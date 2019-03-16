Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Modi thanks Kashi after filing nomination papers

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday submited his application to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi parliamentary seat, the constituency he won in the 2014 general election. PM filed his nomination papers from Varanasi, earlier known as Banaras, which will vote in the seventh phase of the seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha election.

He is accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey, JDU president Nitish Kumar and other senior NDA leaders. One of his proposers included a chowkidar son of Domraja (Doms are those who handle the Hindu last rites, cremation, they are Dalit by caste).

LAter on, Modi will hold a mega joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the event.

A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

Speaking to media, Narendra Modi said,''I deeply express gratitude towards people of Kashi. They have again blessed me after 5 years. Such a grand roadshow yesterday was possible only in Kashi.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination for Varanasi. He is accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey, JDU president Nitish Kumar and other senior NDA leaders. One of his proposers included a chowkidar son of Domraja (Doms are those who handle the Hindu last rites, cremation, they are Dalit by caste). I thank our NDA family for joining us on this historic occasion.



Stronger NDA for a Better India. #DeshModiKeSaath pic.twitter.com/HzhbKOgit5 — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 26, 2019 BJP president Amit Shah thanked NDA leaders for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for filing his nomination from Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Collectorate to file his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. BJP president Amit Shah, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rajnath Singh, Shushma Swaraj, Nitish Kumar were among the other senior leader present at the Collectorate. NDA leaders arrive at Collectorate Office in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing. NDA leaders arrive at Collectorate Office in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing. Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the people will vote for a country "where the mind is without fear". Hitting out at BJP chief Amit Shah for saying Congress can't keep India safe, the former home minister asked who kept the country safe in the three wars fought in 1947, 1965 and 1971. आज पटना साहिब से लोक सभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन भरने से पहले घर पर माँ का आशीर्वाद लिया। माँ ने विजयी होने का आशीर्वाद दिया और जनता के लिए अच्छा काम करने की नसीहत भी दी। pic.twitter.com/xhjb4ML3pE — Chowkidar Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 26, 2019 Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, before filing nomination from Patna Sahib, took blessings from his mother. New Delhi, Apr 26: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the the Election Commission of India order banning release of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic. Refusing to interfere with the Election Commission's order on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic, the apex court said that the CBFC certificate has no relevance when EC feels its release will tilt balance in favour of one party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi; leaves for Collectorate office to file his nomination. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/4sn4pGR6o0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi; leaves for Collectorate office to file his nomination. Encouraging the first time voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “You should felicitate the first time voters. It does not matter which party they will vote for, you should welcome them.” He further said, “Please don't abuse or insult other candidates. They are all fighting these elections for a better country. I know sometimes this is difficult but we should. We have to fight these elections with grace.” Modi stops and asks SPG to take a chit from a young girl in the crowd. She was waving the chit at him. Modi says "thank you beta" as the crowd cheers. Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan meet BJP President Amit Shah during NDA leaders meet in Varanasi. Encouraging people to vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We have to break a few records. We have to ensure that we break the overall polling record. I could not achieve this in Gujarat but I believe that you can do this." We have not come from big families, we are all small workers. Voters are fighting the battle of 2019. I feel that yesterday we won the Kashi Lok Sabha seat: PM Modi Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh after the meeting with NDA allies in Varanasi said that NDA will get 3/4th majority in the country. Union minister Sushma Swaraj, after the meeting with NDA allies in Varanasi, said, "People of Varanasi are blessed that they will be voting for the Prime Minister of the country. All NDA leaders have come together to support PM Modi." People across the country are joining us with their aspirations and expectations. People voted for this government, we formed the government and we have run this government with responsibility, says PM Modi. Addressing the BJP workers, PM Modi says, "I was overwhelmed by the works by BJP cadre yesterday. I have also been a booth worker. I have also stepped out to paste posters." वाराणसी में सारे होटेल , गेस्ट हाउस और तम्बू लगे थे ताकि देश भर से आए मोदी जी के रोड शो में शामिल हों ।इतने ख़र्च में कई विश्वविद्यालय बन सकते थे ।जिस देश का PM प्रचार में लगा हो वो देश सुरक्षित कहा है ? — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 26, 2019 MP Udit Raj on PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi tweeted that the money spent on hotels, guest houses and tents for people from across the country to participate in the roadshow could have been used to build Universities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP workers meeting before visiting the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city. He will then visit the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers. Robert Vadra tweeted, They live by hope n I feel, I can change their area, by representing them. But I need to learn n understand more and earn my place, by working with them and making smaller changes myself, for them. The larger scale will be at the right time." BJP President Amit Shah at NDA leaders meet in Varanasi; Later today, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat. pic.twitter.com/6KvJcMjyn1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019 BJP President Amit Shah at NDA leaders meet in Varanasi; Later today, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat. PM Modi has reached Assi Ghat in Varanasi. PM Modi is seeking a reelection from the temple town. Meanwhile, senior officials of the Election Commission will meet today to discuss the possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The voting for the parliamentary elections was largely peaceful in the state. Jammu and Kashmir has been under President's Rule since June last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi before filing his nomination for reelection from the temple town today. All senior leaders of the BJP, NDA and North East Democratic Alliance are expected to be present in the city to mark the occasion. PM Modi is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in three states today. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at 10:30 am in Bihar, followed by rallies in Odisha and Maharashtra. BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday said he will share a "vision document" that will focus on education, the youth and the development of the city. The BJP has pitted Puri against sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla, and AAP's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. "Earlier this year on February 15, when I had visited the city, I was asked by journalists about my future plan to contest the elections from here, but I had declined. Now, the party high command has asked me to contest and the party is supreme,” he said. There is no need for full statehood status for Delhi in order to provide basic amenities like power and water supply, the BJP said Thursday, hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "damaging" the cause by "obstructing" the Republic Day parade in 2014. The party was referring to dharna the chief minister had staged outside the Rail Bhavan in January 2014 and sit-on at the Lieutenant Governor's office here. Shyam Jaju, BJP's national vice president and party in-charge of Delhi, said that unless there is a constitutional amendment, this goal cannot be achieved. The AAP on Thursday came out with its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election based on the central theme of full statehood, promising 85 per cent reservation in colleges and jobs for the people of the national capital.