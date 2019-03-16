Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi starts addressing mega rally in Varanasi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday submit his application to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi parliamentary seat, the constituency he won in the 2014 general election. PM will file his nomination papers from Varanasi, earlier known as Banaras, which will vote in the seventh phase of the seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha election.

A day before his nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a mega roadshow here, drawing massive crowds, before he culminated the show of strength with the Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Modi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and is scheduled to file his nomination on Friday in the presence of NDA leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

वाराणसी में सारे होटेल , गेस्ट हाउस और तम्बू लगे थे ताकि देश भर से आए मोदी जी के रोड शो में शामिल हों ।इतने ख़र्च में कई विश्वविद्यालय बन सकते थे ।जिस देश का PM प्रचार में लगा हो वो देश सुरक्षित कहा है ? — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 26, 2019 MP Udit Raj on PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi tweeted that the money spent on hotels, guest houses and tents for people from across the country to participate in the roadshow could have been used to build Universities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP workers meeting before visiting the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city. He will then visit the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers. Robert Vadra tweeted, They live by hope n I feel, I can change their area, by representing them. But I need to learn n understand more and earn my place, by working with them and making smaller changes myself, for them. The larger scale will be at the right time." BJP President Amit Shah at NDA leaders meet in Varanasi; Later today, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat. pic.twitter.com/6KvJcMjyn1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019 BJP President Amit Shah at NDA leaders meet in Varanasi; Later today, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat. PM Modi has reached Assi Ghat in Varanasi. PM Modi is seeking a reelection from the temple town. Meanwhile, senior officials of the Election Commission will meet today to discuss the possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The voting for the parliamentary elections was largely peaceful in the state. Jammu and Kashmir has been under President's Rule since June last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi before filing his nomination for reelection from the temple town today. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. PM Modi is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in three states today. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at 10:30 am in Bihar, followed by rallies in Odisha and Maharashtra. BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday said he will share a "vision document" that will focus on education, the youth and the development of the city. The BJP has pitted Puri against sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla, and AAP's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. "Earlier this year on February 15, when I had visited the city, I was asked by journalists about my future plan to contest the elections from here, but I had declined. Now, the party high command has asked me to contest and the party is supreme,” he said. There is no need for full statehood status for Delhi in order to provide basic amenities like power and water supply, the BJP said Thursday, hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "damaging" the cause by "obstructing" the Republic Day parade in 2014. The party was referring to dharna the chief minister had staged outside the Rail Bhavan in January 2014 and sit-on at the Lieutenant Governor's office here. Shyam Jaju, BJP's national vice president and party in-charge of Delhi, said that unless there is a constitutional amendment, this goal cannot be achieved. The AAP on Thursday came out with its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election based on the central theme of full statehood, promising 85 per cent reservation in colleges and jobs for the people of the national capital.