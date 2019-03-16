  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to visit Kedarnath today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 18: As the campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 came to a close Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand beginning Saturday, during his two-day visit to the holy shrines. he Election Commission (EC) has given its nod to his visit to the holy shrines beginning today while "reminding" the prime minister's office that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is still in force.

    Asserting that the BJP will come back to power with a full majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed his first press conference after coming to power in 2014.

    PM Modi, however, refused to take any questions, citing party discipline. In a surprised move, Modi showed up on the dais at the BJP headquarters here for a scheduled press conference by party president Amit Shah, who gave a detailed report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as BJP's extensive electioneering. After his opening remarks, Modi diverted questions by journalists, saying he will not answer because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, discipline has to be followed.

    May 18, 2019 9:24 AM

