Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Sea of saffron in Varanasi as Modi kicks off mega rally from BHU

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a mega roadshow, a day before he files his nomination papers from this Uttar Pradesh constituency.

The PM's roadshow will pass through the main areas of the temple town before culminating at Dashashwamedh Ghat where he will participate in "Ganga Aarti".

Among the allies attending the event are Bihar chief minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Piyush Goyal, J P Nadda and Nitin Gadkari are also likely to attend, party leaders said.

Meanwhile, putting to rest speculation of Priyanka Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for the 2019 election, with the focus on full statehood for Delhi.

A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers and ministers, are accompanying PM Modi during his major roadshow before he files his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Following a grand road show in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat later today. Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/YR7C1qucvm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow Live from Kashi...Grateful for the warmth and affection! https://t.co/792e4aX6Sa — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019 Grateful for the warmth and affection!, tweets Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU). #WATCH via ANI FB: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi https://t.co/3mo97GEPcV pic.twitter.com/XFj9E5iveN — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrive at BHU gate. Congress leader PC Chako on Thursday said his party will have a direct fight with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the possibility of a triangular contest is "slowly disappearing" in the national capital. The senior Congress leader also raised doubts about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's seriousness in defeating the BJP. Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to perform Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat later today. pic.twitter.com/ObLNDWAM4N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 Modi to perform Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat Kashi is all set to welcome its beloved MP Shri @narendramodi. #KashiBoleNaMoNaMo pic.twitter.com/G7TQa4iIRp — BJP (@BJP4India) April 25, 2019 People wait for Narendra Modi's arrival Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now expected to arrived in Varanasi around 5:20 pm. BJP leader Gautam Gambhir Thursday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that it wants to hide behind the issue of full statehood to hide it's failures. He also said that his vision was very clear to turn East Delhi into the best Delhi. After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi.



There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi.



Har Har Mahadev! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to inform people that he was en route to Kashi from Bihar's Darbhanga. He also raised the slogan of 'Har Har Mahadev'. BJP chief Amit Shah spoke in full praise of Modi, asserting that the prime minister's name was the one chant that was uniformly being heard across India. "I have toured 258 Lok Sabha constituencies and come here, all I can hear is Modi, Modi, Modi," he said, before listing out several of the efforts allegedly undertaken by the BJP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Varanasi shortly.

Visuals from outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU). pic.twitter.com/qdZWqfsYRf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Varanasi shortly. Congress MP Ravneet Bittu files nomination in Ludhiana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Varanasi, where he is slated to hold a mega roadshow. The roadshow will stretch over six kilometres, going from the Lanka area to Dashashwamedh Ghat via Godoliya. A manhunt has been launched to nab Om Prakash Mishra, the BJP candidate for Satyabadi​ assembly constituency, who along with his supporters allegedly destroyed EVMs and tore poll documents in a booth during the third phase of polling in Odisha on April 23, police said. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer repeated his NYAY promise of delivering Rs 72,000 to accounts. "Don't get angry with me but the money will go to the accounts of women," he said. Onetime Rhodes scholar Atishi filed her nomination papers in Delhi. She has been fielded from the East Delhi constituency. "Opposition parties kept abusing Modi until now, they will keep abusing EVMs from now. The opposition has a long face after three phases of polling; they know the outcome," Modi said at an election rally in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Kanhaiya Kumar, CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai said,''I have full confidence that the people of Begusarai will vote on their issues and their issues are to build a university, a hospital, good roads, adequate water supply and fair price to farmers for their crops.'' ''I have full confidence that the people of Begusarai will vote on their issues and their issues are to build a university, a hospital, good roads, adequate water supply and fair price to farmers for their crops,'' he added. Congress announced three candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal. Alhaj Muzaffar Hussain, Rejina Murmu and Khwaja Ahmed Hussain have been fielded from Islampur, Habilpur and Bhatpara respectively. The District Electoral Officer at Mandi has issued a notice to Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti in the light of his statement that he "will chop off the hands of those who point fingers at Modi ji." Like Brother, Like Sister. @RahulGandhi runs away to a faraway constituency and sister @priyankagandhi Vadra

chickens out of a contest after toying with the idea. Naamdars have already conceded big defeat to the Kaamdar @narendramodi Ji. Varanasi reverberating #KashiBoleNaMoNaMo https://t.co/4duVtWaboh — Chowkidar GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) April 25, 2019 BJP mocks Priyanka over Varanasi no-show BJP's Kirron Kher filed nomination from Chandigarh constituency. RJD candidate Misa Bharti files nomination from Pataliputra constituency in Bihar. “PM has sanctioned Rs one lakh crore rupees for bullet train, which may be used by say 500 or 1000 people, but he isn’t ready to give Rs 80 crore for your trains,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan. “I came upo with the name Nyay for Congress’ proposed mimimum income support scheme, because for five years the people of the country have been denied justice and it’s now time to give them Nyay (justice),” said Rahul gandhi while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan. Election Commission is of the view that the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' should not be released till May 19. Poll Body officials say delaying the release will be in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections. Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Jhansi pic.twitter.com/YwSkuLWrgc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019 Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Jhansi Upendra Kushwaha, RLSP in Darbhanga said,''In Ram leela when the curtain rises a person comes dressed as Sita mata.....people who watch Ram leela bow their heads out of respect, if you go behind curtain the same Sita ji can be seen smoking a cigarette. This is the face of BJP.'' Sumit Gupta, Nadia District Magistrate: Nadia District Nodal Election Officer Arnab Roy, who reportedly went missing on 19 April is completely safe and is with his in-laws. The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India to pass appropriate directions on TMC MLA Mahua Moitra's petition accusing BJP candidate Mahadev Sarkar of allegedly making a sexist remark against her while campaigning in West Bengal. At his first rally of the day at Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, BJP chief Amit Shah repeated many of his usual campaign speech refrains and asked why leaders of Opposition sported ashen faces even though the terrorists who were struck in the Balakot air strikes were Pakistani. Shah also hit out at what he called was "55 years of misrule" by the Congress and said the situation Congress had left the country in had brought tears to his eyes. Congress Central Election Committee announces the next list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/zyol8wPd06 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2019 Along with naming Ajay Rai for the Varanasi seat, Congress also named Madhusudan Tiwari to fight against Ravi Kishan of the BJP from Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur seat. Congress ends suspense over Priyanka Gandhi, fields Ajay Rai once again from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi. The AAP manifesto titled 'Lekar Rahenge Poorn Rajya' (We Will Take Full Statehood), as the name suggests, primarily focuses on full statehood for Delhi. "AAP will gain full statehood for Delhi and the seven seats of delhi will play a key role in forming the government at the Centre," says Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia release Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi manifesto #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/G9sftox4yg — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia release Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi manifesto Chandigarh: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for his wife and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also present. pic.twitter.com/XpQRQGU15H — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019 Actor Anupam Kher campaigned for his wife and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher in Chandigarh on Thursday. Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present. BJP leader Arun Jaitley has tweeted a series of tongue-in-cheek animated films in yet another one of BJP's attempts to strike at the grand alliance. In caricatures which do little to hide who is who, leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are seen squabbling with each other in a variety of circumstances. At Darbhanga, Modi did not waste time before harnessing the terrorism issue once again, unleashing a tried and tested set of phrases to suggest that while national security was not an election issue for the gathbandhan it was one for him. "This is new India, here we enter terrorists' houses and kill them" he said to loud cheers. Modi hit out at the Congress over its manifesto, calling it a dhakoslapatra once again. "Congress, in its 2004 dhakoslapatra had promised that it would electrify all villages in India. Did it do that by 2009?" he asked. He listed out the efforts made by his government at the centre and the Nitish government in Bihar and promised that everyone would get water in India in the next five years. PM Modi, who has been under the fire of the Opposition for using national security as an electoral ploy, hits back in Bihar's Darbhanga and says, "For the 'Mahamilavat' gang, national security may not be any issue. But this is new India. Those involved in or abetting terror would be chased to their homes and finished off, says PM Modi. Damoh: Farmers of Bhilauni village say they'll boycott election if admn doesn't designate mandi at Bhilauni for them to sell their produce. Say "We used to sell in Bhilauni,now Khaderi has been designated for it. It's 60 km away.Won't vote if problem isn't solved" #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Tk1zyT0N1y — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019 Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhilauni village threaten to boycott election if the administration doesn't designate a mandi (local market) for them to sell their produce. "We used to sell in Bhilauni, now Khaderi has been designated for it. It's 60 kilometres away... We won't vote if the problem isn't resolved," a villager said. The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha said that election for the Patkura assembly constituency had been adjourned because of demise the of Biju Janata Dal candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla. "Now with EC's orders, the process has resumed and BJD is authorised to nominate a candidate. The last date for filing nominations is May 1 and polls will be held on May 19 (final phase)." As 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan go to polls on April 29, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be canvassing for votes in the state. The party president will be addressing three election rallies in Ajmer, Jalore and Kota today. A day before filing his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and take part in the Ganga `aarti’, on Thursday. In Rajasthan, as 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls on April 29, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his BJP counterpart Amit Shah will be canvassing for votes in the state on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Rahul Gandhi would address three election rallies in Ajmer, Jalore and Kota on Thursday. On Friday, BJP president Amit Shah will be addressing an election rally in Jalore. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would release the Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto, on Thursday. In the presence of senior party leaders and all the seven candidates who are contesting on the party's ticket from Delhi, the manifesto would be released. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for two days - April 25 and April 26. He will file his nomination on April 26. The BJP press release listed the two-day program of PM in complete detail. On Friday, the PM would be addressing booth heads and party workers at 9.30 am. "After this program, around 11 am, the PM will go and worship the city god Kal Bhairav. At 11.30 am, PM will file his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat," said the release. "In this (nomination) program, Akali Dal's senior leader and former chief minister (Punjab) Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji, Bihar chief minister and JDU chief Shri Nitish Kumar ji, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ji, central minister and president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswanji will be present," the press release said. The release added that leaders of AIADMK, Apna Dal and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will also be present. The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a dig at opposition parties over their concerns about EVMs, saying such a comment can be made only by those who do not believe in democracy. Modi, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga, said the Congress-led opposition, which has been "hurling abuse" at him, was now talking ill of the EVMs after realising the "trend" of three rounds of voting in the general election, "just like a child who makes excuses to justify his under performance in exams". Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Only Prime Minister Modi can give such an irresponsible statement. Should there be fair elections in a democracy or not? Should every person in the democracy have his right to vote or not? Should the vote of every person be counted in the account of the candidate for whom the person has voted? "And if any doubt arises, then it should be cleared or it should be joked about? if these three things are correct, I think only those who do not believe in democracy can say such dictatorial thing." The problem of sealing started in the national capital when Ajay Maken was the Urban Development minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP's sitting MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency claimed on Wednesday hitting out at her Congress opponent. Lekhi also hit out at the ruling AAP government over the issue, saying it had done nothing to stop the sealing drive. "Ajay Maken was Urban Development minister when the problem of sealing started in 2008. He made changes in Master Plan of Delhi which could not stop sealing.He is the man responsible for sealing in the first place," she said in a press conference. "Our President says Trinamool Congress' T stands for Tushtikaran, M stands for Mafia, C is for Congress/Corruption. Congress means Corruption," Sitharaman says in Kharagpur. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kharagpur, West Bengal: I feel that there is a 'syndicate morcha' in Trinamool Congress. Didi runs a 'tolabaji' here through Syndicate Morcha, that is why police can't do anything in West Bengal. There is Narada-Saradha here. pic.twitter.com/LJhu5GsLez — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: