named Madhusudan Tiwari to fight against Ravi Kishan of the BJP from Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur seat. Congress ends suspense over Priyanka Gandhi, fields Ajay Rai once again from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi. The AAP manifesto titled 'Lekar Rahenge Poorn Rajya' (We Will Take Full Statehood), as the name suggests, primarily focuses on full statehood for Delhi. "AAP will gain full statehood for Delhi and the seven seats of delhi will play a key role in forming the government at the Centre," says Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia release Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi manifesto #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/G9sftox4yg — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia release Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi manifesto Chandigarh: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for his wife and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also present. pic.twitter.com/XpQRQGU15H — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019 Actor Anupam Kher campaigned for his wife and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher in Chandigarh on Thursday. Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present. BJP leader Arun Jaitley has tweeted a series of tongue-in-cheek animated films in yet another one of BJP's attempts to strike at the grand alliance. In caricatures which do little to hide who is who, leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are seen squabbling with each other in a variety of circumstances. At Darbhanga, Modi did not waste time before harnessing the terrorism issue once again, unleashing a tried and tested set of phrases to suggest that while national security was not an election issue for the gathbandhan it was one for him. "This is new India, here we enter terrorists' houses and kill them" he said to loud cheers. Modi hit out at the Congress over its manifesto, calling it a dhakoslapatra once again. "Congress, in its 2004 dhakoslapatra had promised that it would electrify all villages in India. Did it do that by 2009?" he asked. He listed out the efforts made by his government at the centre and the Nitish government in Bihar and promised that everyone would get water in India in the next five years. PM Modi, who has been under the fire of the Opposition for using national security as an electoral ploy, hits back in Bihar's Darbhanga and says, "For the 'Mahamilavat' gang, national security may not be any issue. But this is new India. Those involved in or abetting terror would be chased to their homes and finished off, says PM Modi. Damoh: Farmers of Bhilauni village say they'll boycott election if admn doesn't designate mandi at Bhilauni for them to sell their produce. Say "We used to sell in Bhilauni,now Khaderi has been designated for it. It's 60 km away.Won't vote if problem isn't solved" #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Tk1zyT0N1y — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019 Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhilauni village threaten to boycott election if the administration doesn't designate a mandi (local market) for them to sell their produce. "We used to sell in Bhilauni, now Khaderi has been designated for it. It's 60 kilometres away... We won't vote if the problem isn't resolved," a villager said. The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha said that election for the Patkura assembly constituency had been adjourned because of demise the of Biju Janata Dal candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla. "Now with EC's orders, the process has resumed and BJD is authorised to nominate a candidate. The last date for filing nominations is May 1 and polls will be held on May 19 (final phase)." As 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan go to polls on April 29, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be canvassing for votes in the state. The party president will be addressing three election rallies in Ajmer, Jalore and Kota today. A day before filing his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and take part in the Ganga `aarti’, on Thursday. In Rajasthan, as 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls on April 29, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will be canvassing for votes in the state on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Rahul Gandhi would address three election rallies in Ajmer, Jalore and Kota on Thursday. On Friday, BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing an election rally in Jalore. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would release the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto, on Thursday. In the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party's ticket from Delhi, the manifesto would be released. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for two days - April 25 and April 26. He will file his nomination on April 26. The BJP press release listed the two-day program of PM in complete detail. On Friday, the PM would be addressing booth heads and party workers at 9.30 am. "After this program, around 11 am, the PM will go and worship the city god Kal Bhairav. At 11.30 am, PM will file his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat," said the release. "In this (nomination) program, Akali Dal's senior leader and former chief minister (Punjab) Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji, Bihar chief minister and JDU chief Shri Nitish Kumar ji, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ji, central minister and president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswanji will be present," the press release said. The release added that leaders of AIADMK, Apna Dal and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will also be present. The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a dig at opposition parties over their concerns about EVMs, saying such a comment can be made only by those who do not believe in democracy. Modi, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga, said the Congress-led opposition, which has been "hurling abuse" at him, was now talking ill of the EVMs after realising the "trend" of three rounds of voting in the general election, "just like a child who makes excuses to justify his under performance in exams". Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Only Prime Minister Modi can give such an irresponsible statement. Should there be fair elections in a democracy or not? Should every person in the democracy have his right to vote or not? Should the vote of every person be counted in the account of the candidate for whom the person has voted? "And if any doubt arises, then it should be cleared or it should be joked about? if these three things are correct, I think only those who do not believe in democracy can say such dictatorial thing." The problem of sealing started in the national capital when Ajay Maken was the Urban Development minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP's sitting MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency claimed on Wednesday hitting out at her Congress opponent. Lekhi also hit out at the ruling AAP government over the issue, saying it had done nothing to stop the sealing drive. "Ajay Maken was Urban Development minister when the problem of sealing started in 2008. He made changes in Master Plan of Delhi which could not stop sealing.He is the man responsible for sealing in the first place," she said in a press conference. "Our President says Trinamool Congress' T stands for Tushtikaran, M stands for Mafia, C is for Congress/Corruption. Congress means Corruption," Sitharaman says in Kharagpur. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kharagpur, West Bengal: I feel that there is a 'syndicate morcha' in Trinamool Congress. Didi runs a 'tolabaji' here through Syndicate Morcha, that is why police can't do anything in West Bengal. There is Narada-Saradha here. pic.twitter.com/LJhu5GsLez — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: