Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Kerala Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Putting speculations to rest that he was denied ticket, BJP leader and sitting MP from Ahmedabad east, Paresh Rawal, on Saturday said that he had informed the party well in advance to not contest Lok Sabha elections. Rawal's name did not find a mention in the BJP's two list of 184 and 36 candidates announced so far. Talks then began doing the rounds that Rawal has been snubbed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to announce list for remaining seven Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on Saturday. Also, a final decision on six Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh will be taken by the leadership.

Former Chhattisgarh CM said, "A meeting of BJP Central Election Committee will be held today and I think final decision on 6 Lok Sabha seats (in Chhattisgarh) will be taken and candidates for these seats will be declared."

The BJP on Saturday released list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The central election committee met here on Friday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha elections with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, taking part in the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Congress today renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, demanding an investigation after a report in news magazine The Caravan alleged "payoffs amounting to over Rs. 1,800 crore" by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to "BJP's national leaders, its central committee, and judges and advocates".

Rejecting the documents cited by the article as "forged", BS Yeddyurappa said, "I am thinking of filing a defamation case...these are false allegations. The I-T department officials had examined and found that the documents and signature are forged...it is politically motivated."

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Stalin has said that people of Tamil Nadu were angry with PM Modi. DMK president MK Stalin has reportedly said that whatever Modi promised, before becoming the Prime Minister has not been fulfilled. All India Congress Committee General secretary Oommen Chandy: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested Congress President Rahul Gandhi to contest from one of the seats in Kerala. The seat on offer is Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi's response is expected anytime today pic.twitter.com/ImlBRvlS6v — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019 Kerala Congress requests Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad seat: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh to contest from from Bhopal, say reports. "Main Narendra Modi, BJP, aur RSS se nahi darta, mai sirf ek chiz se darta hun, main sirf sachhai ko maanta hun. Main aapko sachhai bata raha hun. Bihar ke yuvaon jaag jao, har roz aap ke jeb se paisa loota ja raha hai (I am not afraid of BJP or RSS. I speak the truth. I am awakening youth of Bihar. Money is being robbed from your pockets daily), Rahul says in Bihar. The Congress in Kerala has proposed AICC president Rahul Gandhi's name for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Shiv Sena in its mouthpieace Saamna says L K Advani would remain the "tallest leader" of the BJP irrespective of his poll presence, two days after the party nominated its chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, a seat represented by the BJP patriarch. Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Purnia: Pehle kehte the mujhe PM banao jo bhi chahte ho mil jaega, ab kehte hain ki hum sab chowkidaar. Chowkidaar gareebon ke ghar main milta hai ya ameeron ke? Vo hain chowkidaar, magar gareebo ke nahi, Anil Ambani ke chowkidaar hain.#Bihar pic.twitter.com/uzVlacQjjv — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019 Addressing a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is watchman of Anil Ambani. "Who do you (Rahul Gandhi) support? Doubting the Indian Air Force is not right for the national president of any party. You stand in support when slogans are raised against the country in JNU, and call it the freedom of expression," Shah asks Rahul Gandhi. "If terror attacks shouldn't be responded with surgical strikes and air strikes, and should be dealt with talks, is this Congress' policy to deal with terrorism. Congress President should respond on these," asks Shah. "If a country should not be held responsible for deeds of 7-8 people, does Congress believe that Pakistan government and the military has a connection with terror attacks here? If there is a connection, who is the culprit, Congress party should answer," says Shah over Sam Pitroda's remark on Pulwama attack and Balakot. BJP president Amit Shah lashes out at the Congress over Sam Pitroda's remarks. "Congress President should explain it to the nation- do you consider such heinous attack (Pulwama attack) a routine incident?" Shah says. I request media and friends not to speculate about my nomination. I had informed the party months in advance of my decision to not contest LS elections . I, however, remain a loyal member of BJP and a staunch supporter of @narendramodi. — Chowkidar Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 23, 2019 Paresh Rawal says he had informed party that he does not want to contest LS elections: BJD MP from Kandhamal Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Quite disturbingly the curse of BEROZGARI is at its highest in 45 years but BJP is totally careless. Successive govts failed miserably on crucial issues of poverty alleviation & social justice but Modi govt's vow of jobless growth causing havoc to jobs & creating more super rich. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 23, 2019 BSP supremo Mayawati tweets: What Rai said today is what AAP firmly stated on March 19. The AAP on March 19 shut the door on the alliance with Congress that had lately seemed to consider the idea again. "There will be no alliance with the Congress in Delhi," AAP leader Gopal Rai said. AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai has once again ruled out any chances of the party’s alliance with Congress. “We have already told you that no talks are going on and AAP. We will defeat BJP and get full statehood for Delhi. We are not thinking of any ‘gathbandhan’," he said as per a News 18 report. The AAP is likely to further intensify its push for full statehood for Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is set to address a ‘Jansabha’ in Timarpur this evening. BSY diaries: Twitter war intensifies between BJP and Congress over the issue. BS Yeddyurappa mocks Congress and Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. He said that looks like someone was in a great hurry before getting it all printed and also added that lowest level of politics was recorded yesterday. Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been moved from his Navada Lok Sabha constituency to Begusarai seat. He had voiced concern over the ‘speculation’ that his constituency might be changed. Bihar: Ramkirpal Yadav to contest from Patliputra, RK Singh from Arrah, Aswani Choubey from Buxar, Radha Mohan Singh from East Champaran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran. Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party's Chandan Kumar to contest from Nawada and Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, to contest from Jamui. Bihar: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to be BJP’s candidate from Patna Sahib, Nawada MP, Giriraj Singh to contest from Begusarai. BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav, announcing NDA candidates from Bihar for Lok Sabha elections Congress leader Jitin Prasad to meet party president Rahul Gandhi today over rumours that he is in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress President @RahulGandhi will be in Purnea, Bihar today to address the Jan Bhawna Rally. You can watch him live across our social media channels.



FB: https://t.co/nX8RdOcqxL



YT: https://t.co/g2POk6TV2t pic.twitter.com/2coEzJ1SUS — Congress (@INCIndia) March 23, 2019 Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the Jan Bhawna Rally in Purnea, Bihar today. Karnataka: Congress leader and former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy likely to join BJP. He is upset over denial of ticket to fight Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Koppal. Assam unit of National People's Party (NPP) has declared its first list of 5 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections. PM Narendra Modi slams opposition on Ram Manohar Lohia's birth anniversary, says 'Today they are betraying the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, tomorrow they will also betray the people of India.' On reports that he is in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Jitin Prasada says, "The rumour is on. How can I comment on rumours? These are all rumours." Former Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh: A meeting of BJP Central Election Committee will be held today & I think final decision on 6 Lok Sabha seats (in Chhattisgarh) will be taken & candidates for these seats will be declared. BJP likely to announce list for remaining 7 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka today. Karnataka: BJP leader CP Yogeshwar has decided not to contest from Bengaluru rural constituency, but has instead asked for a ticket to be given to his daughter Nisha, according to local reports. Sumalatha Ambareesh to campaign in Mandya's Maddur today. Pravin Togadia says he may contest the upcoming elections from either Varanasi, Ayodhya or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, reports News 18 BJP releases list of 36 candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Odisha. Girish Bapat to contest from Pune (Maharashtra), Congress party releases 7th list of 35 candidates. Renuka Chowdhury to contest from Khammam (Telangana), Imran Pratapgarhi to contest from UP's Moradabad (in place of Raj Babbar), Preeta Harit from UP's Agra, Raj Babbar from UP's Fatehpur Sikri.