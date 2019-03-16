Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Campaigning for final phase comes to an end

New Delhi, May 18: Asserting that the BJP will come back to power with a full majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed his first press conference after coming to power in 2014.

PM Modi, however, refused to take any questions, citing party discipline. In a surprised move, Modi showed up on the dais at the BJP headquarters here for a scheduled press conference by party president Amit Shah, who gave a detailed report card on the performance of the NDA government as well as BJP's extensive electioneering. After his opening remarks, Modi diverted questions by journalists, saying he will not answer because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, discipline has to be followed.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi flew 1.5 lakh km and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election since Independence. Addressing a press conference with the PM by his side, Shah praised Modi for braving scorching temperatures which went up to 46 degrees Celsius. "Since Independence, the most hardworking, extensive election campaign was this one and Modi's outreach was unprecedented," Shah said. There is hardly any part of the country Modi did not visit during the election campaign between February and May, he said.

The Election Commission is learnt to have given its nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand beginning Saturday while "reminding" the prime minister's office that the model code of conduct is still in force. The prime minister's office is learnt to have sought the views of the Election Commission on the two-day official visit of Modi to Uttarakhand. As it is an official visit, the Commission has only "reminded" the PMO that the model code of conduct which came into force on March 10 with the declaration of Lok Sabha polls, is still in force, sources aware of the development said. The last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls is on May 19. "The visit is official so it can be undertaken. But the office of the PM has been reminded that the poll code is still in force," a source said without elaborating. Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning May 18. While he will be in Kedarnath Saturday, he will visit Badrinath on Sunday before returning to the national capital in the afternoon. Chandrababu Naidu will be meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar tomorrow. He is also likely to meet Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. "Despite the BJP's efforts, we did not let the election wander from employment, farming and income issues. On 23rd, the victory of justice and public voice is certain," tweets Priyanka Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday exuded confidence that a secular formation will win the maximum number of seats in this Lok Sabha polls indicating that opposition parties will come together to form the next government and said that regional parties like TMC, SP, BSP and TDP will not support the BJP. He, however, said he will not pre-judge the verdict of the people and launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having lost the opportunity given by the people to take the country forward. Refusing to spell out the opposition's strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23, Gandhi told a press conference that unlike Modi, the Congress will use the experience of veterans such as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said Friday that he would resign if the punishment was not given to those involved in desecration of religious scriptures. Though he did not clarify whether he would resign from the cabinet or the party. Addressing a poll rally in favour of Congress' Bathinda candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sidhu lashed out at the Badal family for allegedly "ruining" Punjab during the previous SAD-BJP regime. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, will visit Lucknow tomorrow and meet former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. Chandrababu Naidu: A central force of 710 companies will be deployed during phase 7 of elections in West Bengal. Out of these, 147 companies will be deployed for constituencies under Kolkata police jurisdiction. BJP- AkaliDal combine candidate Sunny Deol has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the deployment of adequate paramilitary forces in Gurdaspur from where he is contesting as it is "prone to violence". Cases have been registered against a BJP functionary and two others in Tamil Nadu for allegedly throwing eggs and stones at the dais from where Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan was addressing an election meeting near Aravakurichi in the district, said reports. Chandrababu Naidu is meeting leaders of left-leaning parties including CPM chief Sitaram Yechury. "Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!" tweets Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first face-to-face with a large contingent of reporters, asserted confidently that the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own. In a surprised move, Modi showed up on the dais for a scheduled press conference by BJP president Amit Shah, who gave a detailed report card of the campaigning as well as performance of the NDA government. He told reporters that he will not take any questions because the press conference is being addressed by Shah, and in BJP's system, discipline has to be followed. "We are disciplined soldiers of the party," Modi said. On opposition's allegations that both Modi and Shah were responsible for lowering the political discourse during the campaigning, the BJP president said "what else do you expect from the opposition," but BJP has never initiated low quality debate, a PTI report says. Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu: Congress leader Reshma Padekanura, who was also a former Vijayapura district president of JD(S), has been found dead near Kolhar of Vijayapura earlier today "Narendra Modi and BJP have unlimited money and unlimited marketing. A lot more than us. The ratio I think would be 1:20. We only have the truth and the truth will win,"says Rahul Gandhi. We will perform good in North-East, very good in West Bengal. We will do good in Odisha & there will be improvement in number of seats in all the states in the South. We will improve in Maharashtra also, says Amit Shah. We will do good in Odisha & there will be improvement in number of seats in all the states in the South. We will improve in Maharashtra also, says Amit Shah. Amit Shah: Pragya Thakur's candidature is a 'satyagrah' against a fake case of fake Bhagwa terror. I want to ask Congress, some people were earlier arrested in 'Samjhauta Express' who were related to LeT.A fake case of "bhagwa terror" was made in which accused have been acquitted pic.twitter.com/hazWU0gm2Q — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019 Modi-Shah press briefing: When asked about action against Pragya Thakur, Shah said, "Party has served Pragya Thakur a show-cause notice. We asked her to reply within 10 days. After she filed a reply, party's disciplinary committee will take appropriate actions." 80 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal, says Amit Shah. "What does Mamata ji has to say? Why is poll related violence in West Bengal only?" When asked about Mamata Banerjee's allegation againt the BJP of inciting violence, Amit Shah says that "80 BJP workers have been killed. Why is violence only in West Bengal, we are contesting polls all across the nation." PM Modi ends briefing. PM Modi also said that the start of an honest government began on May 17, 2014, a day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced. "We ensured last-mile delivery which was a new structure of governance," he said. Further speaking on the 2014 elections, PM Modi said, "The election results were out on May 16, 2014. A huge casualty took place on May 17 in the same year. Today is May 17. People in 'Satta bazaar' who used to bet for Congress to win in elections faced huge losses then." I have come to thank the media and thank the citizens through the media, Modi says. He further states that the party will come back with a bigger mandate in 2019. We have seen what happens when there is a coalition government. Governance takes a back seat and opportunists fight for PM post, says Modi. My schedule for every rally was planned well in advance. It may seem that its all a last minute decisions, but NO, we plan well in advance taking a lot of factors into consideration, says Modi. I got great support from the nation in these five years. I hope that would continue. Social media is very quick to point out negative. Social media has doubled the accountability, says Modi. "We should influence the world," says PM Modi. "It will happen after a long time in the country, our government will come to power with an absolute majority for the second consecutive time," says Modi. In 2014, a full majority government was formed and you have seen what difference makes, says PM Modi. Polls were held in good spirit. There was a time when IPLs had to shifted out during elections, that is not the case this time, says Modi. We are proud of our achievements. We are the biggest democracy in the world. Holding elections in a coutry of our size is a challenge, but we do it, says PM Modi. Pm Modi begins briefing to the media. We started our election campaign from January 16...Our target was to win 120 Lok Sabha seats which we could not win the last time. We are confident that we will receive good results, says Shah. In 2014, we came to power with a historic verdict and we are confident that Narendra Modi government will return to power with a bigger majority, says Amit Shah. 133 new programmes were introduced during this govt. The poor, farmers & women have been our focus, says Shah. We have worked very hard in 5 years, Our schemes have touched every section of society. 133 schemes have touched every section of the society, says Amit Shah. BJP holding press briefing in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi is also present along with Amit Shah. In multi-phased poll, silence period of last 48 hrs may be on in certain constituencies while campaign is ongoing in other constituencies. In such event, there shouldn't be reference amounting to soliciting support for parties or candidates in seats observing silence period, an Election Commission statement says. Reacting to Sadhvi Pragya's recent comments on Nathuram Godse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that he will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi, even though he endorsed her as the BJP candidate from Bhopal. Congress party president Rahul Gandhi said, "I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS...are not God-Ke lovers. They are God-Se lovers." BJP leader Anil Saumitra has been suspended by party for calling Mahatma Gandhi Pakistan's father. He has been asked to answer within seven days. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "The tweets of BJP leader Nalin Kateel and Anantkumar Hegde show whose side they are on. If BJP/Modi rule for another five years, discussions will be surely about how Mahatma Gandhi was an anti-national and memorials of Godse will be built throughout the country." The election commission has recommended repolling in three more booths in Kerala. Booth number 48 in Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency, booth numbers 52 and 53 in Kannur Lok Sabha constituency will go for polls on Sunday. Pathological liar Modi, pathological liar Shah, says TMC leader Nalin Kumar Kateel, a BJP MP from Karnataka, apologised for comparing former PM Rajiv Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. "My last two tweets have been criticised. If someone is hurt, I apologise. It wasn't my intention to hurt anyone. I've deleted my tweets. Let's end the discussion here," Kateel said. Rahul Gandhi addresses public in Solan, Himachal Pradesh In a blistering attack on Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi at her roadshow in Mirazpur, says that the Prime Minister of the country is a bigger actor than Amitabh Bachchan. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, said, "I didn't talk of any other seat except Amritsar in the context that I was denied Amritsar ticket by CM and Asha Kumari Ji saying that Dussehra incident hampered my image. Amritsar is my home seat. It's not fair to tell me to go Bhatinda when I don't know anyone there." PM Modi said that the Congress has been rejected by the country. "The Congress took up the issues like snatching privileges from the soldiers and scrapping the law of treason," PM Modi said. The country agress that those who are lobbying for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir should be given major punishment in this election, PM Modi said. PM Modi in a rally in Madhya Pradesh said, "Abki baar, 300 paar." He was referring to the number of seats. Modi in his rally in Madhya Pradesh appealed to the voters to vote for the strong government. "You are about to form a government of absolute majority for the second consecutive time after decades," PM Modi said. Modi in his rally in Madhya Pradesh appealed to the voters to vote for the strong government. "You are about to form a government of absolute majority for the second consecutive time after decades," PM Modi said. 2019 polls are different from previous elections: PM Modi PM Modi addresses public meeting at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh BJP has distanced itself from pro-Godse remarks made by its leaders, Sadhvi Pragya, Anantkumar Hegde, and Nalin Kateel. Amit Shah tweeted, "In the last two days, the statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Nalin Kateel are their personal statements. Those statements do not belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party." Party chief Amit Shah categorically distances the BJP from the controversial statements made by two of its leaders on Nathuram Godse and has said that the remarks were personal opinions and not that of the party. "Statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, Pragya Thakura and Nalin Kateel are their personal opinion. BJP has taken their statements seriously and sent it to the disciplinary committee," he adds. The committee will seek explanation from all the three leaders and will submit the report to the party within 10 days BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, who is in the eye of a controversey over her comments on Nathuram Godse, was scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bhopal today, which has now been cancelled. Her party has cited health issues behind the sudden change of plans in her campaign programme. Congress General Secretary of UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Mizrapur. Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Mizrapur Congress candidate also present. Congress General Secretary of UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Mizrapur. Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Mizrapur Congress candidate also present. Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu to meet Election Commission of India, today. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said,''No, this is not true that Congress will not claim or Congress is not interested in Prime Minister post. Of course we are the biggest and oldest political party. If we have to run the govt for five years biggest political party should be given a chance.'' Maharashtra: Congress- NCP candidate from Thane, Anand Paranjpe cut a cake on his birthday with 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' written on it. Congress- NCP candidate from Thane cuts birthday cake with Desh ka Chowkidaar hi chor hai written on it After spending a busy day addressing political rallies in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. PM's rally was scheduled Friday morning. The last phase for voting in Madhya Pradesh will take place on Sunday, May 19. While PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh, BJP Chief Amit Shah will be in the national capital, where he is set to hold a press conference at 3:35 pm at party office. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing a rally in Solan, Himachal Pradesh at 11:45 am; later in the day Gandhi will be travelling to the national capital as well where he is set to address a press conference. Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde on Thursday called Congress party president Rahul Gandhi a moron over his "Modilie" tweet. Hegde tweeted, "This moron, Rahul Gandhi, is hell bent on proving himself that he is one of his own kind of international idiotic skill master and hence the horizons have extended beyond the boundaries. No one can prevent his growth...Amazing...!!!!" Hegde tweeted, "This moron, Rahul Gandhi, is hell bent on proving himself that he is one of his own kind of international idiotic skill master and hence the horizons have extended beyond the boundaries. No one can prevent his growth...Amazing...!!!!" A delegation of the BJP is going to again meet the Election Commission today in the National Capital to discuss the matter of West Bengal. Several opposition party leaders rallied behind Mamata Banerjee and slammed the EC’s decision to cut short the duration of poll campaign in the state. "Condemnation of Pragya Singh Thakur's comment by the BJP is not enough. Godse is the identity of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the same way khaki nikkar (khaki shorts) is. Now, it is in the hands of the people to decide whether they want our nation to be identified with Gandhi or Godse, humanity or khaki nikkar," Khan said on Thursday. After unleashing a political storm with her statement that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a "true patriot", BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has apologised and said that her comments were "absolutely wrong". "I apologise to the people of the country for my statements on Nathuram Godse. I have huge respect for the father of the nation, Mahatama Gandhi," she tweeted in Hindi late last night. Today is also the last and the final day of campaigning for this year's staggering seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, which will end on Sunday with voting in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Kolkata Police will also meet today to examine close to 500 pieces of acquired video footage of the Vidyasagar statue vandalism incident in Kolkata. Kamal Haasan, on stones thrown at his rally in Trichy, said, "I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don't feel threatened. Every religion has their own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold roadshows in Mirzapur and Kushinagar today