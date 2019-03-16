Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Deve Gowda likely to file nomination from Tumkuru on March 25

New Delhi, Mar 21: In a much awaited political development in Karnataka, JDS chief HD Deve Gowda will announce his constituency to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Deve Gowda has only two choices: Tumakuru and Bengaluru North. He has to choose either one of these two. The seasoned politician is looking for new constituency after he vacated Hassan for his grandson Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, former CM Siddaramaiah to hold meeting with Hassan Congress-JD(S) leaders today and sort out differences between both the party leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee met for the third time on Wednesday to finalise its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, but stopped short of announcing their names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the opposition during his interaction with the security guards across the country. PM Modi said that the opposition parties deriding the watchmen of the country was 'unfortunate'.

The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock with Congress staying adamant on its demand for 11 seats. The RJD has been asking the Congress to contest in nine seats instead of 11, suggesting that Congress might not pose a serious challenge to the NDA. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav today said that the 'Mahagatbandhan' would announce seat sharing after Holi.

Congress and JDS leaders to hold meeting over HD Deve Gowda's candidature from Tumakuru. Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao will reportedly attend meet. HDD is likely to file his nomination papers from Tumakuru on March 25. Congress and JDS leaders to hold meeting over HD Deve Gowda's candidature from Tumakuru. Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao will reportedly attend meet. HDD is likely to file his nomination papers from Tumakuru on March 25. Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party.. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2019 "Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party," tweets Salman Khan CM HD Kumaraswamy makes a veiled attack on Congress leaders opposing Nikhil Kumaraswamy's candidature in Mandya, says he will not seek support for Nikhil from backstabbers and added that Congress party veterans have already pledged their support for his son. Karnataka: Water Resources minister DK Shivakumar reacts on Sumalatha Ambareesh’s candidature from Mandya, says all is well and nothing to worry about Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s victory. He also said that Congress has decided to support JDS in Mandya and it remains firm on decision. Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of 18 candidates for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections; 6 names from Arunachal Pradesh and 12 from Sikkim. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav hits out at the central government, says the Pulwama attack was a conspiracy by the Central government in which jawans were killed for votes. Two former chairmen of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will lock horns in the Tirupati constituency in the April 11 assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. Chadalavada Krishnamurthy, who has been fielded by the Jana Sena, will be pitted against another former TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy of YSRCP. Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, Kalraj Mishra tells news agency ANI, "I will not contest elections this time, I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that." Highlighting the farmers’ issues and unemployment in the Jamnagar constituency of Gujarat, Congress leader Hardik Patel pushed his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the seat. This is for the second time in as many days that Patel has expressed his wish to fight Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency. Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "insulting" Lal Bahadur Shastri as a purported video showed the Congress leader garlanding a bust of the former prime minister during her tour in Uttar Pradesh with the garland she had worn. Carryover the spirit of Holi to the polling day to colour your finger with the indelible ink, marking your presence in #DeshKaMahaत्यौहार !

Vote is your right, Vote is your responsibility #GoVote pic.twitter.com/2pzqocKZjR — ECI #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ECISVEEP) March 20, 2019 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has created a Twitter handle. Confirming the news, former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi asked people to follow the account to "get all information and educational messages directly". The ECI greeted voters on Holi, saying "Voting in Polls" is a big festival Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy said the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress party has finalised candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls. "We have already declared 22 candidates for Lok Sabha election earlier. Today candidates for rest of the three seats in Andhra Pradesh have been finalised and candidates for Assembly elections have also been finalized. Names will be announced shortly," Mr Chandy told news agency ANI after the CEC meeting on Wednesday. JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy postpones filing of nomination in Mandya. Nikhil Kumaraswamy to file his nomination for Lok Sabha polls from Mandya constituency on March 25. Former Congress Minister Dr AB Malaka Reddy to join BJP. Malaka Reddy holds talks with state BJP chief BSYeddyurappa in Bengaluru. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of CM HD Kumaraswamy, likely to file his nomination for Lok Sabha polls in Mandya today. Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar holds meeting with Mandya Congress leaders and Ambareesh's fans, urges them to support Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Election officials seize 297 gas stoves at a gowdown in Viveknagar, meant to be distributed to voters in Hubballi. Case registered at old Hubballi police station. Karnataka: Sanjiv Kumar, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, says, "Till Feb 28 we mapped 4,03,907 Persons with Disabilities&are arranging whatever they require for assistance.We've arranged 35,739 wheelchairs,over 52,000 magnifying glasses,over 2213 sign language interpreters&over 31000 assistants." Former CM Siddaramaiah to hold meeting with Hassan Congress-JD(S) leaders today and sought out differences between both the party leaders. Karnataka: JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda likely to announce the constituency today, from where he'll be contesting the LokSabha polls. Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a passenger coming from Assam, with Rs 10.50 Lakh cash,at IGI Airport on 20 March. This is the first case of interception after Income Tax department setup pan India control room, after the announcement of election dates. The BJP CEC which met for the third time to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha polls stopped short of announcing their names.