Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: Modi, Mamata to address rallies in WB today; Jibes & barbs expected

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 08: Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee are addressing rallies in West Bengal today and a plenty of allegations, counter-allegations, barbs and jibe at each other can be expected.

Both Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have been extremely critical of Mamata regime in West Bengal. Modi has time and again highlighted how the people of West bengal are allegedly suffering under Mamata Bnerjee's rule.

Banerjee on Tuesday stepped up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that she feels like giving one tight slap of democracy.

In an apparent attack on the AAP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said they supported the 'tukde-tukde' gang and brought the "nakampanthi" model of governance to the national capital.

"Delhi has seen 'nakampanthi' model of governance. People had come to change the country, but they themselves. They supported 'tukde tukde' gang and strengthened India's enemies," he said, without naming the AAP.

Congress President, Rahul Gandhi has tendered an un-conditional apology to the Supreme Court in connection with the Rafale case. While apologising, he said that he had un-intentionally and inadvertently linked the Supreme Court's order in the Rafale review plea to his 'chowkidar chor hai' political jibe against Narendra Modi.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

BJP 's Srinavasa Prasad has criticised PM Modi for taking a jibe at Rajiv Gandhi. "LTTE planned and assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He did not die due to corruption allegations. Nobody believes that, even I don't believe it. I have lot of respect for Modi ji, but it was not necessary for him to speak against Rajiv Gandhi," he says and adds that even "tall" personalities like Atal Vajpayee have spoken many good things about Rajiv Gandhi. The Election Commission ordered repoll in booth number-10 in Kamaraj Nagar constituency here as the VVPAT did not allegedly tally. The polling was held for the lone Lok Sabha seat April 18. AAP has issued a statement against PM's comments made during the Ramlila Maidan rally earlier. Calling him out for engaging in "jumla-panthi", the AAP raises questions around several issues including land, police, unauthorised colonies and services. "....(the) PM cannot run away from Delhi by just delivering a JUMLA-filled speech for Delhites. He should have presented his report card of last 5 years for Delhi," the party says. Even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at the island. INS Virat was also stationed at the island for 10 days during that time, he says. At the time when, INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, it was sent to take Rajiv Gandhi and his family to an island for their holiday. Even his in-laws were onboard INS Virat. Is it not a compromise of national security?, says Modi. मोदी जी आप पाँचवी राजनीतिक परम्परा का ज़िक्र भूल गए - जुमलापंथी

पंद्रह लाख - जुमला निकला

पूर्ण राज्य - जुमला निकला

नोटबंदी आतंकवाद और कला धन रोकेगी - जुमला निकला



बीजेपी का असली नाम भारतीय जुमला पार्टी निकलेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2019 Manish Sisodia in a tweet hits out at PM Modi for his "nakaampanthi" jibe at Aam Admi Party. The nation is looking at the 4th generation of naamdar family of Congress. But this dynastic mindset has not been restricted to just one family. All those who have been close to this family have carried forward the flag of dynasty. In a veiled attack at Aam Admi Party, PM Modi says, "There is a fifth model now - Nakaampanthi. This party has ruined the trust of the aam admi. They wanted to change the world, but they ended up changing themselves." "Initially if people had to travel to Uttar Pradesh or Haryana, they had to take the roads which led to increasing pollution and traffic jam in the capital. But after we constructed the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways, people have been eased from major traffic jam. Like River Ganga rejuvenation program, we have also begun the work to clean River Yamuna," he says "GST was introduced to remove Inspector Raj. Opposition is not able to corner us on the issue of inflation due to our multiple schemes like PM Awas Yojana. We have provided toilets and gas cylinders," says Modi. PM Narendra Modi: "Since independence we have seen four political regimes. The first is Naampanti who are only namesake leaders, the second Vaampanti for who the foreign thought and work is vision, third Kaam and Damanpanti who live by hooliganism and the fourth is vikaspanti for who everyone's development is priority." "Today, if the red VIP signal has been removed from their cars and convoys, it is because of you. We have been able to remove the VIP culture, thanks to you. We have worked to change not only the 'Ease of doing business' ranking but also the 'Ease of living' indicator which is reflective of how people can now have comfort living," PM Modi said in his address in New Delhi. PM Modi begins his address at a packed Ramlila Maidan, speaks about his experience living in the capital city for the last five years. Delhi has always given great love and affection to BJP. In a short while from now, will be addressing a rally at the historic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Do watch! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2019 Ahead of his rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi tweeted urging everyone to watch. " Delhi has always given great love and affection to BJP. In a short while from now, will be addressing a rally at the historic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Do watch!" he tweeted. Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The Congress chief hits out at PM Modi over demonetisation and the Rafale deal. "Gwalior used to be an industrial centre at one time. The CPIM has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against EC's decision to conduct repoll for 168 polling booths and has sought the top court's aintervention for fresh poll in Tripura West parliamentary constituency. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't become the PM again as people have lost faith in him. "Let Narendra Modi say anything now, people have lost faith in him. He can no longer face the truth that the promises he made during the 2014 general elections have not been fulfilled," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. Hitting back at Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb", the BJP Wednesday said the opposition party always finds it "useful" to remember what "invaders" did to India and accused it of politicising the ongoing development works here. Priyanka Gandhi addressing the rally in North East Delhi challenges PM Modi and says, " Delhi's girl is challenging you. In the last two legs of the polls fight on issues of demonetisation, GST, women's safety and to false promises your party made to the youth of this country," she says. We expect @JmuKmrPolice & @SpokespersonECI @ECISVEEP to take cognisance of this complaint filed by the Press Club in Leh pic.twitter.com/FCzVj9VBOj — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 4, 2019 National Conference leader Omar Abdullah shared a letter written by the Press Club of Leh, which alleged that Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and leader Vikram Randhawa attempted to bribe members of the news media and sought their help in influencing the outcome of the Lok Sabha election. He urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of and action against the same. Actor and Trinamool Congress's star candidate from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency Nusrat Jahan was campaigning in Jhargram on Wednesday when the stage gave away under the weight of fans who had rushed on to it to click a selfie with Jahan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged his party workers to post their own pictures with AIIMS in the background on social media to sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the region. Congress leader P Chidambaram has hit out at Modi government saying that "economy has gone to rack and ruin". "However, Modi may try to take the narrative away from the economy ultimately the people will vote on issues that affect their daily lives," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Debra, where she rips into the Narendra Modi-led government. "There will be no freedom and democracy if we don’t change Modi. He will change the history and geography of the country.There will be no elections in future.There is an emergency in the country and no one can speak freely," she says. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi who tendered an unconditonal apology to the Supreme Court for attricbuting his patent Chowkidar slogan to it over the Rafale case Road show of @priyankagandhi ji in North East Delhi to campaign for @SheilaDikshit ji! pic.twitter.com/WKwtwFwlYF — Saral Patel #AbHogaNyay (@SaralPatel) May 8, 2019 Ahead of phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls on May 12, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is holding a roadshow from Brahmpuri Pulia to Yamuna Vihar in North East Dehli. She is joined by the party's Delhi Unit chief Sheila Dikshit and all of the party's seven candidates for the Delhi seats. Narendra Modi behaving like propanda minister than PM, says Congress PM Modi can win if there is a competition of lying, says Digvijaya Singh "They (Congress men) are expressing their opinion, but is it possible now? The seat is not vacant now, Kumaraswamy is chief minister. How can I become the CM?" Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the prospects of the opposition alliance will improve in the next two phases of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "Our (electoral) prospects are improving...the prospects of the opposition alliance will further improve in the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls," BSP chief Mayawati said at a joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh. Congress stands for loot and lies, we have a right to question Rajiv Gandhi since he was a former PM. They are out on bail, they’ll be soon in jail’, says Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javadekar. "Visited almost all states, where people have different tastes, culture; what is common everywhere is chants in favour of Modi," says Amit Shah, who is addressing a rally in Jharkhand. ""Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that Modi should be made the PM again, when I questioned PM Modi about his relation with Pak he made sure that I was attacked," says Kejriwal. She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time, why does she not campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh? She is doing rallies in UP against SP-BSP, she is doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both the brother and the sister are not going to those places where there is direct fight with BJP," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. PM Modi says his government has implemented One Rank, One Pension scheme. He adds, it is because of Congress’ lies, the national war memorial could not be erected even after 70 years. But what they didn’t do, we have done it. We also erected a memorial for the police force. Your chowkidaar had promised the Sikh community that 1984 riots culprits will be punished. I am satisfied that the process of them being sentenced to death or life imprisonment has started, says PM Modi. "Congress manifesto speaks of repealing the special powers given to the armed forces in J-K if it forms government after elections. It means Congress is talking about giving free run to those who throw stones and terrorists," says Modi. RJD chief Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi says that Priyanka Gandhi should not have called (PM Modi) Duryodhana, she should have used a different kind of language. They are all executioners. (They get) judges and reporters killed, abducted. How will such man's thought be, it would be bloody. Can any nation become world power without strengthening its defence? Have Congress or any other 'mahamilavati' parties ever spoken about defence in their gatherings? They can't say anything on defence because of their history in this field, says PM Modi at a rally in Fatehabad, Haryana. "You can run but you can’t hide! Rahul Gandhi finally apologises to the SC for his irresponsible remarks. Justice is a great leveller and Pinocchio’s story is a great reminder!" tweets Meenakshi Lekhi. Supreme Court refuses to pass any order on the petition filed by Congress MP, Sushmita Dev, seeking direction to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their alleged hate speeches, say reports. "The Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon’ble Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent," stated Rahul's new affidavit. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed a three page affidavit stating his unconditional apology to Supreme Court for his remark on Rafale deal, "Supreme Court has accepted that "chowkidaar chor hai" Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence today pic.twitter.com/vK7MwXHUnV — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019 Chandrababu Naidu meets Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Bhopal: Police personnel in civil uniform seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Digvijay Singh (Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat); a policewoman says "we've been made to wear this". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RN8UUN2oMC — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019 Madhya Pradesh: The Supreme Court will hear a plea by former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav whose nomination was rejected over discrepancies in his nomination papers BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally today in Azamgarh. Meanwhile, ahead of her mega road show in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi will be holding a public meeting in Pratapgarh. The Supreme Court will today hear the Congress party’s complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Corrupt No. 1’ remark at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Addressing the two leaders in separate tweets, hours after Priyanka called Modi arrogant at a rally, Swaraj reminded the Congress general secretary of the 2013 incident when Rahul had torn an ordinance in front of the then PM Manmohan Singh. "Look who's talking," she added. Polls held on 11th April at 168 polling stations of the Tripura West Parliamentary constituency declared void. Re-polls to be held on 12th May from 7 am to 5 pm, an election commission statement says. #WATCH Sanjay Nirupam, Congress, in Varanasi: I feel that the person that people here have chosen- that Narendra Modi is actually the modern incarnation of Aurangzeb. (07.05.2019) pic.twitter.com/u6x0UsgU3D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2019 Sanjay Nirupam, Congress, in Varanasi: