Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Modi, Mamata launch all-out offensive as campaign ends in Bengal

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched an all-out attack on each other as theymade a last-ditch effort to shore up the prospects of their candidates for the nine Lok Sabha seats that will vote in the last phase on Sunday

With 'Bengali pride' firmly pitchforked into electoral discourse, PM Modi declared his government's commitment to the "vision" of Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and promised that his grand statue will be installed at the very place where it was vandalised. PM Modi made this announcement at a rally in UP.

In West Bengal, Banerjee went for Modi's jugular, saying she does not want "alms" from the BJP.

"Bengal does not seek alms from BJP. We have the money for a new bust of Vidyasagar, who was part of Bengal Renaissance. Don't you feel ashamed for saying that Bengal has been reduced to a pauper state?" she said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to curtail campaigning for the last phase of the elections in West Bengal a day before it was supposed to end. The election campaigning in West Bengal for Nine seats which would vote on May 19 will end on Thursday night 10 pm. This is one day before the campaigning would have otherwise ended for the last phase of polling.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

Election Commission of India declares polls held on 12th May at polling station no. 32 of Chandni Chowk Assembly Segment as void. Re-poll to be held on 19th May. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said the Congress is not averse to supporting any regional party leader for the Prime Minister's post even if it emerges as the single largest party. "My party high command has already made it clear that the Congress is not averse to making a prime minister from any regional party," Azad told reporters in Shimla. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC over its decision to order re-polling at 5 polling stations of Chandragiri AC & Chittoor PC. Letter states, "I'm writing this letter to strongly oppose the partial one sided & undemocratic motivated actions of the EC" Election Commission has sought factual report from Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh by tomorrow in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement "Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'" Patna: Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow with Shatrughan Sinha, party's candidate from Patna Sahib LS constituency. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also present. Kolkata Police will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after the bust of revered 19th century social reformer and educationist, Vidyasagar, was vandalised during BJP-Trinamool clashes on Tuesday. The Election Commission ordered that SDPO Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) Mithun Kumar Dey and Amherst Street office in-charge Kaushik Das are relieved with immediate effect. "Both the officers shall not be given any election related posts," it said. Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against central security forces and the Election Commission, Narendra Modi said, "Why are you forgetting that the Left had created similar situation for you once upon a time and the constitutional bodies of the nation ensured a fair election in West Bengal. If these constitutional bodies and central forces weren't there, you would not have been chief minister today," he said. PM Modi addresses a public meeting Dum Dum, West Bengal saying "This is my last meeting in West Bengal in this election. For the last 2-3 days, I had the opportunity to communicate with millions of people from all corners of Bengal. The support West Bengal has given from its villages cities is unforgettable". PM Modi addresses a public meeting Dum Dum, West Bengal saying "This is my last meeting in West Bengal in this election. For the last 2-3 days, I had the opportunity to communicate with millions of people from all corners of Bengal. The support West Bengal has given from its villages cities is unforgettable". Election Commission of India declares polls held on 11th April at 5 polling stations of the Chandragiri Assembly constituency and the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh as void. Re-polls to be held on 19th May. Gorakhpur: BJP President Amit Shah campaigns for party's candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara today asserted that the Congress-JDS coalition government would not collapse even as state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa claimed his party's tally would increase in the assembly after by-polls and Lok Sabha election results. Opposition delegation met with EC over ending election campaign in West Bengal 24 hours early. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress says, "We did not receive a satisfactory response from the Election Commission." Prime Minister Modi in Mathurapur, West Bengal: Didi has resorted to threats, today in the morning I received the threat of being sent to jail. Yesterday I saw in media that didi had threatened to take over BJP's office, she is also threatening to take over homes of BJP workers. PM Modi addressing a rally in Mathurapur claimed TMC's hand in the desecration of the Vidyasagar bust, and said, "The way TMC goons vandalised Vidyasagar's statue during the night. The room has CCTV. What is the reason, government is trying to destroy evidence?" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said,''They allowed Modi ji's rallies and ended campaigning after it, it makes it clear that Election Commission is totally biased. It is very dangerous for the country.'' Kolkata: Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee marches from Thakur Pukur to Taratala. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jj0rGosMAN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019 In Kolkata, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee marches from Thakur Pukur to Taratala Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog post took a jibe at the Opposition parties saying that they have no consensus but only confusion among themselves. "The not so positive reason for the Prime Minister’s high acceptability levels is the absence of any cogent or coherent alternative. Conventionally, it used to be referred to as the ‘TINA’ factor. This effectively means that ‘There is no alternative," he said. Jaitley also added that "The common thread which brings them together is negativism – to get rid of one person". Digvijaya Singh, Congress LS candidate from Bhopal on Pragya Thakur's remarks said,''Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition.'' Punjab: BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar; all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on 19th May, Sunday pic.twitter.com/jWJ03X2HNN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019 BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol is campaigning in Amritsar. All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase on 19 May. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference that BJP did not agree with Pragya Thakur's statement. "We condemn it. The party will ask her for clarification. She should apologise publicly for this statement," he said. DM chief MK Stalin said that the Election Commission has different rules for the ruling party, making a reference to the BJP, and the Opposition. In a first, the poll body invoked Article 324 in the state following violence in Kolkata during BJP chief Amit shah's road show on Tuesday. Speaking at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief Amit Shah said the Modi government had made India unsafe for terrorists and those like Zakir Naik now no longer consider it a safe haven. "Zakir Naik has said he is scared to return to India because of Narendra Modi. When asked when he would like to return to India, he said, when the Congress government comes to power on 23 May," Shah said. BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections." During her election rally in Mathurapur of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Election Commission is biased". "BJP is directing the Election Commission," Mamata said. Addressing a rally in Mathurapur in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee accused PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of torturing people. Meanwhile, "I am going to West Bengal for rally in Dum Dum. Let us see if Didi allows it. If she has her way she will not allow helicopter to land," says PM Modi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mau. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, responds to the ongoing controversy over violence in Kolkata, saying, "​Modi today said he will build a new statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar but we don't need your help, they were the ones who broke it. If you break the statue of Ambedkar, Gandhi, Tagore and then say you will rebuild it, people of bengal will not forgive what 'goonda' Amit Shah has done." BSP chief Mayawati targets the prime minister over the issue of caste, saying, "Narendra Modi is from Upper caste by birth but for election he listed his caste as backward caste. He is only backward on papers. Akhilesh yadav is a real backward caste." BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga called for a campaign asking people to write Jai Shri Ram on post cards and send it to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks on the issue of violent clashes in Kolkata, which took place on Tuesday. He says, "Our primary request to the EC was to have goons interfering in polls to be arrested...there needs to be stricter measures that need to be implemented in WB." AAP National Convenor & Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal doing a road show in support of Faridkot Loksabha candidate @prof_sadhu in Faridkot Constituency. 👇#PunjabJhaduNaal pic.twitter.com/OhLdZX3kI8 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 16, 2019 Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal campaigns in Faridkot, Punjab. Thanks and gratitude to @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @INCIndia, @ncbn and others for expressing solidarity and support to us and the people of #Bengal. EC's biased actions under the directions of the #BJP are a direct attack on democracy. People will give a befitting reply — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2019 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her gratitude towards the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party for their support. Prime Minister Modi speaks on the issue of women's safety and alleges that the SP, BSP alliance is against securing women. He says, "We brought in the law against triple talaq but they made sure that the bill was stalled." He alleges that the 'mahamilavati' alliance has given ticket to a rape accused. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Alwar to meet the gang rape victim, has assured justice in the case. Addressing a press conference along with Ashok Gehlot, he says that he will ensure that justice is meted out and the culprit gets the maximum punishment. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asked, “Is this Bangladesh? Why can’t Amit Shah come from Gujarat? People from Italy can come to West Bengal, why not our senior leader?” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “People have realized that as long as Modi is there, they will be saved. Mamata has betrayed the people of West Bengal. We are well aware of Shardha and Narada scams. Mamata can say that Amit Shah has brought in goons, but she is the police minister. Has the Bengal Police managed to arrest a single criminal?" Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, BJP chief Amit Shah said the West Bengal Chief Minister wants to silence opponents through violence. bengal was never known for violence. In an exclusive interview to India Today, BJP chief Amit Shah slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked why there is no violence in other states. "Why is there no violence in other states...why violence in Bengal only? It is because Mamata ji rules there," Amit Shah said. Addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that TMC workers vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. He committed to install a grand statue at the same spot. FIR registered against Computer Baba for violating model code of conduct after a complaint alleging that he was campaigning for Congress Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh. BSP chief Mayawati hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for targeting West Bengal Mamata Banerjee as per plan. "It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjeeits planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country,"Mayawati said. Chandigarh: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher in Shivalik Park,Manimajra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hWMxEAshr0 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019 Actor Anupam Kher campaigning for his wife and BJP's Kirron Kher in Manimajra. A Sanskrit lecturer of Madya Pradesh’s Vikram University in Ujjain was suspended by the Congress-led government after he predicted a victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Bihar’s Patliputra and Sasaram before holding a roadshow in state capital Patna in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing five rallies today. This will include two public meetings in West Bengal where campaigning will end today: 10.15 am: Mau, Uttar Pradesh, 11.45 am: Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, 1.15 pm: Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, 4.30 pm: Mathurapur, West Bengal; 6.10 pm: Dum Dum, West Bengal.