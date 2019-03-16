Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: EC to decide the fate of Modi Biopic today

New Delhi, Apr 05: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Friday take a final call by Friday on whether NaMo TV, which was launched on March 31, violates the Model Code of Conduct, as claimed by Opposition parties including the Congress. The decision will be based upon the documents that the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry will submit to it in response to a notice by the poll body.

Earlier on Thursday, Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani shared his thoughts on the founding principles of the BJP, which many have interpreted as a stern message to the current leadership of the party. Advani's blog post came ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6.

Advani's post assumes significance at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led campaign of the BJP seems to constructing a narrative around nationalism and internal security.

The BJP's campaign is increasingly moving towards branding those who raise questions over the Balakot air strike and other actions of the government, especially of the terrorism front, as being working against the country's interests.

"Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'," Advani wrote.

Other important development of Thursday is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Gandhi has claimed that the people in South India "feel hostility" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he decided to contest from Wayanad to send out the message that he stands with them.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is headed to Maharashtra today. He will address election rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha and also hold an interactive session with students in Pune. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday declared his asset value to be Rs 15.9 crores, as compared to Rs 9.4 crore which he said to be his asset value in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress scion declared his assets value while filing nomination papers in Kerala’s Wayanad. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Friday take a final call by Friday on whether NaMo TV, which was launched on March 31, violates the Model Code of Conduct, as claimed by Opposition parties including the Congress. The decision will be based upon the documents that the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry will submit to it in response to a notice by the poll body. Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused him of having a “secret agenda” in Kerala with the Muslim League, the “same organisation” which caused the country’s division. The BJP leader was apparently referring to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which is a long-time member of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, equating it with the pre-Partition Muslim League. "The country attained freedom in 1947 after hundreds of years. But we also saw the country's unfortunate division on the eve of Independence. It was the Muslim League which had caused the division," he said. "Today, Rahul Gandhi has filed nomination from a seat in Kerala where he has a secret agenda with the Muslim League, the same organisation which was at the root of the country's division,” he said. “Where is this secret agenda between the Congress and Muslim league going to take the country? What sort of an atmosphere the Congress wants to build in this country?” he asked at a rally at Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the BJP has said. In a statement, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said Modi will address the rallies in Amroha and Saharanpur parliamentary constituencies in support of party candidates. Saharanpur will vote on April 11 and Amroha on April 18. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday underscored the importance of women empowerment, which he described as the "real" double engine for growth, PTI reported. "In my view, if India has to hit the highway of growth and compete with the likes of the US and China, it has to transform its political landscape by empowering women," the CM said.