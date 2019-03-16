Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Where did PM get Rs 700 cr to build BJP office, asks Kamal Nath

New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address several rallies in two states- Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday. In Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address rally in Kannauj, Hardoi, and Sitapur, while he will make a final appeal to voters for the fourth phase of polling in Odisha's Kendrapara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday, accompanied by a galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders in a massive show of strength for the country's ruling alliance.

Later on, Modi held a mega joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event.

A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

Shiv Sena has appointed Priyanka Chaturvedi as the "Upneta" of the party. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath: Prime Minister should tell the nation who bears the expenses of his plane rides. He should reply from where did he get the money to construct a Rs 700 crore office of BJP in Delhi. Then only he should ask me questions A case has been registered against SP leader Azam Khan for violating Model Code of Conduct at a rally in Shahabad, Rampur. "Raids are being held against Mayawati, against our family. BJP people are trying to frame opposition leaders. Because they know that in these polls, they're going to get defeated by 'mahagathbandhan' in respective states. CBI, ED, IT are working like IT cell of BJP," Yadav added. Confident on party winning Begusarai, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD said, "We are fighting against the BJP on all 40 seats. Tanveer Sahab, the RJD Begusarai Lok Sabha candidate Tanveer Hasan, is going to win Begusarai seat and that too by a huge margin. Whatever environment one creates, we aren't bothered, because the public has made its mind. BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh on Friday said that people who do not chant Vande Mataram have "no right to live in India" and should be sent to Pakistan. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be addressing a press conference in Kannauj today. #WATCH Shatrughan Sinha, Congress in Chhindwara, MP: Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru...it's their party, they had the most important role in development & freedom of the country. This is the reason I've come here. (26.4) pic.twitter.com/HJg3EV8rNE — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019 Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, in Chhindwara, MP said, "Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohammad Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru...it's their party, they had the most important role in the development and freedom of the country. This is the reason I've come here." BJP president Amit Shah will hold public meetings at Jajpur and Mayurbhanj in Odisha and Palamu in Jharkhand today. On the last day of campaigning for the Phase 4 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three electoral rallies in Kanauj, Hardoi and Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh. On the other side, Congress president Rahul Gandhi would address rallies in Amethi and Raebareli. Hitting back at the AAP for cornering its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on the allegation that he had double entries in voters list, the BJP sought answer from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly having three voter identity cards in 2013. A BJP spokesperson also claimed that Kejriwal's wife currently held three voter identity cards — one each for Delhi, UP and West Bengal. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the chief minister's wife is a private person out of politics and added, "Even then, if BJP wants to equate the two cases, let both Gautam Gambhir and Mrs Kejriwal be disqualified from 2019 elections." The Election Commission officials will meet in the national capital on April 30 to discuss the possible dates of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, official sources said on Friday. On Friday, top officials from the Jammu and Kashmir government, including Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmaniam, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra and DGP Dilbagh Singh, met the Election Commission, including the chief election commissioner, in Delhi to discuss the poll preparedness in the state, officials said. Sources said, the J and K adminstration had sought the meeting with the EC through the ministry of home affairs. "Now we have asked them to given in writing what they have said so that full Commission can consider it on April 30," said a senior functionary. However, the Jammu and Kashmir governor is not in favour of holding polls to the state legislative assembly in the near future in view of the ongoing tourist season and the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra in the Valley, which will begin on July 1, they said. Fifteen candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh scheduled to be held on May 19. With this, as many as 39 candidates have filed nominations for the four seats of Himachal Pradesh -- Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla -- so far, an official said. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's son and sitting MP Anurag Singh Thakur (44) filed his nomination as BJP candidate for Hamirpur in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Anurag Thakur has won the Lok Sabha elections from Hamirpur thrice in a row. Parveen Sharma (61) filed his papers as Anurag Thakur's covering candidate. Ram Singh Shukla (66) of the Bahujan Mukti Party and independent candidates Ashish Kumar (38) and Ashok Kumar (55) filed nominations from Hamirpur, the official said. Dharamshala MLA and BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor (67) and independent candidate Narinder Singh Pathania filed their nominations from Kangra. Brigadier Khushal Chand Thakur (64) filed nomination as covering candidate for BJP's Mandi aspirant Ram Swaroop Sharma. Rajinder Suryavanshi (42) of the Ambedkar Party of India, Chandermani (61) of the All India Forward Bloc, Kartar Chand (44) of the Swabhiman Party also filed their papers from Mandi. Similarly, Brij Gopal (59) and Col. Thakur Singh (66) filed their nominations as independent candidates from Mandi. For Shimla, Vikram Singh (33) filed his nomination as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate while Dula Ram (62) filed his papers as independent candidate for the same seat.